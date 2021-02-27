Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35169
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Matte Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162
Acres: 266.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35172
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Matte Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162
Acres: 266.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35174
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Matte Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162
Acres: 266.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35175
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Matte Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162
Acres: 266.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35176
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Matte Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162
Acres: 266.73
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01398
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 109
Field Name: Tom OConnor (4400)
Total Depth: 5,835 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: J.M. Swisher No.7, A-398
Acres: 2,988
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00672
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Heard, Mrs. Fannie V.W.
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5200, East)
Total Depth: 5,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298
Acres: 1,222.5
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35079
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises, LTD.
Lease Name: McCabe
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10400)
Total Depth: 11,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S of Yoakum
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Acres: 525.07
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35471
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: J2R Energy, LLC
Lease Name: J2R
Well No.: 3V
Field Name: Hillje, South
Total Depth: 5,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Louise
Survey Name: M&C/Miller, LL, A-529
Acres: 160
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
NONE THIS WEEK
