Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35169

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Matte Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162

Acres: 266.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35172

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Matte Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162

Acres: 266.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35174

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Matte Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162

Acres: 266.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35175

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Matte Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162

Acres: 266.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35176

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Matte Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162

Acres: 266.73

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01398

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 109

Field Name: Tom OConnor (4400)

Total Depth: 5,835 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: J.M. Swisher No.7, A-398

Acres: 2,988

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00672

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Heard, Mrs. Fannie V.W.

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5200, East)

Total Depth: 5,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298

Acres: 1,222.5

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35079

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises, LTD.

Lease Name: McCabe

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10400)

Total Depth: 11,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S of Yoakum

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Acres: 525.07

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35471

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: J2R Energy, LLC

Lease Name: J2R

Well No.: 3V

Field Name: Hillje, South

Total Depth: 5,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Louise

Survey Name: M&C/Miller, LL, A-529

Acres: 160

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

NONE THIS WEEK

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.