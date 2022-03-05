Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37411

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O & G

Lease Name: Apollo Unit

Well No.: 1017H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 879.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37412

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O & G

Lease Name: Apollo Unit

Well No.: 1018H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 879.19

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34477

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Acres: 982.94

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34478

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Parton F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Acres: 982.94

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34479

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Acres: 982.94

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34480

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Acres: 982.94

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33952

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hughes Legacy

Lease Name: Weber-Mauritz

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Stewart

Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado

Oil: 72 barrels per day

Gas: 173,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 85 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,691 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 7,691 ft.

Perforations: 5,868–7,640 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37109

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 202H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes

Oil: 892 barrels per day

Gas: 876,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,540 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,934 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,871 ft.

Perforations: 10,892–12,750 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37111

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 201H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes

Oil: 757 barrels per day

Gas: 1,013,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,278 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,058 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,995 ft.

Perforations: 10,922–12,861

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37227

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Darlene Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 860 barrels per day

Gas: 652,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,290 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,120 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,164–18,090 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37228

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Darlene Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 1,167 barrels per day

Gas: 413,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,402 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,823 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,302–17,792 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37229

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Darlene Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 1,204 barrels per day

Gas: 524,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,307 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,659 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,181–18,617 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37230

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Darlene Unit

Well No.: 8HS

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 994 barrels per day

Gas: 409,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,284 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,062 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,136–18,031 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34463

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating

Lease Name: Lacourse Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pridham Lake (4,300)

Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341

Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles SW of Victoria

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 560,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,450 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 580 psi

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,190 ft.

Perforations: 4,108–4,128 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 3

API No.: 42-177-34439

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Bastrop Energy Group

Lease Name: Garner

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Mt. Eden (Carrizo-Wilcox)

Survey Name: Henry Bymer, A-105

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Waelder

Oil: 4 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 2,277 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 2,272 ft.

Perforations: 2,207–2,210 ft.

