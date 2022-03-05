Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37411
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O & G
Lease Name: Apollo Unit
Well No.: 1017H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 879.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37412
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O & G
Lease Name: Apollo Unit
Well No.: 1018H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 879.19
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34477
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Acres: 982.94
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34478
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Parton F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Acres: 982.94
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34479
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Acres: 982.94
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34480
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Acres: 982.94
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33952
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hughes Legacy
Lease Name: Weber-Mauritz
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Stewart
Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado
Oil: 72 barrels per day
Gas: 173,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 85 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,691 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 7,691 ft.
Perforations: 5,868–7,640 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37109
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 202H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes
Oil: 892 barrels per day
Gas: 876,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,540 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,934 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,871 ft.
Perforations: 10,892–12,750 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37111
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 201H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes
Oil: 757 barrels per day
Gas: 1,013,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,278 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,058 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,995 ft.
Perforations: 10,922–12,861
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37227
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Darlene Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 860 barrels per day
Gas: 652,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,290 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,120 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,164–18,090 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37228
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Darlene Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 1,167 barrels per day
Gas: 413,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,402 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,823 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,302–17,792 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37229
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Darlene Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 1,204 barrels per day
Gas: 524,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,307 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,659 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,181–18,617 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37230
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Darlene Unit
Well No.: 8HS
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 994 barrels per day
Gas: 409,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,284 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,062 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,136–18,031 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34463
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating
Lease Name: Lacourse Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pridham Lake (4,300)
Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341
Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles SW of Victoria
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 560,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,450 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 580 psi
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,190 ft.
Perforations: 4,108–4,128 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 3
API No.: 42-177-34439
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Bastrop Energy Group
Lease Name: Garner
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Mt. Eden (Carrizo-Wilcox)
Survey Name: Henry Bymer, A-105
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Waelder
Oil: 4 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 2,277 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 2,272 ft.
Perforations: 2,207–2,210 ft.
