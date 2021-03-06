Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34370
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon
Survey Name: Pratt, J, A-391
Acres: 7,677.97
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34376
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: RCRS-Jane
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.93 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46
Acres: 590.09
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34377
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: RCRS-Jane
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.92 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46
Acres: 590.09
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35470
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Florrum
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 20.7 miles NW of Bay City
Survey Name: M&C, A-277
Acres: 40
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36942
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Mohr-Hons Medina-Hoffman SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,190.79 barrels per day
Gas: 486,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,452 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,236 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,295 ft.–18,222 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36941
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,272.50 barrels per day
Gas: 424,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,374 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,665 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,027 ft.–17,649 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36943
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Challenger Unit C-B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,305.64 barrels per day
Gas: 400,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,608.75 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16574 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11289 ft.–16553 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34738
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Sienkiewicz Unit AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Kennedy
Oil: 425.11 barrels per day
Gas: 1,626,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,522 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,812 psi
Total Depth: 17,806 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,681 ft.–17,695 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34794
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Sienkiewicz Unit AC
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Kennedy
Oil: 376.49 barrels per day
Gas: 1,601,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,813 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,550 psi
Total Depth: 17,111 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,724 ft.–16,992 ft.
Atascosa County
District: 2
API No.: 42-013-35653
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy Inc.
Lease Name: W.T. Hurt Unit AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Bryan, K, A-69
Direction and Miles: 6.25 miles NE of Campbellton
Oil: 576 barrels per day
Gas: 928,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,541 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,153 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,732 ft.–18,093 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35468
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 215
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 8 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 116 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,609 ft.
Perforations: 5,494 ft.–5,500 ft.
