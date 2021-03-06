Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34370

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon

Survey Name: Pratt, J, A-391

Acres: 7,677.97

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34376

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: RCRS-Jane

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.93 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46

Acres: 590.09

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34377

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: RCRS-Jane

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.92 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46

Acres: 590.09

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35470

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Florrum

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 20.7 miles NW of Bay City

Survey Name: M&C, A-277

Acres: 40

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36942

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Mohr-Hons Medina-Hoffman SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,190.79 barrels per day

Gas: 486,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,452 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,236 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,295 ft.–18,222 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36941

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,272.50 barrels per day

Gas: 424,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,374 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,665 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,027 ft.–17,649 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36943

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Challenger Unit C-B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,305.64 barrels per day

Gas: 400,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,608.75 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16574 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11289 ft.–16553 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34738

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Sienkiewicz Unit AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Kennedy

Oil: 425.11 barrels per day

Gas: 1,626,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,522 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,812 psi

Total Depth: 17,806 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,681 ft.–17,695 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34794

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Sienkiewicz Unit AC

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Kennedy

Oil: 376.49 barrels per day

Gas: 1,601,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,813 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,550 psi

Total Depth: 17,111 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,724 ft.–16,992 ft.

Atascosa County

District: 2

API No.: 42-013-35653

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy Inc.

Lease Name: W.T. Hurt Unit AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Bryan, K, A-69

Direction and Miles: 6.25 miles NE of Campbellton

Oil: 576 barrels per day

Gas: 928,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,541 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,153 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,732 ft.–18,093 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35468

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 215

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 8 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 116 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,609 ft.

Perforations: 5,494 ft.–5,500 ft.

