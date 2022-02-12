Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-00016

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: McGowan Working Partners, Inc.

Lease Name: Bennett, W. H.

Well No.: 11

Field Name: Heyser (4,800 Greta)

Total Depth: 5,512 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles S of Bloomington

Survey Name: Sisneros, A, A-36

Acres: 202.66

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35145

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Butler A304-C USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Leal, F, A-304

Acres: 1,148.32

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35146

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Butler A304-C USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Leal, F, A-304

Acres: 1,148.32

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35147

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Butler A304-C USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Leal, F, A-304

Acres: 1,148.32

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35148

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Brys-Butler A-C USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Leal, F, A-304

Acres: 1,205.8

Karnes CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-255-37394

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Love Unit

Well No.: 26H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341

Acres: 677.22

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37395

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2

Well No.: A 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 525.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37396

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2

Well No.: A 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 525.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37399

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2

Well No.: A 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 525.88

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33239

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Braman -F-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Braman (8,300)

Total Depth: 8,994 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NE of Bayside

Survey Name: Tuttle, A, A-290

Acres: 40

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33251

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 92

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Acres: 5,251

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33246

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor -H-

Well No.: H 38

Field Name: Anaqua, South (3,000)

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NE of Tivoli

Oil: 123.30 barrels per day

Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 440 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,200 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,840 ft.

Perforations: 3,028–3,032 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34189

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Sapphire A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Jones, HRS A/Guthrie, P, A-210

Direction and Miles: 4.45 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,603 barrels per day

Gas: 2,350,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,095 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,060 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,026–20,886 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34190

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Sapphire B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Jones, HRS A/Guthrie, P, A-210

Direction and Miles: 4.45 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,732 barrels per day

Gas: 2,509,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1133 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,389 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,200–22,204 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.