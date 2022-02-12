Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-00016
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: McGowan Working Partners, Inc.
Lease Name: Bennett, W. H.
Well No.: 11
Field Name: Heyser (4,800 Greta)
Total Depth: 5,512 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles S of Bloomington
Survey Name: Sisneros, A, A-36
Acres: 202.66
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35145
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Butler A304-C USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Leal, F, A-304
Acres: 1,148.32
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35146
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Butler A304-C USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Leal, F, A-304
Acres: 1,148.32
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35147
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Butler A304-C USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Leal, F, A-304
Acres: 1,148.32
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35148
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Brys-Butler A-C USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Leal, F, A-304
Acres: 1,205.8
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-255-37394
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Love Unit
Well No.: 26H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341
Acres: 677.22
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37395
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2
Well No.: A 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 525.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37396
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2
Well No.: A 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 525.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37399
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2
Well No.: A 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 525.88
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33239
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Braman -F-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Braman (8,300)
Total Depth: 8,994 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NE of Bayside
Survey Name: Tuttle, A, A-290
Acres: 40
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33251
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 92
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Acres: 5,251
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33246
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor -H-
Well No.: H 38
Field Name: Anaqua, South (3,000)
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NE of Tivoli
Oil: 123.30 barrels per day
Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 440 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,200 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,840 ft.
Perforations: 3,028–3,032 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34189
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Sapphire A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Jones, HRS A/Guthrie, P, A-210
Direction and Miles: 4.45 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,603 barrels per day
Gas: 2,350,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,095 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,060 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,026–20,886 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34190
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Sapphire B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Jones, HRS A/Guthrie, P, A-210
Direction and Miles: 4.45 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,732 barrels per day
Gas: 2,509,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1133 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,389 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,200–22,204 ft.
