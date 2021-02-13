Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34394

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Palo Alto (6400)

Total Depth: 7,300

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria

Survey Name: M. A. Castanon, A-146

Acres: 1,798.8

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37112

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Whiteside Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 779

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37113

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Whiteside Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 779

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37114

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Whiteside Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 779

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37115

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Whiteside Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 779

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34463

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Lacourse Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pridham Lake (Frio 4660)

Total Depth: 5,000

Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles SW of Victoria

Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341

Acres: 157.19

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01546

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: O’Connor, Thomas ‘A’

Well No.: 31

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5770 U, South)

Total Depth: 5,883

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-394

Acres: 5,883

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33657

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 1036

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)

Total Depth: 6,408

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Acres: 6,209.81

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36245

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Wilson Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Acres: 312.25

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34165

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Gillespie-RNM Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,500

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Moulton

Survey Name: Soy, P, A-411

Acres: 1,408

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34877

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP

Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Roberson, W, A-401

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,189 barrels per day

Gas: 1,561,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,636 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,393 ft.–20,524 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36596

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP

Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Potter, M W, A-233

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,474 barrels per day

Gas: 1,041,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,914 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,638 ft.–22,703 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34876

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP

Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Roberson, W, A-401

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,302 barrels per day

Gas: 1,549,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,818 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,500 ft.–20,699 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34875

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP

Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Roberson, W, A-401

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,344 barrels per day

Gas: 1,421,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,413 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,462 ft.–20,292 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34873

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP

Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Roberson, W, A-401

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 911 barrels per day

Gas: 1,349,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,349 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,360 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,426 ft.–16,244 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36598

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP

Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Potter, M W, A-233

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,513 barrels per day

Gas: 1,498,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,722 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,522 ft.–22,499 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36597

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP

Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Potter, M W, A-233

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,513 barrels per day

Gas: 1,498,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,008 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,795 ft.–22,797 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36599

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP

Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Potter, M W, A-233

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,826 barrels per day

Gas: 1,581,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,013 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,704 ft.–22,893 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34740

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Sienkiewicz Unit

Well No.: 504H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,373 barrels per day

Gas: 4,201,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,157 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,021 psi

Total Depth: 17,612 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,811 ft.–17,488 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34795

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Sienkiewicz Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,218 barrels per day

Gas: 3,695,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,838 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,731 psi

Total Depth: 17,150 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,695 ft.–17,028 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.