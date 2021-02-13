Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34394
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Palo Alto (6400)
Total Depth: 7,300
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria
Survey Name: M. A. Castanon, A-146
Acres: 1,798.8
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37112
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Whiteside Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 779
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37113
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Whiteside Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 779
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37114
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Whiteside Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 779
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37115
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Whiteside Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 779
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34463
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Lacourse Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pridham Lake (Frio 4660)
Total Depth: 5,000
Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles SW of Victoria
Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341
Acres: 157.19
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01546
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: O’Connor, Thomas ‘A’
Well No.: 31
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5770 U, South)
Total Depth: 5,883
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-394
Acres: 5,883
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33657
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 1036
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)
Total Depth: 6,408
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Acres: 6,209.81
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36245
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Wilson Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Acres: 312.25
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34165
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Gillespie-RNM Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,500
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Moulton
Survey Name: Soy, P, A-411
Acres: 1,408
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34877
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP
Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Roberson, W, A-401
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,189 barrels per day
Gas: 1,561,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,636 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,393 ft.–20,524 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36596
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP
Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Potter, M W, A-233
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,474 barrels per day
Gas: 1,041,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,914 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,638 ft.–22,703 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34876
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP
Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Roberson, W, A-401
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,302 barrels per day
Gas: 1,549,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,818 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,500 ft.–20,699 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34875
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP
Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Roberson, W, A-401
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,344 barrels per day
Gas: 1,421,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,413 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,462 ft.–20,292 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34873
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP
Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Roberson, W, A-401
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 911 barrels per day
Gas: 1,349,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,349 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,360 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,426 ft.–16,244 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36598
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP
Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Potter, M W, A-233
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,513 barrels per day
Gas: 1,498,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,722 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,522 ft.–22,499 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36597
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP
Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Potter, M W, A-233
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,513 barrels per day
Gas: 1,498,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,008 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,795 ft.–22,797 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36599
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & S Co. LP
Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Potter, M W, A-233
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,826 barrels per day
Gas: 1,581,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,013 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,704 ft.–22,893 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34740
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Sienkiewicz Unit
Well No.: 504H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,373 barrels per day
Gas: 4,201,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,157 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,021 psi
Total Depth: 17,612 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,811 ft.–17,488 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34795
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Sienkiewicz Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,218 barrels per day
Gas: 3,695,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,838 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,731 psi
Total Depth: 17,150 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,695 ft.–17,028 ft.
