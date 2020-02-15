Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34291
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Roadrunner B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517
Acres: 2,490.91
API No.: 42-177-34289
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Kapavik Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517
Acres: 671.08
API No.: 42-177-34288
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Stafford Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517
Acres: 621.54
API No.: 42-177-34276
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Willis Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles S.E. of Glaze City
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321
Acres: 683.46
API No.: 42-177-34269
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Willis Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles S.E. of Glaze City
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321
Acres: 683.46
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33938
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 913H
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 7,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
API No.: 42-239-02714
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 367H
Field Name: West Ranch (Other Zones)
Total Depth: 6,915 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
API No.: 42-239-31241
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 485
Field Name: West Ranch
Total Depth: 6,231 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36839
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ike Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Acres: 601.67
API No.: 42-255-36850
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S. of Falls City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 400
API No.: 42-255-36848
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S. of Falls City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 400
API No.: 42-255-36849
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S. of Falls City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 400
API No.: 42-255-36851
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 13,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 443.61
API No.: 42-255-36852
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 107H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 13,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 443.61
API No.: 42-255-36855
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 443.61
API No.: 42-255-36854
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 443.61
API No.: 42-255-36853
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 443.61
API No.: 42-255-36846
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24
Acres: 315.35
API No.: 42-255-36847
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24
Acres: 315.35
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34141
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Javelina B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles S.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: T. Toby, A-466
Acres: 1,355.86
API No.: 42-285-34140
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Javelina A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles S.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: T. Toby, A-466
Acres: 2,059.86
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-10075
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Mary Claire Bauer Et Vir
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,500 Sand)
Total Depth: 7,813 feet
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324
Acres: 215.90
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34369
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Strata Operating
Lease Name: Williams-Buchholz
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Cologne
Total Depth: 5,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12 miles S.W. of Victoria
Survey Name: F.G. Hidalgo, A-61
Acres: 105.55
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34180
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Turkey Creek D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner
Oil: 3,594 barrels per day
Gas: 5,471,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,921 psi
Total Depth: 19,428 feet
Perforations: 12,453-19,357 feet
API No.: 42-177-34179
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Turkey Creek C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner
Oil: 3,701 barrels per day
Gas: 5,842,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,877 psi
Total Depth: 19,103 feet
Perforations: 12,452-19,031 feet
API No.: 42-177-34178
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Turkey Creek B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner
Oil: 3,966 barrels per day
Gas: 5,763,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,045 psi
Total Depth: 18,654 feet
Perforations: 12,360-18,586 feet
API No.: 42-177-34177
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Turkey Creek A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner
Oil: 3,866 barrels per day
Gas: 5,313,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,025 psi
Total Depth: 17,893 feet
Perforations: 12,454-17,822 feet
API No.: 42-177-34161
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Raitt C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,399 barrels per day
Gas: 848,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 841 psi
Total Depth: 18,426 feet
Perforations: 10,113-18,029 feet
API No.: 42-177-34160
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Raitt B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,321 barrels per day
Gas: 821,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 839 psi
Total Depth: 19,159 feet
Perforations: 10,033-19,085 feet
API No.: 42-177-34159
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Raitt A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,373 barrels per day
Gas: 857,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 846 psi
Total Depth: 19,583 feet
Perforations: 10,074-19,514 feet
API No.: 42-177-34199
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cronin D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 2,420 barrels per day
Gas: 897,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,506 psi
Total Depth: 21,232 feet
Perforations: 9,599-21,154 feet
API No.: 42-177-34164
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Cinco J. Ranch Ltd. Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: B.D. McClure, A-41
Direction and Miles: 10.05 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 714 barrels per day
Gas: 486,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 799 psi
Total Depth: 15,882 feet
Perforations: 11,172-15,605 feet
API No.: 42-177-34158
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Cinco J. Ranch Ltd.
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: B.D. McClure, A-41
Direction and Miles: 10.05 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 594 barrels per day
Gas: 407,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 911 psi
Total Depth: 16,526 feet
Perforations: 11,077-16,352 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33470
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Banks Ranch Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: J. Petty, A-80
Direction and Miles: 1.17 miles S.W. of Ellinger
Oil: 648 barrels per day
Gas: 6,386,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,401 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,015 psi
Total Depth: 20,531 feet
Plug Back Depth: 20,224 feet
Perforations: 13,980-20,359 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33929
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2013
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 4 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 315 psi
Total Depth: 6,564 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,530 feet
Perforations: 6,204-6,254 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34675
County: Karnes
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,177 barrels per day
Gas: 5,068,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,933 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,600 psi
Total Depth: 17,451 feet
Perforations: 13,245-17,273 feet
API No.: 42-255-34674
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 266 barrels per day
Gas: 4,882,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,457 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,600 psi
Total Depth: 17,295 feet
Perforations: 13,316-17,118 feet
API No.: 42-255-34673
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 09H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.39 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,250 barrels per day
Gas: 4,840,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,393 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,600 psi
Total Depth: 17,030 feet
Perforations: 13,275-16,848 feet
API No.: 42-255-34672
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 08H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.39 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,023 barrels per day
Gas: 4,971,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,696 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,600 psi
Total Depth: 17,159 feet
Perforations: 13,402-16,987 feet
API No.: 42-255-36410
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rutter Ranch Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.W. Gant, A-132
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,870 barrels per day
Gas: 623,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,453 psi
Total Depth: 17,614 feet
Perforations: 8,819-17,524 feet
API No.: 42-255-36409
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rutter Ranch Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.W. Gant, A-132
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,463 barrels per day
Gas: 551,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 939 psi
Total Depth: 17,952 feet
Perforations: 8,758-17,856 feet
API No.: 42-255-36408
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rutter Ranch Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.W. Gant, A-132
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,532 barrels per day
Gas: 578,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 947 psi
Total Depth: 18,075 feet
Perforations: 8,835-17,987 feet
API No.: 42-255-36407
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rutter Ranch Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.W. Gant, A-132
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,356 barrels per day
Gas: 536,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 892 psi
Total Depth: 18,152 feet
Perforations: 8,917-18,063 feet
API No.: 42-255-36405
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Gamera B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles S.W. of Hobson
Oil: 2,634 barrels per day
Gas: 1,634,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 929 psi
Total Depth: 21,097 feet
Perforations: 11,413-20,994 feet
API No.: 42-255-36404
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Gamera A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles S.W. of Hobson
Oil: 2,382 barrels per day
Gas: 1,308,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 999 psi
Total Depth: 20,890 feet
Perforations: 11,367-20,311 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33332
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Firstrike Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Klimitchek
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Speaks, S.E. (1,800)
Survey Name: J. Montgomery, A-343
Direction and Miles: 13.19 miles S.E. of Hallettsville
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 555 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 615 psi
Total Depth: 2,150 feet
Plug Back Depth: 1,730 feet
Perforations: 1,611-1,615 feet
API No.: 42-285-34108
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Amber-Lager A (SA)
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, A-26
Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles N.W. of Shiner
Oil: 1,351 barrels per day
Gas: 2,006,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,110 psi
Total Depth: 21,608 feet
Perforations: 12,375-21,406 feet
API No.: 42-285-34110
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Amber-Lager B (SA)
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, A-26
Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles N.W. of Shiner
Oil: 1,204 barrels per day
Gas: 1,840,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,170 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,084 feet
Perforations: 12,498-17,901 feet
