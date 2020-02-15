Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34291

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Roadrunner B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517

Acres: 2,490.91

API No.: 42-177-34289

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Kapavik Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517

Acres: 671.08

API No.: 42-177-34288

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Stafford Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517

Acres: 621.54

API No.: 42-177-34276

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Willis Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles S.E. of Glaze City

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321

Acres: 683.46

API No.: 42-177-34269

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Willis Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles S.E. of Glaze City

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321

Acres: 683.46

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33938

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 913H

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 7,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

API No.: 42-239-02714

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 367H

Field Name: West Ranch (Other Zones)

Total Depth: 6,915 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

API No.: 42-239-31241

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 485

Field Name: West Ranch

Total Depth: 6,231 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36839

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ike Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Acres: 601.67

API No.: 42-255-36850

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S. of Falls City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 400

API No.: 42-255-36848

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S. of Falls City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 400

API No.: 42-255-36849

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S. of Falls City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 400

API No.: 42-255-36851

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 13,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 443.61

API No.: 42-255-36852

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 107H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 13,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 443.61

API No.: 42-255-36855

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 443.61

API No.: 42-255-36854

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 443.61

API No.: 42-255-36853

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 443.61

API No.: 42-255-36846

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24

Acres: 315.35

API No.: 42-255-36847

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24

Acres: 315.35

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34141

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Javelina B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles S.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: T. Toby, A-466

Acres: 1,355.86

API No.: 42-285-34140

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Javelina A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles S.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: T. Toby, A-466

Acres: 2,059.86

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-10075

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Mary Claire Bauer Et Vir

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,500 Sand)

Total Depth: 7,813 feet

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324

Acres: 215.90

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34369

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Strata Operating

Lease Name: Williams-Buchholz

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Cologne

Total Depth: 5,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12 miles S.W. of Victoria

Survey Name: F.G. Hidalgo, A-61

Acres: 105.55

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34180

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Turkey Creek D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner

Oil: 3,594 barrels per day

Gas: 5,471,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,921 psi

Total Depth: 19,428 feet

Perforations: 12,453-19,357 feet

API No.: 42-177-34179

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Turkey Creek C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner

Oil: 3,701 barrels per day

Gas: 5,842,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,877 psi

Total Depth: 19,103 feet

Perforations: 12,452-19,031 feet

API No.: 42-177-34178

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Turkey Creek B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner

Oil: 3,966 barrels per day

Gas: 5,763,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,045 psi

Total Depth: 18,654 feet

Perforations: 12,360-18,586 feet

API No.: 42-177-34177

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Turkey Creek A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner

Oil: 3,866 barrels per day

Gas: 5,313,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,025 psi

Total Depth: 17,893 feet

Perforations: 12,454-17,822 feet

API No.: 42-177-34161

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Raitt C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,399 barrels per day

Gas: 848,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 841 psi

Total Depth: 18,426 feet

Perforations: 10,113-18,029 feet

API No.: 42-177-34160

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Raitt B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,321 barrels per day

Gas: 821,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 839 psi

Total Depth: 19,159 feet

Perforations: 10,033-19,085 feet

API No.: 42-177-34159

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Raitt A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,373 barrels per day

Gas: 857,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 846 psi

Total Depth: 19,583 feet

Perforations: 10,074-19,514 feet

API No.: 42-177-34199

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cronin D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 2,420 barrels per day

Gas: 897,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,506 psi

Total Depth: 21,232 feet

Perforations: 9,599-21,154 feet

API No.: 42-177-34164

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Cinco J. Ranch Ltd. Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: B.D. McClure, A-41

Direction and Miles: 10.05 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 714 barrels per day

Gas: 486,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 799 psi

Total Depth: 15,882 feet

Perforations: 11,172-15,605 feet

API No.: 42-177-34158

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Cinco J. Ranch Ltd.

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: B.D. McClure, A-41

Direction and Miles: 10.05 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 594 barrels per day

Gas: 407,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 911 psi

Total Depth: 16,526 feet

Perforations: 11,077-16,352 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33470

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Banks Ranch Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: J. Petty, A-80

Direction and Miles: 1.17 miles S.W. of Ellinger

Oil: 648 barrels per day

Gas: 6,386,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,401 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,015 psi

Total Depth: 20,531 feet

Plug Back Depth: 20,224 feet

Perforations: 13,980-20,359 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33929

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2013

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 4 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 315 psi

Total Depth: 6,564 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,530 feet

Perforations: 6,204-6,254 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34675

County: Karnes

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,177 barrels per day

Gas: 5,068,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,933 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,600 psi

Total Depth: 17,451 feet

Perforations: 13,245-17,273 feet

API No.: 42-255-34674

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 266 barrels per day

Gas: 4,882,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,457 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,600 psi

Total Depth: 17,295 feet

Perforations: 13,316-17,118 feet

API No.: 42-255-34673

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 09H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.39 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,250 barrels per day

Gas: 4,840,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,393 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,600 psi

Total Depth: 17,030 feet

Perforations: 13,275-16,848 feet

API No.: 42-255-34672

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 08H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.39 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,023 barrels per day

Gas: 4,971,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,696 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,600 psi

Total Depth: 17,159 feet

Perforations: 13,402-16,987 feet

API No.: 42-255-36410

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rutter Ranch Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.W. Gant, A-132

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,870 barrels per day

Gas: 623,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,453 psi

Total Depth: 17,614 feet

Perforations: 8,819-17,524 feet

API No.: 42-255-36409

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rutter Ranch Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.W. Gant, A-132

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,463 barrels per day

Gas: 551,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 939 psi

Total Depth: 17,952 feet

Perforations: 8,758-17,856 feet

API No.: 42-255-36408

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rutter Ranch Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.W. Gant, A-132

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,532 barrels per day

Gas: 578,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 947 psi

Total Depth: 18,075 feet

Perforations: 8,835-17,987 feet

API No.: 42-255-36407

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rutter Ranch Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.W. Gant, A-132

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,356 barrels per day

Gas: 536,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 892 psi

Total Depth: 18,152 feet

Perforations: 8,917-18,063 feet

API No.: 42-255-36405

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Gamera B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles S.W. of Hobson

Oil: 2,634 barrels per day

Gas: 1,634,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 929 psi

Total Depth: 21,097 feet

Perforations: 11,413-20,994 feet

API No.: 42-255-36404

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Gamera A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles S.W. of Hobson

Oil: 2,382 barrels per day

Gas: 1,308,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 999 psi

Total Depth: 20,890 feet

Perforations: 11,367-20,311 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33332

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Firstrike Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Klimitchek

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Speaks, S.E. (1,800)

Survey Name: J. Montgomery, A-343

Direction and Miles: 13.19 miles S.E. of Hallettsville

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 555 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 615 psi

Total Depth: 2,150 feet

Plug Back Depth: 1,730 feet

Perforations: 1,611-1,615 feet

API No.: 42-285-34108

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Amber-Lager A (SA)

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, A-26

Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles N.W. of Shiner

Oil: 1,351 barrels per day

Gas: 2,006,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,110 psi

Total Depth: 21,608 feet

Perforations: 12,375-21,406 feet

API No.: 42-285-34110

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Amber-Lager B (SA)

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, A-26

Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles N.W. of Shiner

Oil: 1,204 barrels per day

Gas: 1,840,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,170 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,084 feet

Perforations: 12,498-17,901 feet

