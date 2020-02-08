Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34964
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Johnson A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 63, A-269
Acres: 634.22
API No.: 42-123-34965
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Johnson A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 63, A-269
Acres: 634.22
API No.: 42-123-34966
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Johnson A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 63, A-269
Acres: 634.22
API No.: 42-123-34962
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Langhoff Unit A
Well No.: 8L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: SA and MG RR Co, A-448
Acres: 631.15
API No.: 42-123-34963
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Langhoff Unit A
Well No.: 9L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: SA and MG RR Co, A-448
Acres: 631.15
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34281
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hot Springs A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36
Acres: 1,550.06
API No.: 42-177-34282
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hot Springs B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36
Acres: 1,550.06
API No.: 42-177-34283
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hot Springs C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36
Acres: 1,619.33
API No.: 42-177-34280
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Starrak Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36
Acres: 687.16
API No.: 42-177-34279
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Starrak Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36
Acres: 687.16
API No.: 42-177-34278
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Willis Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles S.E. of Glaze City
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321
Acres: 683.46
API No.: 42-177-34277
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Willis Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles S.E. of Glaze City
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321
Acres: 683.46
API No.: 42-177-34268
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grohl D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-130
Acres: 1,191.78
API No.: 42-177-34267
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grohl C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-130
Acres: 1,191.78
API No.: 42-177-34266
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grohl B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-130
Acres: 1,191.78
API No.: 42-177-34265
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grohl A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-130
Acres: 1,191.78
API No.: 42-177-34287
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 111H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-449
Acres: 6,979.80
API No.: 42-177-34286
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 110H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-449
Acres: 6,979.80
API No.: 42-177-34285
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 109H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-449
Acres: 6,979.80
API No.: 42-177-34284
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-449
Acres: 6,979.80
API No.: 42-177-34262
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.69 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46
Acres: 1,514.09
API No.: 42-177-34263
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.68 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46
Acres: 1,514.09
API No.: 42-177-34264
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: RCR-Hinton Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36
Acres: 262.86
API No.: 42-177-34275
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 204
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,750 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266
Acres: 801.87
API No.: 42-177-34274
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 104
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,750 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266
Acres: 801.87
API No.: 42-177-34273
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 205
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,750 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266
Acres: 801.87
API No.: 42-177-34272
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 206
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,750 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266
Acres: 801.87
API No.: 42-177-34271
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 106
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,750 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266
Acres: 801.87
API No.: 42-177-34270
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 107
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,750 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266
Acres: 801.87
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36819
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36818
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36817
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-34827
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-34497
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36816
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36808
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 360
API No.: 42-255-36807
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 360
API No.: 42-255-36806
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 360
API No.: 42-255-36805
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 360
API No.: 42-255-36804
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 360
API No.: 42-255-36824
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW F
Well No.: 702
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271
Acres: 1,370
API No.: 42-255-36822
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW E
Well No.: 701
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271
Acres: 1,370
API No.: 42-255-36823
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271
Acres: 1,370
API No.: 42-255-36832
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271
Acres: 1,370
API No.: 42-255-36821
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271
Acres: 1,370
API No.: 42-255-36820
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271
Acres: 1,370
API No.: 42-255-36803
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Charlie A Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,900 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles N.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 362
API No.: 42-255-36802
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Charlie A Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,900 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles N.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 362
API No.: 42-255-36801
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Charlie A Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,900 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles N.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 362
API No.: 42-255-36799
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Charlie A Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,900 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles N.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 362
API No.: 42-255-36800
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ringo Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Acres: 920.90
API No.: 42-255-36813
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ringo Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Acres: 920.90
API No.: 42-255-36814
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ringo Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Acres: 920.90
API No.: 42-255-36815
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ringo Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Acres: 920.90
API No.: 42-255-36838
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ike Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Acres: 601.67
API No.: 42-255-36840
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ike Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Acres: 601.67
API No.: 42-255-36809
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Nance West Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,900 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Nixon
Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111
Acres: 403.19
API No.: 42-255-36810
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Nance West Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,900 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Nixon
Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111
Acres: 403.19
API No.: 42-255-36812
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Ivey Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,800 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Nixon
Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36811
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Ivey Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,800 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Nixon
Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36836
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 443.61
API No.: 42-255-36833
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 443.61
API No.: 42-255-36845
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24
Acres: 315.35
API No.: 42-255-36844
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24
Acres: 315.35
API No.: 42-255-36831
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 640.30
API No.: 42-255-36830
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 640.30
API No.: 42-255-36829
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 640.30
API No.: 42-255-36828
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 640.30
API No.: 42-255-36826
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 640.30
API No.: 42-255-34614
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 640.30
API No.: 42-255-36827
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 640.30
API No.: 42-255-36825
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 640.30
API No.: 42-255-36837
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Joe Burreaux
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36835
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Joe Burreaux
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36834
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Joe Burreaux
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 320
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33222
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 89
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Acres: 5,251
API No.: 42-391-33221
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 88
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: John Dunn, A-24
Acres: 5,251
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34459
County: Victoria
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frio Resources
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 41H
Field Name: Koontz (4,750)
Total Depth: 4,735 feet
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E. of Victoria
Survey Name: M. DeLeon, A-74
Acres: 881.69
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33484
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Jasper
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: A. Baker, A-8
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Round Top
Oil: 110 barrels per day
Gas: 568,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 255 psi
Total Depth: 13,765 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,590 feet
Perforations: 11,761-13,590 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34133
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Pinyon Pine G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: S.H. Gates, A-228
Direction and Miles: 8 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,728 barrels per day
Gas: 819,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 939 psi
Total Depth: 18,929 feet
Perforations: 9,804-18,842 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36414
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 26H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Oil: 969 barrels per day
Gas: 4,270,400 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,683 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,180 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,114 feet
Perforations: 12,666-18,109 feet
API No.: 42-255-36431
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Braune Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.W. Isbel, Section 47, A-163
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of Gillett
Oil: 988 barrels per day
Gas: 1,007,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 868 psi
Total Depth: 16,367 feet
Perforations: 10,348-15,457 feet
API No.: 42-255-36430
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Braune Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.W. Isbel, Section 47, A-163
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of Gillett
Oil: 1,574 barrels per day
Gas: 2,023,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 971 psi
Total Depth: 17,164 feet
Perforations: 10,320-17,095 feet
API No.: 42-255-36429
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Braune Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.W. Isbel, Section 47, A-163
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of Gillett
Oil: 1,523 barrels per day
Gas: 1,942,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,076 psi
Total Depth: 17,351 feet
Perforations: 10,414-17,282 feet
API No.: 42-255-36366
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ike Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Oil: 1,486 barrels per day
Gas: 657,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 895 psi
Total Depth: 17,367 feet
Perforations: 8,953-17,300 feet
API No.: 42-255-36365
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ike Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Oil: 1,214 barrels per day
Gas: 557,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 814 psi
Total Depth: 17,294 feet
Perforations: 8,874-17,220 feet
API No.: 42-255-36364
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ike Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Oil: 1,193 barrels per day
Gas: 556,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 673 psi
Total Depth: 17,358 feet
Perforations: 8,888-17,275 feet
API No.: 42-255-36363
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ike Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett
Oil: 808 barrels per day
Gas: 354,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 725 psi
Total Depth: 17,357 feet
Perforations: 8,908-17,286 feet
API No.: 42-255-35917
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Walter Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.H. Leckie, Section 1, A-436
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,297 barrels per day
Gas: 808,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 882 psi
Total Depth: 15,858 feet
Perforations: 11,195-15,771 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34114
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: Young
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Taylor, A-55
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.E. of Moulton
Oil: 1,182 barrels per day
Gas: 1,486,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,165 psi
Total Depth: 20,046 feet
Plug Back Depth: 20,030 feet
Perforations: 12,309-19,843 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33196
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: M.E. O’Connor
Well No.: D1
Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor (Stray 5,150)
Survey Name: Town of Refugio, A-345
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Refugio
Oil: 22.5 barrels per day
Gas: 358,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,095 psi
Total Depth: 7,249 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,507 feet
Perforations: 5,131-5,181 feet
API No.: 42-391-33217
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 85
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 40.6 barrels per day
Gas: 65,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 320 psi
Total Depth: 5,886 feet
Plug Back Depth: 4,466 feet
Perforations: 4,456-4,464 feet
