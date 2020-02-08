Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34964

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Johnson A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 63, A-269

Acres: 634.22

API No.: 42-123-34965

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Johnson A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 63, A-269

Acres: 634.22

API No.: 42-123-34966

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Johnson A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 63, A-269

Acres: 634.22

API No.: 42-123-34962

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Langhoff Unit A

Well No.: 8L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: SA and MG RR Co, A-448

Acres: 631.15

API No.: 42-123-34963

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Langhoff Unit A

Well No.: 9L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: SA and MG RR Co, A-448

Acres: 631.15

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34281

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hot Springs A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36

Acres: 1,550.06

API No.: 42-177-34282

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hot Springs B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36

Acres: 1,550.06

API No.: 42-177-34283

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hot Springs C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36

Acres: 1,619.33

API No.: 42-177-34280

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Starrak Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36

Acres: 687.16

API No.: 42-177-34279

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Starrak Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36

Acres: 687.16

API No.: 42-177-34278

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Willis Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles S.E. of Glaze City

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321

Acres: 683.46

API No.: 42-177-34277

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Willis Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.84 miles S.E. of Glaze City

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321

Acres: 683.46

API No.: 42-177-34268

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grohl D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-130

Acres: 1,191.78

API No.: 42-177-34267

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grohl C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-130

Acres: 1,191.78

API No.: 42-177-34266

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grohl B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-130

Acres: 1,191.78

API No.: 42-177-34265

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grohl A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-130

Acres: 1,191.78

API No.: 42-177-34287

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 111H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-449

Acres: 6,979.80

API No.: 42-177-34286

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 110H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-449

Acres: 6,979.80

API No.: 42-177-34285

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 109H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-449

Acres: 6,979.80

API No.: 42-177-34284

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-449

Acres: 6,979.80

API No.: 42-177-34262

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.69 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46

Acres: 1,514.09

API No.: 42-177-34263

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.68 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46

Acres: 1,514.09

API No.: 42-177-34264

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: RCR-Hinton Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36

Acres: 262.86

API No.: 42-177-34275

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 204

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,750 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266

Acres: 801.87

API No.: 42-177-34274

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 104

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,750 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266

Acres: 801.87

API No.: 42-177-34273

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 205

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,750 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266

Acres: 801.87

API No.: 42-177-34272

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 206

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,750 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266

Acres: 801.87

API No.: 42-177-34271

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 106

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,750 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266

Acres: 801.87

API No.: 42-177-34270

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 107

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,750 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266

Acres: 801.87

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36819

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36818

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36817

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-34827

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-34497

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36816

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36808

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 360

API No.: 42-255-36807

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 360

API No.: 42-255-36806

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 360

API No.: 42-255-36805

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 360

API No.: 42-255-36804

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 360

API No.: 42-255-36824

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW F

Well No.: 702

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271

Acres: 1,370

API No.: 42-255-36822

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW E

Well No.: 701

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271

Acres: 1,370

API No.: 42-255-36823

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271

Acres: 1,370

API No.: 42-255-36832

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271

Acres: 1,370

API No.: 42-255-36821

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271

Acres: 1,370

API No.: 42-255-36820

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271

Acres: 1,370

API No.: 42-255-36803

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Charlie A Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,900 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles N.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 362

API No.: 42-255-36802

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Charlie A Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,900 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles N.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 362

API No.: 42-255-36801

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Charlie A Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,900 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles N.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 362

API No.: 42-255-36799

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Charlie A Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,900 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles N.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 362

API No.: 42-255-36800

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ringo Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Acres: 920.90

API No.: 42-255-36813

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ringo Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Acres: 920.90

API No.: 42-255-36814

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ringo Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Acres: 920.90

API No.: 42-255-36815

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ringo Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Acres: 920.90

API No.: 42-255-36838

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ike Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Acres: 601.67

API No.: 42-255-36840

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ike Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Acres: 601.67

API No.: 42-255-36809

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Nance West Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,900 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Nixon

Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111

Acres: 403.19

API No.: 42-255-36810

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Nance West Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,900 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Nixon

Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111

Acres: 403.19

API No.: 42-255-36812

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Ivey Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,800 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Nixon

Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36811

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Ivey Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,800 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Nixon

Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36836

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 443.61

API No.: 42-255-36833

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 443.61

API No.: 42-255-36845

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24

Acres: 315.35

API No.: 42-255-36844

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24

Acres: 315.35

API No.: 42-255-36831

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 640.30

API No.: 42-255-36830

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 640.30

API No.: 42-255-36829

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 640.30

API No.: 42-255-36828

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 640.30

API No.: 42-255-36826

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 640.30

API No.: 42-255-34614

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 640.30

API No.: 42-255-36827

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 640.30

API No.: 42-255-36825

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 640.30

API No.: 42-255-36837

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Joe Burreaux

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36835

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Joe Burreaux

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36834

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Joe Burreaux

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 320

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33222

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 89

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Acres: 5,251

API No.: 42-391-33221

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 88

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: John Dunn, A-24

Acres: 5,251

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34459

County: Victoria

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frio Resources

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 41H

Field Name: Koontz (4,750)

Total Depth: 4,735 feet

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E. of Victoria

Survey Name: M. DeLeon, A-74

Acres: 881.69

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33484

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Jasper

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: A. Baker, A-8

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Round Top

Oil: 110 barrels per day

Gas: 568,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 255 psi

Total Depth: 13,765 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,590 feet

Perforations: 11,761-13,590 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34133

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Pinyon Pine G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: S.H. Gates, A-228

Direction and Miles: 8 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,728 barrels per day

Gas: 819,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 939 psi

Total Depth: 18,929 feet

Perforations: 9,804-18,842 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36414

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 26H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Oil: 969 barrels per day

Gas: 4,270,400 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,683 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,180 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,114 feet

Perforations: 12,666-18,109 feet

API No.: 42-255-36431

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Braune Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.W. Isbel, Section 47, A-163

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of Gillett

Oil: 988 barrels per day

Gas: 1,007,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 868 psi

Total Depth: 16,367 feet

Perforations: 10,348-15,457 feet

API No.: 42-255-36430

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Braune Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.W. Isbel, Section 47, A-163

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of Gillett

Oil: 1,574 barrels per day

Gas: 2,023,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 971 psi

Total Depth: 17,164 feet

Perforations: 10,320-17,095 feet

API No.: 42-255-36429

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Braune Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.W. Isbel, Section 47, A-163

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of Gillett

Oil: 1,523 barrels per day

Gas: 1,942,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,076 psi

Total Depth: 17,351 feet

Perforations: 10,414-17,282 feet

API No.: 42-255-36366

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ike Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Oil: 1,486 barrels per day

Gas: 657,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 895 psi

Total Depth: 17,367 feet

Perforations: 8,953-17,300 feet

API No.: 42-255-36365

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ike Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Oil: 1,214 barrels per day

Gas: 557,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 814 psi

Total Depth: 17,294 feet

Perforations: 8,874-17,220 feet

API No.: 42-255-36364

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ike Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Oil: 1,193 barrels per day

Gas: 556,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 673 psi

Total Depth: 17,358 feet

Perforations: 8,888-17,275 feet

API No.: 42-255-36363

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ike Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Nesbit, A-219

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.W. of Gillett

Oil: 808 barrels per day

Gas: 354,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 725 psi

Total Depth: 17,357 feet

Perforations: 8,908-17,286 feet

API No.: 42-255-35917

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Walter Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.H. Leckie, Section 1, A-436

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,297 barrels per day

Gas: 808,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 882 psi

Total Depth: 15,858 feet

Perforations: 11,195-15,771 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34114

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: Young

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Taylor, A-55

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.E. of Moulton

Oil: 1,182 barrels per day

Gas: 1,486,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,165 psi

Total Depth: 20,046 feet

Plug Back Depth: 20,030 feet

Perforations: 12,309-19,843 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33196

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: M.E. O’Connor

Well No.: D1

Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor (Stray 5,150)

Survey Name: Town of Refugio, A-345

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Refugio

Oil: 22.5 barrels per day

Gas: 358,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,095 psi

Total Depth: 7,249 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,507 feet

Perforations: 5,131-5,181 feet

API No.: 42-391-33217

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 85

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 40.6 barrels per day

Gas: 65,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 320 psi

Total Depth: 5,886 feet

Plug Back Depth: 4,466 feet

Perforations: 4,456-4,464 feet

