Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34290

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Roadrunner A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles SE. of Gonzales

Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517

Acres: 1,459.06

API No.: 42-177-34292

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration

Lease Name: Chalk Talk

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 9,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SE. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Cottle, A-10

Acres: 880

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33939

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A- PSA 1

Well No.: 912H

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 7,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,589.70

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36868

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36867

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36866

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36865

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36864

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36862

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36861

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36860

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36858

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36857

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36856

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW. of Runge

Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36869

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Johnson A-Ruppert A SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles NW. of Yorktown

Survey Name: J.W. Simpson, Section 45, A-269

Acres: 1,305.63

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34142

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rumble Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE. of Shiner

Survey Name: E. Tribble, A-446

Acres: 1,116.93

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

