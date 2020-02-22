Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34290
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Roadrunner A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles SE. of Gonzales
Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517
Acres: 1,459.06
API No.: 42-177-34292
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration
Lease Name: Chalk Talk
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 9,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SE. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Cottle, A-10
Acres: 880
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33939
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A- PSA 1
Well No.: 912H
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 7,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,589.70
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36868
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36867
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36866
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36865
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36864
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36862
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36861
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36860
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36858
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36857
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36856
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW. of Runge
Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36869
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Johnson A-Ruppert A SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles NW. of Yorktown
Survey Name: J.W. Simpson, Section 45, A-269
Acres: 1,305.63
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34142
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rumble Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE. of Shiner
Survey Name: E. Tribble, A-446
Acres: 1,116.93
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.