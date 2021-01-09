Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37079
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Concord South M
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Mays, S A J, A-212
Acres: 1,693.89
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37080
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Concord South N
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Mays, S A J, A-212
Acres: 1,693.89
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37084
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Franke-Foster-Patino SA10
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SW of Kennedy
Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97
Acres: 2,269.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37085
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marthon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Franke-Foster-Patino SA11
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SW of Kennedy
Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97
Acres: 2,269.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37086
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Murphy-Franke-Foster SA
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SW of Kennedy
Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97
Acres: 1,918.76
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36710
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: J Handy B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,425.26 barrels per day
Gas: 708,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 941 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,218 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,201 ft.
Perforations: 10,504 ft.–21,179 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36711
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: J Handy C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,461.50 barrels per day
Gas: 763,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 867 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,593 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,578 ft.
Perforations: 10,347 ft.–20,558 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36712
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: J Handy D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,537.60 barrels per day
Gas: 775,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,062 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,690 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,663 ft.
Perforations: 10,446 ft.–20,643 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36770
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: Beicker A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,688.50 barrels per day
Gas: 395,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,105 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,916 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,886 ft.
Perforations: 10,277 ft.–20,863 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33226
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: Clay Pasture -B- State Unit
Well No.: 16
Field Name: Anaqua, South (3000)
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NW of Tivoli
Oil: 131.60 barrels per day
Gas: 75,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 440 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 3,375 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,278 ft.
Perforations: 2,984 ft.–2,992 ft.
