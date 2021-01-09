Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37079

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Concord South M

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Mays, S A J, A-212

Acres: 1,693.89

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37080

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Concord South N

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Mays, S A J, A-212

Acres: 1,693.89

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37084

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Franke-Foster-Patino SA10

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SW of Kennedy

Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97

Acres: 2,269.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37085

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marthon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Franke-Foster-Patino SA11

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SW of Kennedy

Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97

Acres: 2,269.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37086

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Murphy-Franke-Foster SA

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SW of Kennedy

Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97

Acres: 1,918.76

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36710

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: J Handy B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,425.26 barrels per day

Gas: 708,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 941 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,218 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,201 ft.

Perforations: 10,504 ft.–21,179 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36711

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: J Handy C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,461.50 barrels per day

Gas: 763,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 867 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,593 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,578 ft.

Perforations: 10,347 ft.–20,558 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36712

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: J Handy D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,537.60 barrels per day

Gas: 775,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,062 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,690 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,663 ft.

Perforations: 10,446 ft.–20,643 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36770

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: Beicker A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,688.50 barrels per day

Gas: 395,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,105 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,916 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,886 ft.

Perforations: 10,277 ft.–20,863 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33226

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: Clay Pasture -B- State Unit

Well No.: 16

Field Name: Anaqua, South (3000)

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NW of Tivoli

Oil: 131.60 barrels per day

Gas: 75,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 440 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 3,375 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,278 ft.

Perforations: 2,984 ft.–2,992 ft.

