Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-00217
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Klotzman, M.S. Exploration Co,.
Lease Name: Koenig Unit B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Koenig, N. (Wilcox 9,800)
Total Depth: 10,775 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Cuero
Survey Name: Taylor, H, A-43
Acres: 324.07
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00330
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude Et Al -A-
Well No.: D 22
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: CEPI&M Co., A-332
Acres: 4,074.99
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01398
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 109
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,835 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398
Acres: 4,884.44
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32701
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 161
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)
Total Depth: 6,209 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-397
Acres: 4884.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33296
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Dennis O'Connor Et Al -L-
Well No.: L 97
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles E of Refugio
Survey Name: CEPI&M CO., A-332
Acres: 2,621
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34511
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Frio Resources
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 47
Field Name: Koontz (4,750)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Survey Name: DeLeon, M, A-74
Acres: 881.69
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37491
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,370 barrels per day
Gas: 5,736,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,866 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,557 psi
Total Depth: 16,835 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,294–16,755 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37492
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,295 barrels per day
Gas: 5,537,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,537 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,137 psi
Total Depth: 16,833 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,160–16,731 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37493
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 981 barrels per day
Gas: 5,009,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,753 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,132 psi
Total Depth: 16,980 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,270–16,863 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37495
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,045 barrels per day
Gas: 4,967,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,735 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,162 psi
Total Depth: 17,033 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,211–16,945 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37496
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,045 barrels per day
Gas: 4,967,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,735 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,162 psi
Total Depth: 17,010 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,212–16,934 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37511
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,900 barrels per day
Gas: 1,032,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,584 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,356 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,107–17,356 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37512
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,335 barrels per day
Gas: 1,800,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,708 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,464 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,157–17,464 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37513
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,050 barrels per day
Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 909 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,264 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,184–17,264 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37514
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,575 barrels per day
Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 854 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,578 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,689–17,578 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37517
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,385 barrels per day
Gas: 2,400,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,023 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,068 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,852–17,068 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37518
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,335 barrels per day
Gas: 1,824,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 912 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,069 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,767–17,069 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37519
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 107H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,859 barrels per day
Gas: 2,232,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,161 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,156 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,925–17,156 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33273
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson Et Al 'A'
Well No.: A 16
Field Name: Fagan (6,110)
Survey Name: Fagan, J, A-27
Direction and Miles: 7 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,965 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,100 psi
Total Depth: 6,427 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,323 ft.
Perforations: 6,090–6,092 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33288
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O'Connor
Well No.: 113
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Edward Perry, A-48
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 4 barrels per day
Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 260 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,733 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,465 ft.
Perforations: 4,452–4,464 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34506
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Palo Alto (6,280)
Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 800,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,865 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,184 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 7,124 ft.
Perforations: 6,274–6,277 ft.