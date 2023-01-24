Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

 

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-00217

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Klotzman, M.S. Exploration Co,.

Lease Name: Koenig Unit B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Koenig, N. (Wilcox 9,800)

Total Depth: 10,775 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Cuero

Survey Name: Taylor, H, A-43

Acres: 324.07

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00330

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude Et Al -A-

Well No.: D 22

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: CEPI&M Co., A-332

Acres: 4,074.99

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01398

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 109

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,835 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398

Acres: 4,884.44

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32701

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 161

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)

Total Depth: 6,209 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-397

Acres: 4884.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33296

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Dennis O'Connor Et Al -L-

Well No.: L 97

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles E of Refugio

Survey Name: CEPI&M CO., A-332

Acres: 2,621

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34511

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Frio Resources

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 47

Field Name: Koontz (4,750)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Survey Name: DeLeon, M, A-74

Acres: 881.69

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes  County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37491

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,370 barrels per day

Gas: 5,736,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,866 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,557 psi

Total Depth: 16,835 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,294–16,755 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37492

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,295 barrels per day

Gas: 5,537,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,537 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,137 psi

Total Depth: 16,833 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,160–16,731 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37493

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 981 barrels per day

Gas: 5,009,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,753 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,132 psi

Total Depth: 16,980 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,270–16,863 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37495

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,045 barrels per day

Gas: 4,967,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,735 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,162 psi

Total Depth: 17,033 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,211–16,945 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37496

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,045 barrels per day

Gas: 4,967,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,735 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,162 psi

Total Depth: 17,010 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,212–16,934 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37511

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,900 barrels per day

Gas: 1,032,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,584 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,356 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,107–17,356 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37512

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,335 barrels per day

Gas: 1,800,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,708 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,464 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,157–17,464 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37513

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,050 barrels per day

Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 909 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,264 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,184–17,264 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37514

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,575 barrels per day

Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 854 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,578 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,689–17,578 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37517

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,385 barrels per day

Gas: 2,400,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,023 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,068 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,852–17,068 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37518

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,335 barrels per day

Gas: 1,824,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 912 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,069 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,767–17,069 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37519

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 107H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs. A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,859 barrels per day

Gas: 2,232,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,161 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,156 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,925–17,156 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33273

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson Et Al 'A'

Well No.: A 16

Field Name: Fagan (6,110)

Survey Name: Fagan, J, A-27

Direction and Miles: 7 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,965 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,100 psi

Total Depth: 6,427 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,323 ft.

Perforations: 6,090–6,092 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33288

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O'Connor

Well No.: 113

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Edward Perry, A-48

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 4 barrels per day

Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 260 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,733 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,465 ft.

Perforations: 4,452–4,464 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34506

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Palo Alto (6,280)

Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 800,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,865 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,184 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 7,124 ft.

Perforations: 6,274–6,277 ft.

