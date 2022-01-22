Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34013

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners

Lease Name: Toogood

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Carroll, P, A-12

Acres: 80

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34015

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Dahco Operating

Lease Name: SCL

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 4,860 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Blanchard, WB, A-133

Acres: 221.52

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35138

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: M Koopman-Gwosdz USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Acres: 787.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35139

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: M Koopman-Gwosdz USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Acres: 787.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35140

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: M Koopman-Gwosdz USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Acres: 787.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35141

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: M Koop-Mar-Gwosdz USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Acres: 1491.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35142

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: M Koop-Mar-Gwosdz USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Acres: 1491.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35143

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: M Koop-Mar-Gwosdz USW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Acres: 1491.69

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33910

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Sir Drake Oil and Gas Company

Lease Name: Hackbarth

Well No.: 1

Field Name: La Ward, North (6,100)

Total Depth: 7,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles SE of Edna

Survey Name: Scott, P, A-69

Acres: 324.57

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37388

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O & G

Lease Name: Averly

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles SE of Hobson

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 147.39

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37390

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O & G

Lease Name: Averly LFU

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 690.06

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37392

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O & G

Lease Name: Averly LFU

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles SE of Hobson

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 690.06

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34484

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co.

Lease Name: Vandenberg & Hill

Well No.: 58

Field Name: Placedo, East (5,200)

Total Depth: 7,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: E. Benavides, A-5

Acres: 811.62

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34485

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Cortez-Wheless

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles SE of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co/Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 115.22

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34462

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: LP Operating

Lease Name: Beckendorf

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 7,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Winters, A, A-471

Acres: 80

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34466

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lumberjack

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.55 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41

Acres: 2281.15

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34463

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lumberjack

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41

Acres: 2121.2

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34464

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Lumberjack C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41

Acres: 2121.2

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34465

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Lumberjack D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41

Acres: 1275.43

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34995

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Leal, F A-304

Direction and Miles: 6.03 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 2,052 barrels per day

Gas: 7,496,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,948 psi

Total Depth: 20,940 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,909 ft.

Perforations: 13,483–20,843 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34996

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Leal, F A-304

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,631 barrels per day

Gas: 5,458,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,870 psi

Total Depth: 21,109 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,079 ft.

Perforations: 13,469–21,011 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34997

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Leal, F A-304

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,567 barrels per day

Gas: 5,293,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,984 psi

Total Depth: 21,385 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,359 ft.

Perforations: 13,465–21,288 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34998

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Leal, F A-304

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,414 barrels per day

Gas: 5,205,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,208 psi

Total Depth: 21,860 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,832 ft.

Perforations: 13,608–21,755 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35010

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A-B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Keland, J A-652

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,579 barrels per day

Gas: 4,792,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,863 psi

Total Depth: 18,830 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,789 ft.

Perforations: 13,397–18,723 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35011

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Engergy Producion Co.

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A-B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Keland, J A-652

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,385 barrels per day

Gas: 4,982,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,877 psi

Total Depth: 19,775 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,741 ft.

Perforations: 13,524–19,673 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.