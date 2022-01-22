Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34013
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners
Lease Name: Toogood
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Carroll, P, A-12
Acres: 80
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34015
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Dahco Operating
Lease Name: SCL
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 4,860 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Blanchard, WB, A-133
Acres: 221.52
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35138
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: M Koopman-Gwosdz USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Acres: 787.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35139
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: M Koopman-Gwosdz USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Acres: 787.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35140
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: M Koopman-Gwosdz USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Acres: 787.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35141
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: M Koop-Mar-Gwosdz USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Acres: 1491.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35142
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: M Koop-Mar-Gwosdz USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Acres: 1491.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35143
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: M Koop-Mar-Gwosdz USW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Acres: 1491.69
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33910
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Sir Drake Oil and Gas Company
Lease Name: Hackbarth
Well No.: 1
Field Name: La Ward, North (6,100)
Total Depth: 7,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles SE of Edna
Survey Name: Scott, P, A-69
Acres: 324.57
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37388
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O & G
Lease Name: Averly
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles SE of Hobson
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 147.39
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37390
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O & G
Lease Name: Averly LFU
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 690.06
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37392
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O & G
Lease Name: Averly LFU
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles SE of Hobson
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 690.06
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34484
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co.
Lease Name: Vandenberg & Hill
Well No.: 58
Field Name: Placedo, East (5,200)
Total Depth: 7,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: E. Benavides, A-5
Acres: 811.62
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34485
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Cortez-Wheless
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles SE of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co/Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 115.22
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34462
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: LP Operating
Lease Name: Beckendorf
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 7,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Winters, A, A-471
Acres: 80
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34466
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lumberjack
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.55 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41
Acres: 2281.15
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34463
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lumberjack
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41
Acres: 2121.2
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34464
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Lumberjack C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41
Acres: 2121.2
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34465
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Lumberjack D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41
Acres: 1275.43
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34995
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Leal, F A-304
Direction and Miles: 6.03 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 2,052 barrels per day
Gas: 7,496,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,948 psi
Total Depth: 20,940 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,909 ft.
Perforations: 13,483–20,843 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34996
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Leal, F A-304
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,631 barrels per day
Gas: 5,458,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,870 psi
Total Depth: 21,109 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,079 ft.
Perforations: 13,469–21,011 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34997
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Leal, F A-304
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,567 barrels per day
Gas: 5,293,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,984 psi
Total Depth: 21,385 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,359 ft.
Perforations: 13,465–21,288 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34998
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Leal, F A-304
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,414 barrels per day
Gas: 5,205,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,208 psi
Total Depth: 21,860 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,832 ft.
Perforations: 13,608–21,755 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35010
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A-B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Keland, J A-652
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,579 barrels per day
Gas: 4,792,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,863 psi
Total Depth: 18,830 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,789 ft.
Perforations: 13,397–18,723 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35011
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Engergy Producion Co.
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A-B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Keland, J A-652
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,385 barrels per day
Gas: 4,982,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,877 psi
Total Depth: 19,775 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,741 ft.
Perforations: 13,524–19,673 ft.
