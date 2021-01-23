Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35070

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,082 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 991.97

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35071

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,082 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 991.97

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35072

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,082 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 991.97

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35074

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 5

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,082 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,683.96

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34003

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Cimarron Engineering, LLC

Lease Name: Hunter

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tynan

Total Depth: 47,50

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W of Skidmore

Survey Name: Bee CSL, A-102

Acres: 40

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35077

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Straube 01 — W01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,136.38

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35078

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operting LLC

Lease Name: Straube 01 — W01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,136.38

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34731

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Colle Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles W of Yoakum

Survey Name: Roberts, S R, A-399

Acres: 584

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34733

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hoermann Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO, A-450

Acres: 654.48

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34734

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hoermann Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO, A-450

Acres: 654.48

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37072

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Hons Brodsky-Hons Rafter SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 627.91

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37073

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Jauer Peck-Hons Brodsky SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 721.57

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34163

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Bloodstone A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.33 miles SE of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474

Acres: 1,235.06

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34164

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Bloodstone B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.33 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474

Acres: 1,235.06

DeWitt County

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34361

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Aquamarine A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Acres: 2,226.75

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34362

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Aquamarine B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Acres: 2,226.75

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34363

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Aquamarine C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Acres: 2,292.26

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34363

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Aquamarine D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Acres: 2,226.75

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34252

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Huff, J, A-283

Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 550 barrels per day

Gas: 523,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 728 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,864 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,176 ft.–16,688 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34253

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Huff, J, A-283

Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 698 barrels per day

Gas: 369,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 968 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,662 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,150 ft.–16,485 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34254

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Huff, J, A-283

Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,036 barrels per day

Gas: 333,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 917 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,359 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,124 ft.–16,190 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34217

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Wilson A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hall, W A, A-277

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 842 barrels per day

Gas: 298,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 579 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,590 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,996 ft.–18,518 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34218

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Wilson B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hall, W A, A-277

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,054 barrels per day

Gas: 337,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 626 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,098 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,976 ft.–19,030 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34219

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Wilson C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hall, W A, A-277

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,202 barrels per day

Gas: 368,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 628 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,732 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,071 ft.–19,661 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33512

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Sellers Lease Service, Inc.

Lease Name: Janecka, D. ‘A’

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Wilcox C (Carizzo)

Survey Name: Whitesides, J T, A-107

Direction and Miles: 11 miles N of Flatonia

Oil: 4 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 1,366 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 1,351 ft.

Perforations: 1,338 ft.–1,341 ft.

