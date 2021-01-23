Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35070
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,082 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 991.97
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35071
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,082 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 991.97
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35072
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,082 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 991.97
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35074
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 5
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,082 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,683.96
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34003
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Cimarron Engineering, LLC
Lease Name: Hunter
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tynan
Total Depth: 47,50
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W of Skidmore
Survey Name: Bee CSL, A-102
Acres: 40
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35077
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Straube 01 — W01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,136.38
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35078
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operting LLC
Lease Name: Straube 01 — W01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,136.38
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34731
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Colle Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles W of Yoakum
Survey Name: Roberts, S R, A-399
Acres: 584
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34733
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hoermann Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO, A-450
Acres: 654.48
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34734
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hoermann Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO, A-450
Acres: 654.48
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37072
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Hons Brodsky-Hons Rafter SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 627.91
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37073
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Jauer Peck-Hons Brodsky SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 721.57
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34163
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Bloodstone A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.33 miles SE of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474
Acres: 1,235.06
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34164
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Bloodstone B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.33 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474
Acres: 1,235.06
DeWitt County
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34361
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Aquamarine A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Acres: 2,226.75
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34362
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Aquamarine B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Acres: 2,226.75
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34363
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Aquamarine C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Acres: 2,292.26
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34363
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Aquamarine D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Acres: 2,226.75
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34252
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Huff, J, A-283
Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 550 barrels per day
Gas: 523,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 728 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,864 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,176 ft.–16,688 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34253
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Huff, J, A-283
Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 698 barrels per day
Gas: 369,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 968 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,662 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,150 ft.–16,485 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34254
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Huff, J, A-283
Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,036 barrels per day
Gas: 333,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 917 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,359 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,124 ft.–16,190 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34217
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Wilson A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hall, W A, A-277
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 842 barrels per day
Gas: 298,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 579 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,590 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,996 ft.–18,518 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34218
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Wilson B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hall, W A, A-277
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,054 barrels per day
Gas: 337,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 626 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,098 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,976 ft.–19,030 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34219
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Wilson C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hall, W A, A-277
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,202 barrels per day
Gas: 368,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 628 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,732 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,071 ft.–19,661 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33512
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Sellers Lease Service, Inc.
Lease Name: Janecka, D. ‘A’
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Wilcox C (Carizzo)
Survey Name: Whitesides, J T, A-107
Direction and Miles: 11 miles N of Flatonia
Oil: 4 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 1,366 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 1,351 ft.
Perforations: 1,338 ft.–1,341 ft.
