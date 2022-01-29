Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37386

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Bumble Bee

Well No.: 2LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,250 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S of Pawnee

Survey Name: Hearst, G, A-141

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37389

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O & G

Lease Name: Averly

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles SE of Hobson

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 147.39

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33249

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 93

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 4450.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33250

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 94

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 4450.54

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35470

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Florrum

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 20.7 miles NW of Bay City

Survey Name: M&C, A-277

Acres: 40

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34924

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Jahn Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 948 barrels per day

Gas: 8,533,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,828 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,030 psi

Total Depth: 19,523 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,934 ft.

Perforations: 13,936–19,359 ft.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-30821

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Pegasus Operating, Inc.

Lease Name: Clements, George S.

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Texana (6,620 Frio)

Survey Name: Stephen F. Austin SUR, A-5

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NW of Lolita

Oil: 84 barrels per day

Gas: 110,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: Open

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 90 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,758 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,672 ft.

Perforations: 6,640–6,650 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37116

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Doc Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cobb E, A-78

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1419 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 957 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,763 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,025–15,670 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37117

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Doc Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1738 barrels per day

Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,115 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,859 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,931–15,766 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34182

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Dragonstone B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Direction and Miles: 1.98 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 511 barrels per day

Gas: 16,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 222 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,154 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,923–18,968 ft.

