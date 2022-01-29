Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37386
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Bumble Bee
Well No.: 2LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,250 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S of Pawnee
Survey Name: Hearst, G, A-141
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37389
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O & G
Lease Name: Averly
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles SE of Hobson
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 147.39
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33249
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 93
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 4450.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33250
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 94
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 4450.54
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35470
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Florrum
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 20.7 miles NW of Bay City
Survey Name: M&C, A-277
Acres: 40
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34924
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Jahn Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 948 barrels per day
Gas: 8,533,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,828 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,030 psi
Total Depth: 19,523 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,934 ft.
Perforations: 13,936–19,359 ft.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-30821
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Pegasus Operating, Inc.
Lease Name: Clements, George S.
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Texana (6,620 Frio)
Survey Name: Stephen F. Austin SUR, A-5
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NW of Lolita
Oil: 84 barrels per day
Gas: 110,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: Open
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 90 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,758 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,672 ft.
Perforations: 6,640–6,650 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37116
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Doc Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cobb E, A-78
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1419 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 957 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,763 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,025–15,670 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37117
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Doc Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1738 barrels per day
Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,115 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,859 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,931–15,766 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34182
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Dragonstone B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Direction and Miles: 1.98 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 511 barrels per day
Gas: 16,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 222 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,154 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,923–18,968 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.