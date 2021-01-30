Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37091

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 599.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37092

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 599.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37093

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 599.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37094

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Panozzo A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 1,858.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37095

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Panozzo B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 1,858.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37096

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Panozzo C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 1,299.67

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37097

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Panozzo D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 1,299.67

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31822

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kebo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Lease Name: Les Cole

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 8,000

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles E of Point Comfort

Survey Name: Houston, S, A-22

Acres: 294

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33227

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: Clay Pasture -B- State Unit

Well No.: 17

Field Name: Anaqua (1700)

Total Depth: 3,400

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 421.44

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34365

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Lefevre Unit

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Acres: 969.26

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33931

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: New Century Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Kallus

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Cordele, W. (Joanne)

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-160

Direction and Miles: 9.96 miles N of Edna

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 597,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,452 psi

Total Depth: 4,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,936 ft.

Perforations: 3,721 ft.–3,727 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33501

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Affirmed Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: Kerr, L, A-61

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles SW of Fayetteville

Oil: 668 barrels per day

Gas: 7,878,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,189 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,610 psi

Total Depth: 20,374 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,383 ft.–20,107 ft.

