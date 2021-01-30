Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37091
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 599.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37092
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 599.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37093
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 599.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37094
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Panozzo A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 1,858.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37095
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Panozzo B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 1,858.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37096
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Panozzo C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 1,299.67
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37097
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Panozzo D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 1,299.67
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31822
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kebo Oil & Gas, Inc.
Lease Name: Les Cole
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 8,000
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles E of Point Comfort
Survey Name: Houston, S, A-22
Acres: 294
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33227
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: Clay Pasture -B- State Unit
Well No.: 17
Field Name: Anaqua (1700)
Total Depth: 3,400
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 421.44
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34365
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Lefevre Unit
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Acres: 969.26
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33931
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: New Century Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Kallus
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Cordele, W. (Joanne)
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-160
Direction and Miles: 9.96 miles N of Edna
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 597,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,452 psi
Total Depth: 4,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,936 ft.
Perforations: 3,721 ft.–3,727 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33501
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Affirmed Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: Kerr, L, A-61
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles SW of Fayetteville
Oil: 668 barrels per day
Gas: 7,878,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,189 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,610 psi
Total Depth: 20,374 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,383 ft.–20,107 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.