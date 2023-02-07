Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-34984

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: H&H Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220

Acres: 337.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34986

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: H&H Unit B

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220

Acres: 337.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34988

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: H&H Unit B

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220

Acres: 337.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34989

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: H&H Unit B

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220

Acres: 337.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34990

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: H&H Unit B

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220

Acres: 337.28

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37680

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Holland-O.Forister 541 B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Karnes

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27

Acres: 720

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37681

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Vajdos F-Forister 541 A SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Karnes

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27

Acres: 720.33

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37682

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: B.Dupnik-V.Foegelle-F.541 B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Karnes

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27

Acres: 859.4

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37683

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Gramm Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Acres: 638.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37684

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Gramm Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Acres: 638.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37685

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Gramm Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Acres: 638.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37686

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Gramm Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Acres: 638.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37687

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Gramm Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)h

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Acres: 638.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37688

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Karnes

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS RC, A-27

Acres: 360

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37689

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)h

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37690

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37691

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37692

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37693

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37696

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Coy City Ranch Unit B

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 549.35

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37697

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Coy City Ranch Unit B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)h

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 549.35

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37698

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 588.63

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37699

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 588.63

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-32260

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MB Energy

Lease Name: Technik

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Hallettsville, E. (Middle Wilcox)

Total Depth: 8,650 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles N of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6

Acres: 40

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34253

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Luna B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.32 miles S of Moulton

Survey Name: Soy, P, A-411

Acres: 1,741.41

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33569

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Dayblazer Red

Well No.: H 01DR

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,780 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SE of Ledbetter

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Acres: 1,057.52

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33570

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Dayblazer White

Well No.: H 03DR

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,750 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SE of Ledbetter

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Acres: 1,057.52

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33571

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Wessels Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Fayetteville

Survey Name: Miles, J, A-69

Acres: 1,319.43

Oil and Gas CompletionRecent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34512

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Willis Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 354 barrels per day

Gas: 1,292,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 326 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 231 psi

Total Depth: 17,706 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,579–17,257 ft.

Tags