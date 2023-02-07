Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-34984
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: H&H Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220
Acres: 337.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34986
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: H&H Unit B
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220
Acres: 337.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34988
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: H&H Unit B
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220
Acres: 337.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34989
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: H&H Unit B
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220
Acres: 337.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34990
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: H&H Unit B
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220
Acres: 337.28
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37680
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Holland-O.Forister 541 B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Karnes
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27
Acres: 720
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37681
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Vajdos F-Forister 541 A SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Karnes
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27
Acres: 720.33
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37682
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: B.Dupnik-V.Foegelle-F.541 B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Karnes
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27
Acres: 859.4
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37683
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Gramm Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Acres: 638.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37684
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Gramm Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Acres: 638.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37685
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Gramm Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Acres: 638.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37686
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Gramm Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Acres: 638.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37687
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Gramm Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)h
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.75 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Acres: 638.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37688
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Karnes
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS RC, A-27
Acres: 360
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37689
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)h
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37690
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37691
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37692
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37693
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37696
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Coy City Ranch Unit B
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 549.35
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37697
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Coy City Ranch Unit B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)h
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 549.35
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37698
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 588.63
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37699
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 588.63
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-32260
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MB Energy
Lease Name: Technik
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Hallettsville, E. (Middle Wilcox)
Total Depth: 8,650 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles N of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6
Acres: 40
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34253
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Luna B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.32 miles S of Moulton
Survey Name: Soy, P, A-411
Acres: 1,741.41
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33569
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Dayblazer Red
Well No.: H 01DR
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,780 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SE of Ledbetter
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Acres: 1,057.52
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33570
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Dayblazer White
Well No.: H 03DR
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,750 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SE of Ledbetter
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Acres: 1,057.52
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33571
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Wessels Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Fayetteville
Survey Name: Miles, J, A-69
Acres: 1,319.43
Oil and Gas CompletionRecent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34512
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Willis Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 354 barrels per day
Gas: 1,292,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 326 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 231 psi
Total Depth: 17,706 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,579–17,257 ft.