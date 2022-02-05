Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-025-33308
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Blue Flame Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Carpenter
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Beeville, North (Wilcox-Luling)
Total Depth: 9,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Little, R P, A-464
Acres: 200
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35144
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: Butler A-304 Unit
Well No.: 3
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Leal, F, A-304
Acres: 630.03
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-30821
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Pegasus Operating, Inc.
Lease Name: Clements, George S.
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Texana (6620 FRIO)
Total Depth: 6,758 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NW of Lolita
Survey Name: Austin, S F, A-5
Acres: 300
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36849
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37393
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis, LLC
Lease Name: Bumble Bee A
Well No.: 1LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S of Pawnee
Survey Name: Hearst, G, A-141
Acres: 952.6
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33248
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 92
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Acres: 4450.54
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34487
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Lentz
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eloise (6800)
Total Depth: 6,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Placedo
Survey Name: Ogden, J C, A-270
Acres: 1346
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34467
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Acres: 6979.8
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34468
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 58H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Acres: 6979.8
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34469
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit SA
Well No.: 56H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Acres: 7267.73
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34470
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit
Well No.: 57H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Acres: 287.93
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34471
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit
Well No.: 68H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Acres: 287.93
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37121
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.
Lease Name: Moy North
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Poitevent, J/Ammons, H R, A-379
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SE of Karnes City
Oil: 116 barrels per day
Gas: 120,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4500 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,149 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,107 ft.
Perforations: 13,272–16,050 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37319
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.
Lease Name: Kruciak
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Poitevent, J/Ammons, H R, A-379
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SE of Falls City
Oil: 38 barrels per day
Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1050 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,213 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 14,107 ft.
Perforations: 10,710–13,816 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34394
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hawkeye H
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1555 barrels per day
Gas: 588,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2609 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,550 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,392–20,425 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34395
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestart Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hawkeye I
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles S of Gonzales
Oil: 1173 barrels per day
Gas: 563,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2507 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,725 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,392–20,444 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34396
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hawkeye J
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles S of Gonzales
Oil: 894 barrels per day
Gas: 267,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2305 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,554 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,304–20,384 ft.
