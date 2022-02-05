Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-025-33308

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Blue Flame Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Carpenter

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Beeville, North (Wilcox-Luling)

Total Depth: 9,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Little, R P, A-464

Acres: 200

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35144

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: Butler A-304 Unit

Well No.: 3

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Leal, F, A-304

Acres: 630.03

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-30821

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Pegasus Operating, Inc.

Lease Name: Clements, George S.

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Texana (6620 FRIO)

Total Depth: 6,758 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NW of Lolita

Survey Name: Austin, S F, A-5

Acres: 300

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36849

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37393

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis, LLC

Lease Name: Bumble Bee A

Well No.: 1LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S of Pawnee

Survey Name: Hearst, G, A-141

Acres: 952.6

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33248

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 92

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Acres: 4450.54

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34487

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Lentz

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eloise (6800)

Total Depth: 6,950 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Placedo

Survey Name: Ogden, J C, A-270

Acres: 1346

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34467

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Acres: 6979.8

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34468

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 58H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Acres: 6979.8

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34469

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit SA

Well No.: 56H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Acres: 7267.73

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34470

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit

Well No.: 57H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Acres: 287.93

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34471

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit

Well No.: 68H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Acres: 287.93

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37121

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.

Lease Name: Moy North

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Poitevent, J/Ammons, H R, A-379

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SE of Karnes City

Oil: 116 barrels per day

Gas: 120,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4500 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,149 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,107 ft.

Perforations: 13,272–16,050 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37319

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.

Lease Name: Kruciak

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Poitevent, J/Ammons, H R, A-379

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SE of Falls City

Oil: 38 barrels per day

Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1050 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,213 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 14,107 ft.

Perforations: 10,710–13,816 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34394

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hawkeye H

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1555 barrels per day

Gas: 588,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2609 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,550 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,392–20,425 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34395

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestart Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hawkeye I

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles S of Gonzales

Oil: 1173 barrels per day

Gas: 563,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2507 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,725 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,392–20,444 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34396

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hawkeye J

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles S of Gonzales

Oil: 894 barrels per day

Gas: 267,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2305 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,554 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,304–20,384 ft.

