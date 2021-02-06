Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37098
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cochran Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Acres: 494.3
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37099
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cochran Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Acres: 494.3
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37100
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cochran Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Acres: 494.3
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37101
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cochran Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Acres: 494.3
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37102
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cochran Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Acres: 494.3
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37104
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37106
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37108
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37109
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit
Well No.: 202H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37110
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit
Well No.: 107H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37111
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit
Well No.: 201H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37103
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Bellah Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Acres: 317
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37105
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Bellah Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Acres: 317
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37107
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Bellah Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Acres: 317
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35609
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Patton Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Acres: 335.2
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33625
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Oblaen Resources LLC
Lease Name: Stafford
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 7,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of La Ward
Survey Name: White, J, A-82
Acres: 100
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34366
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Berg A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE Gonzales
Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119
Acres: 1,727.88
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34368
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Berg C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE Gonzales
Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119
Acres: 1,660.48
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34369
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Berg D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE Gonzales
Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119
Acres: 1,660.48
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36962
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Carter-Holm-Yanta SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,779.09 barrels per day
Gas: 974,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,126.42 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,062 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,279 ft.–21,040 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34241
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Voyageurs A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NE of Smiley
Oil: 1,460 barrels per day
Gas: 436,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 726 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,648 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,806 ft.–17,577 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34242
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Voyageurs B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NE of Smiley
Oil: 1,525 barrels per day
Gas: 358,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,554 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,173 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,723 ft.–18,103 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34246
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Voyageurs C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NE of Smiley
Oil: 1584 barrels per day
Gas: 458,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 804 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,757 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,881 ft.–19,686 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34244
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Voyageurs D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NE of Smiley
Oil: 1,407 barrels per day
Gas: 465,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 750 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,116 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,870 ft.–18,046 ft.
