Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37098

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cochran Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Acres: 494.3

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37099

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cochran Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Acres: 494.3

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37100

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cochran Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Acres: 494.3

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37101

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cochran Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Acres: 494.3

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37102

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cochran Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Acres: 494.3

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37104

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37106

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37108

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37109

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit

Well No.: 202H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37110

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit

Well No.: 107H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37111

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Wiatrik Unit

Well No.: 201H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37103

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Bellah Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Acres: 317

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37105

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Bellah Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Acres: 317

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37107

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Bellah Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Acres: 317

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35609

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Patton Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Acres: 335.2

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33625

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Oblaen Resources LLC

Lease Name: Stafford

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 7,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of La Ward

Survey Name: White, J, A-82

Acres: 100

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34366

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Berg A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE Gonzales

Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119

Acres: 1,727.88

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34368

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Berg C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE Gonzales

Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119

Acres: 1,660.48

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34369

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Berg D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE Gonzales

Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119

Acres: 1,660.48

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36962

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Carter-Holm-Yanta SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,779.09 barrels per day

Gas: 974,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,126.42 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,062 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,279 ft.–21,040 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34241

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Voyageurs A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NE of Smiley

Oil: 1,460 barrels per day

Gas: 436,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 726 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,648 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,806 ft.–17,577 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34242

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Voyageurs B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NE of Smiley

Oil: 1,525 barrels per day

Gas: 358,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,554 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,173 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,723 ft.–18,103 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34246

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Voyageurs C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NE of Smiley

Oil: 1584 barrels per day

Gas: 458,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 804 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,757 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,881 ft.–19,686 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34244

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Voyageurs D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NE of Smiley

Oil: 1,407 barrels per day

Gas: 465,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 750 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,116 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,870 ft.–18,046 ft.

