Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35245
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,140 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247
Acres: 801.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35246
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,140 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247
Acres: 801.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35247
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,140 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247
Acres: 801.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35248
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,140 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247
Acres: 801.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35249
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 5
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,140 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247
Acres: 801.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35250
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 6
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,140 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247
Acres: 801.19
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37662
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franklin Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 566.85
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37528
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane(Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SE of Karnes City
Oil: 480 barrels per day
Gas: 360,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 809 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,708 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,582–13,575 ft.