Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

 

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35245

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,140 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247

Acres: 801.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35246

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,140 ft. 

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247

Acres: 801.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35247

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,140 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247

Acres: 801.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35248

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,140 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247

Acres: 801.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35249

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 5

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,140 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247

Acres: 801.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35250

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Wallis A-Schulle A SA 6

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,140 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-247

Acres: 801.19

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37662

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franklin Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 566.85

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

 Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37528

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane(Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SE of Karnes City

Oil: 480 barrels per day

Gas: 360,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 809 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,708 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,582–13,575 ft.

