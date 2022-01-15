Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33574
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Fredco
Lease Name: Mauritz ‘A’
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Mauritz (5,650 SAND)
Total Depth: 6,850 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: M&C, A-238
Acres: 102.16
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37379
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 529.72
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37380
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 529.72
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37381
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 529.72
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37382
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 529.72
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37383
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 529.72
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37384
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Dougherty Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 304.29
District: 2
API Mo.: 42-255-37385
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Dougherty Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 304.29
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31640
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Maran Oil Company
Lease Name: Anderson, Mary Alice Et Al ‘A’
Well No.: A 12
Field Name: Fagan (Greta Sand)
Total Depth: 5,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Reiley, M, A-57
Acres: 1,781.31
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33233
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD Unit
Well No.: C316ST
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 6,360 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Power, Mrs. T/Allen, W H, A-392
Acres: 14,500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33234
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD Unit
Well No.: C317ST
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 6,518 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Power, Mrs. T/Allen, W H, A-392
Acres: 14,500
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34481
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Frio Resources
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 43H
Field Name: Koontz (4,750)
Total Depth: 4,750 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74
Acres: 881.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34482
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Frio Resources
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 44H
Field Name: Koontz (4,750)
Total Depth: 4,750 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74
Acres: 881.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34483
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Malik-Sklar
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles SW of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO / Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 169.04
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36949
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 606.84 barrels per day
Gas: 1,186,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,373 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,345–19,301 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36950
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 663.35 barrels per day
Gas: 590,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,194 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,056–19,116 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36951
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 762.66 barrels per day
Gas: 778,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,639 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,287–18,544 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36952
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well No.: 11
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 663.48 barrels per day
Gas: 699,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,287 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,344–18,199 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36953
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well No.: 12
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 788.27 barrels per day
Gas: 772,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,064 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,061–17,975 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36954
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well No.: 13
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 883.60 barrels per day
Gas: 907,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,261 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,354–18,188 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37135
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Mills Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Oil: 1521 barrels per day
Gas: 2,328,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,077 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,101–16,993 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37136
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Mills Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,673 barrels per day
Gas: 3,744,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1438 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,295 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,173–17,210 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37138
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,865 barrels per day
Gas: 4,176,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1607 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,542 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,231–17,459 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34181
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Dragonstone A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Direction and Miles: 1.98 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 942 barrels per day
Gas: 552,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 481 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,960 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,081–16,789 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34199
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.
Lease Name: East Hallettsville
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Hallettsville (Burns 9,800)
Survey Name: Hallett, HRS J, A-217
Direction and Miles: 0 miles within Hallettsville
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 1,760,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 865 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1650 psi
Total Depth: 10,244 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 10,244 ft.
Perforations: 10,112–10,180 ft.
