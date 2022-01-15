Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33574

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Fredco

Lease Name: Mauritz ‘A’

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Mauritz (5,650 SAND)

Total Depth: 6,850 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: M&C, A-238

Acres: 102.16

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37379

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 529.72

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37380

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 529.72

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37381

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 529.72

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37382

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 529.72

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37383

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 529.72

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37384

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Dougherty Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 304.29

District: 2

API Mo.: 42-255-37385

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Dougherty Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 304.29

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31640

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Maran Oil Company

Lease Name: Anderson, Mary Alice Et Al ‘A’

Well No.: A 12

Field Name: Fagan (Greta Sand)

Total Depth: 5,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Reiley, M, A-57

Acres: 1,781.31

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33233

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD Unit

Well No.: C316ST

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 6,360 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Power, Mrs. T/Allen, W H, A-392

Acres: 14,500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33234

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD Unit

Well No.: C317ST

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 6,518 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Power, Mrs. T/Allen, W H, A-392

Acres: 14,500

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34481

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Frio Resources

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 43H

Field Name: Koontz (4,750)

Total Depth: 4,750 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74

Acres: 881.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34482

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Frio Resources

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 44H

Field Name: Koontz (4,750)

Total Depth: 4,750 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74

Acres: 881.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34483

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Malik-Sklar

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles SW of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO / Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 169.04

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36949

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 606.84 barrels per day

Gas: 1,186,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,373 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,345–19,301 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36950

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 663.35 barrels per day

Gas: 590,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,194 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,056–19,116 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36951

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 762.66 barrels per day

Gas: 778,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,639 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,287–18,544 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36952

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well No.: 11

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 663.48 barrels per day

Gas: 699,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,287 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,344–18,199 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36953

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well No.: 12

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 788.27 barrels per day

Gas: 772,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,064 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,061–17,975 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36954

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well No.: 13

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 883.60 barrels per day

Gas: 907,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,261 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,354–18,188 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37135

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Mills Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Oil: 1521 barrels per day

Gas: 2,328,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,077 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,101–16,993 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37136

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Mills Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,673 barrels per day

Gas: 3,744,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1438 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,295 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,173–17,210 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37138

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,865 barrels per day

Gas: 4,176,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1607 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,542 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,231–17,459 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34181

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Dragonstone A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Direction and Miles: 1.98 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 942 barrels per day

Gas: 552,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 481 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,960 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,081–16,789 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34199

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.

Lease Name: East Hallettsville

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Hallettsville (Burns 9,800)

Survey Name: Hallett, HRS J, A-217

Direction and Miles: 0 miles within Hallettsville

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 1,760,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 865 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1650 psi

Total Depth: 10,244 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 10,244 ft.

Perforations: 10,112–10,180 ft.

