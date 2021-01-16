Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35064
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Straube 01 — K01 — LS02 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,976.21
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35065
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Straube 01 — K01 — LS02 D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,976.21
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-33994
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners, LLC
Lease Name: Brown
Well No.: 19
Field Name: Fred Long (Hockley 3850)
Survey Name: Carroll, M, A-11
Direction and Miles: 3.01 miles NW of Beeville
Oil: 73 barrels per day
Gas: 1,534,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 550 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,111 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,080 ft.
Perforations: 3,928 ft.–3,936 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36758
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,575.29 barrels per day
Gas: 704,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,331.83 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,037 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,087 ft.–17,909 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36759
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,360.53 barrels per day
Gas: 641,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,049.83 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,162 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,209 ft.–18,035 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36760
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,412.86 barrels per day
Gas: 751,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,127.21 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,215 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,249 ft.–18,086 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36761
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Holland Opiela-Tipton Jonas SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,162.76 barrels per day
Gas: 664,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,887.58 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,222 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,479 ft.–18,096 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35466
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 208
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 8 barrels per day
Gas: 500,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 188 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,617 ft.
Perforations: 5,459 ft.–5,470 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35446
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 203
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 192 barrels per day
Gas: 177,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 235 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,815 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,711 ft.
Perforations: 5,544 ft.–5,552 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.