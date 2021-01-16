Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35064

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Straube 01 — K01 — LS02 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,976.21

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35065

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Straube 01 — K01 — LS02 D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,976.21

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-33994

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners, LLC

Lease Name: Brown

Well No.: 19

Field Name: Fred Long (Hockley 3850)

Survey Name: Carroll, M, A-11

Direction and Miles: 3.01 miles NW of Beeville

Oil: 73 barrels per day

Gas: 1,534,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 550 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,111 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,080 ft.

Perforations: 3,928 ft.–3,936 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36758

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,575.29 barrels per day

Gas: 704,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,331.83 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,037 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,087 ft.–17,909 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36759

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,360.53 barrels per day

Gas: 641,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,049.83 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,162 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,209 ft.–18,035 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36760

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,412.86 barrels per day

Gas: 751,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,127.21 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,215 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,249 ft.–18,086 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36761

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Holland Opiela-Tipton Jonas SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,162.76 barrels per day

Gas: 664,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,887.58 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,222 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,479 ft.–18,096 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35466

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 208

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 8 barrels per day

Gas: 500,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 188 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,617 ft.

Perforations: 5,459 ft.–5,470 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35446

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 203

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 192 barrels per day

Gas: 177,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 235 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,815 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,711 ft.

Perforations: 5,544 ft.–5,552 ft.

