Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34251

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Cinco J Ranch J

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.56 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: A. Denton, A-12

Acres: 440

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-02721

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 374

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 6,308 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34307

County: Karnes

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-31

Acres: 502.63

API No.: 42-255-36785

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Bailey Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J.A. Leal, A-184

Acres: 390.78

API No.: 42-255-36783

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Bailey Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J.A. Leal, A-184

Acres: 390.78

API No.: 42-255-36717

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: I. Ticknor, A-278

Acres: 691.54

API No.: 42-255-36718

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 31H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: I. Ticknor, A-278

Acres: 691.54

API No.: 42-255-36782

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 33H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Acres: 626.07

API No.: 42-255-36781

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.E. of Gillett

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Acres: 626.07

API No.: 42-255-36780

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.E. of Gillett

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Acres: 626.07

API No.: 42-255-36778

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.E. of Gillett

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Acres: 626.07

API No.: 42-255-36682

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Gallo Rojo A Joseph PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 1,263.24

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34134

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Drellek Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N. of Yoakum

Survey Name: S. Harrelson, A-222

Acres: 1,074.90

API No.: 42-285-34135

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Mad King Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N. of Yoakum

Survey Name: S. Harrelson, A-222

Acres: 868.67

API No.: 42-285-34139

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Moose Hunter

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.05 miles S.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9

Acres: 640

API No.: 42-285-34138

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Moose Hunter

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.05 miles S.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9

Acres: 640

API No.: 42-285-34136

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: Svatek

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.33 miles W. of Moulton

Survey Name: Hrs. J.S. Wilder, A-497

Acres: 356.87

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34456

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Palo Alto

Total Depth: 7,600 feet

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.E. of Victoria

Survey Name: M.A. Castanon, A-146

Acres: 1,798.80

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34103

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sequoia N

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 2,060 barrels per day

Gas: 1,300,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,138 psi

Total Depth: 19,074 feet

Perforations: 10,629-19,005 feet

API No.: 42-177-34102

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sequoia M

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 2,358 barrels per day

Gas: 1,506,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,165 psi

Total Depth: 19,133 feet

Perforations: 10,611-19,074 feet

API No.: 42-177-34101

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sequoia L

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 3,115 barrels per day

Gas: 1,843,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,145 psi

Total Depth: 19,278 feet

Perforations: 10,645-19,218 feet

API No.: 42-177-34148

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sanjac Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,591 barrels per day

Gas: 666,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 742 psi

Total Depth: 15,783 feet

Perforations: 9,718-15,670 feet

API No.: 42-177-34147

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sanjac Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,651 barrels per day

Gas: 695,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 722 psi

Total Depth: 16,272 feet

Perforations: 9,664-15,945 feet

API No.: 42-177-34146

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sanjac Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,540 barrels per day

Gas: 711,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 665 psi

Total Depth: 16,401 feet

Perforations: 9,740-16,329 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36507

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Gross-McLean Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,263 barrels per day

Gas: 1,867,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,723 psi

Total Depth: 16,735 feet

Perforations: 12,260-16,608 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01380

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: M.F. Lambert

Well No.: 39

Field Name: Tom O’Connor

Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 7, A-398

Direction and Miles: 6.25 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 56 barrels per day

Gas: 26,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 160 psi

Total Depth: 5,904 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,621 feet

Perforations: 5,595-5,606 feet

