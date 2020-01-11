Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34251
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Cinco J Ranch J
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.56 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: A. Denton, A-12
Acres: 440
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-02721
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 374
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 6,308 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34307
County: Karnes
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-31
Acres: 502.63
API No.: 42-255-36785
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Bailey Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J.A. Leal, A-184
Acres: 390.78
API No.: 42-255-36783
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Bailey Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J.A. Leal, A-184
Acres: 390.78
API No.: 42-255-36717
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: I. Ticknor, A-278
Acres: 691.54
API No.: 42-255-36718
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 31H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: I. Ticknor, A-278
Acres: 691.54
API No.: 42-255-36782
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 33H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Acres: 626.07
API No.: 42-255-36781
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.E. of Gillett
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Acres: 626.07
API No.: 42-255-36780
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.E. of Gillett
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Acres: 626.07
API No.: 42-255-36778
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.E. of Gillett
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Acres: 626.07
API No.: 42-255-36682
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Gallo Rojo A Joseph PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 1,263.24
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34134
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Drellek Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N. of Yoakum
Survey Name: S. Harrelson, A-222
Acres: 1,074.90
API No.: 42-285-34135
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Mad King Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N. of Yoakum
Survey Name: S. Harrelson, A-222
Acres: 868.67
API No.: 42-285-34139
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Moose Hunter
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.05 miles S.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9
Acres: 640
API No.: 42-285-34138
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Moose Hunter
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.05 miles S.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9
Acres: 640
API No.: 42-285-34136
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: Svatek
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.33 miles W. of Moulton
Survey Name: Hrs. J.S. Wilder, A-497
Acres: 356.87
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34456
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Palo Alto
Total Depth: 7,600 feet
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.E. of Victoria
Survey Name: M.A. Castanon, A-146
Acres: 1,798.80
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34103
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sequoia N
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 2,060 barrels per day
Gas: 1,300,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,138 psi
Total Depth: 19,074 feet
Perforations: 10,629-19,005 feet
API No.: 42-177-34102
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sequoia M
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 2,358 barrels per day
Gas: 1,506,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,165 psi
Total Depth: 19,133 feet
Perforations: 10,611-19,074 feet
API No.: 42-177-34101
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sequoia L
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 3,115 barrels per day
Gas: 1,843,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,145 psi
Total Depth: 19,278 feet
Perforations: 10,645-19,218 feet
API No.: 42-177-34148
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sanjac Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,591 barrels per day
Gas: 666,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 742 psi
Total Depth: 15,783 feet
Perforations: 9,718-15,670 feet
API No.: 42-177-34147
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sanjac Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,651 barrels per day
Gas: 695,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 722 psi
Total Depth: 16,272 feet
Perforations: 9,664-15,945 feet
API No.: 42-177-34146
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sanjac Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,540 barrels per day
Gas: 711,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 665 psi
Total Depth: 16,401 feet
Perforations: 9,740-16,329 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36507
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Gross-McLean Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,263 barrels per day
Gas: 1,867,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,723 psi
Total Depth: 16,735 feet
Perforations: 12,260-16,608 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01380
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: M.F. Lambert
Well No.: 39
Field Name: Tom O’Connor
Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 7, A-398
Direction and Miles: 6.25 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 56 barrels per day
Gas: 26,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 160 psi
Total Depth: 5,904 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,621 feet
Perforations: 5,595-5,606 feet
