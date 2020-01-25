Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Ulrich A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.W. of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 703.86

API No.: 42-123-34952

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Guevara B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: K W Barton, A-3

Acres: 686.27

API No.: 42-123-34951

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Guevara B

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.W. of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 686.27

API No.: 42-123-34950

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Guevara B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.W. of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 686.27

API No.: 42-123-34949

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Guevara B AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: K W Barton, A-3

Acres: 686.27

API No.: 42-123-34959

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Thiele B-A ULW

Well No.: 14

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194

Acres: 680.99

API No.: 42-123-34958

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Thiele Unit A

Well No.: 13

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194

Acres: 355.90

API No.: 42-123-34956

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Thiele Unit A

Well No.: 12

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194

Acres: 355.90

API No.: 42-123-34955

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Thiele Unit A

Well No.: 11

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194

Acres: 355.90

API No.: 42-123-34954

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Thiele Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194

Acres: 355.90

API No.: 42-123-34953

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Thiele Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194

Acres: 355.90

API No.: 42-123-32277

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Fletcher Operating

Lease Name: Annie Friar Thomas

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Koenig, North (10,800)

Total Depth: 11,950 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles E. of Cuero

Survey Name: J.P. Lynch, A-704

Acres: 40

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34261

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Gonzo North

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.77 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T. Barnes, A-112

Acres: 686.30

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33503

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Big Bend

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of Fayetteville

Survey Name: L. Kerr, A-61

Acres: 1,895.84

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36756

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: CEF-Crews A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 705.65

API No.: 42-255-36751

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: CEF-Crews B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 710.78

API No.: 42-255-36798

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01

Well No.: 5HR

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Acres: 595.96

API No.: 42-255-36796

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Witte-Spahn-Miller SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 773.05

API No.: 42-255-36795

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Mikkelson-Witte SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 617.28

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34458

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Lentz

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eloise

Total Depth: 7,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 3 miles S.W. of Placedo

Survey Name: A. Talbott, A-336

Acres: 1,089.68

API No.: 42-469-34457

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Big Lake Corp.

Lease Name: Sandhop

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Witte

Total Depth: 6,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.E. of Inez

Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-45

Acres: 265

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-33899

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Metting Neutzler 01

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,363 barrels per day

Gas: 9,078,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,571 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,967 psi

Total Depth: 18,069 feet

Perforations: 13,924-17,884 feet

API No.: 42-123-34059

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Metting Neutzler 01

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,317 barrels per day

Gas: 7,944,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,230 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,110 psi

Total Depth: 18,021 feet

Perforations: 13,882-17,835 feet

API No.: 42-123-34060

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Metting Neutzler 01

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.69 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,377 barrels per day

Gas: 8,303,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,279 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,606 psi

Total Depth: 17,475 feet

Perforations: 13,270-17,264 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-33952

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Taylor Unit B

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.W. Hunter, A-233

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 403 barrels per day

Gas: 498,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,203 psi

Total Depth: 19,347 feet

Perforations: 18,360-19,228 feet

API No.: 42-177-34111

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: T.P. Crosby, A-150

Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 461 barrels per day

Gas: 182,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 960 psi

Total Depth: 15,349 feet

Perforations: 9,896-15,183 feet

API No.: 42-177-34110

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: N. Mixon, A-346

Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 532 barrels per day

Gas: 177,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,300 psi

Total Depth: 16,890 feet

Perforations: 9,650-16,708 feet

API No.: 42-177-34112

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: T.P. Crosby, A-150

Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 508 barrels per day

Gas: 174,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 900 psi

Total Depth: 15,400 feet

Perforations: 9,880-15,222 feet

API No.: 42-177-34107

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: N. Mixon, A-346

Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 526 barrels per day

Gas: 180,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,300 psi

Total Depth: 16,715 feet

Perforations: 9,589-16,522 feet

API No.: 42-177-34109

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: N. Mixon, A-346

Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 530 barrels per day

Gas: 153,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,118 feet

Perforations: 9,610-16,932 feet

API No.: 42-177-34108

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: N. Mixon, A-346

Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 640 barrels per day

Gas: 251,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,060 psi

Total Depth: 16,999 feet

Perforations: 9,480-16,822 feet

API No.: 42-177-34113

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: T.P. Crosby, A-150

Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 404 barrels per day

Gas: 169,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 800 psi

Total Depth: 15,345 feet

Perforations: 9,903-15,169 feet

API No.: 42-177-34132

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Pinyon Pine F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: S.H. Gates, A-228

Direction and Miles: 8 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 2,131 barrels per day

Gas: 965,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,005 psi

Total Depth: 19,155 feet

Perforations: 9,818-19,070 feet

API No.: 42-177-34131

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Pinyon Pine E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: S.H. Gates, A-228

Direction and Miles: 8 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,805 barrels per day

Gas: 914,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 823 psi

Total Depth: 19,338 feet

Perforations: 9,790-19,253 feet

API No.: 42-177-34130

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Pinyon Pine D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: S.H. Gates, A-228

Direction and Miles: 8 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,508 barrels per day

Gas: 650,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 834 psi

Total Depth: 19,342 feet

Perforations: 9,770-19,251 feet

API No.: 42-177-33845

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Addax Hunter

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Strode, A-69

Direction and Miles: 14.98 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 953 barrels per day

Gas: 381,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,429 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,150 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,661-15,989 feet

API No.: 42-177-33844

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Addax Hunter

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Strode, A-69

Direction and Miles: 14.98 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 770 barrels per day

Gas: 326,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,541 psi

Total Depth: 16,200 feet

Perforations: 10,581-16,103 feet

API No.: 42-177-33843

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Addax Hunter

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Strode, A-69

Direction and Miles: 14.98 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 712 barrels per day

Gas: 322,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,015 psi

Total Depth: 16,674 feet

Perforations: 10,555-16,515 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33483

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Jasper

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: A. Baker, A-8

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Round Top

Oil: 1 barrel per day

Gas: 240,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 215 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,215 psi

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,660 feet

Perforations: 11,815-13,787 feet

API No.: 42-149-33478

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Five Mile Creek EandB A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: T H Harris, A-208

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles W. of Flatonia

Oil: 850 barrels per day

Gas: 431,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,750 psi

Total Depth: 22,886 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,929 feet

Perforations: 9,515-16,829 feet

API No.: 42-149-33479

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Five Mile Creek EandB B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: T H Harris, A-208

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles W. of Flatonia

Oil: 1,165 barrels per day

Gas: 656,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 862 psi

Total Depth: 22,171 feet

Perforations: 9,672-22,056 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-32303

Well Classification: Field Development and Re-Entry

Operator: Decker Operating

Lease Name: Sample

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Bright Falcon (Yegua 9,900)

Survey Name: W.M. Bridges, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3 miles N. of Edna

Oil: 31 barrels per day

Gas: 5,548,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,615 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,918 psi

Total Depth: 10,242 feet

Plug Back Depth: 10,203 feet

Perforations: 9,951-10,096 feet

API No.: 42-239-33927

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2022

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 85 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 276 psi

Total Depth: 6,542 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,480 feet

Perforations: 6,129-6,219 feet

API No.: 42-239-33837

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2016

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 52 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,177 psi

Total Depth: 6,520 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,796 feet

Perforations: 5,776-5,844 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36094

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Edith Gray – Schendel USW G

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Helena

Oil: 1,690 barrels per day

Gas: 2,979,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,906 psi

Total Depth: 22,875 feet

Perforations: 12,710-22,713 feet

API No.: 42-255-36093

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Edith Gray – Schendel USW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Helena

Oil: 2,096 barrels per day

Gas: 3,991,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,810 psi

Total Depth: 22,963 feet

Perforations: 12,903-22,629 feet

API No.: 42-255-36202

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Blanc L

Well No.: 111H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 2,638 barrels per day

Gas: 3,153,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,881 psi

Total Depth: 15,400 feet

Perforations: 11,081-15,340 feet

API No.: 42-255-36201

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Blanc J

Well No.: 109H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 3,129 barrels per day

Gas: 4,167,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,427 psi

Total Depth: 15,145 feet

Perforations: 10,965-15,090 feet

API No.: 42-255-36484

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Blanc K

Well No.: 110H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: J A King, A-415

Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,960 barrels per day

Gas: 2,523,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,043 psi

Total Depth: 20,610 feet

Perforations: 10,803-20,547 feet

API No.: 42-255-36359

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,500 barrels per day

Gas: 1,036,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,652 psi

Total Depth: 13,785 feet

Perforations: 10,515-13,607 feet

API No.: 42-255-36358

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,426 barrels per day

Gas: 1,033,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,050 psi

Total Depth: 14,307 feet

Perforations: 10,558-14,163 feet

API No.: 42-255-36357

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 871 barrels per day

Gas: 558,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,725 psi

Total Depth: 14,960 feet

Perforations: 10,611-14,811 feet

API No.: 42-255-36356

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,308 barrels per day

Gas: 587,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,069 psi

Total Depth: 14,522 feet

Perforations: 10,900-14,378 feet

API No.: 42-255-36354

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,152 barrels per day

Gas: 564,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,000 psi

Total Depth: 14,969 feet

Perforations: 10,871-14,824 feet

API No.: 42-255-36352

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,170 barrels per day

Gas: 777,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,841 psi

Total Depth: 13,880 feet

Perforations: 10,856-13,727 feet

API No.: 42-255-36351

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,163 barrels per day

Gas: 1,024,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,770 psi

Total Depth: 13,987 feet

Perforations: 10,831-13,843 feet

API No.: 42-255-36350

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,059 barrels per day

Gas: 512,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,944 psi

Total Depth: 13,889 feet

Perforations: 10,819-13,734 feet

API No.: 42-255-36349

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,176 barrels per day

Gas: 640,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,600 psi

Total Depth: 15,217 feet

Perforations: 10,912-15,027 feet

API No.: 42-255-36348

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,152 barrels per day

Gas: 652,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,150 psi

Total Depth: 15,125 feet

Perforations: 10,865-14,980 feet

API No.: 42-255-36496

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Carpenter-Kellner Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles N.E. of Fashing

Oil: 1,272 barrels per day

Gas: 1,396,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,998 psi

Total Depth: 15,392 feet

Perforations: 11,199-15,236 feet

