Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Ulrich A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.W. of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 703.86
API No.: 42-123-34952
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Guevara B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: K W Barton, A-3
Acres: 686.27
API No.: 42-123-34951
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Guevara B
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.W. of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 686.27
API No.: 42-123-34950
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Guevara B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.W. of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 686.27
API No.: 42-123-34949
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Guevara B AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: K W Barton, A-3
Acres: 686.27
API No.: 42-123-34959
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Thiele B-A ULW
Well No.: 14
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194
Acres: 680.99
API No.: 42-123-34958
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Thiele Unit A
Well No.: 13
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194
Acres: 355.90
API No.: 42-123-34956
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Thiele Unit A
Well No.: 12
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194
Acres: 355.90
API No.: 42-123-34955
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Thiele Unit A
Well No.: 11
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194
Acres: 355.90
API No.: 42-123-34954
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Thiele Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194
Acres: 355.90
API No.: 42-123-34953
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Thiele Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194
Acres: 355.90
API No.: 42-123-32277
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Fletcher Operating
Lease Name: Annie Friar Thomas
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Koenig, North (10,800)
Total Depth: 11,950 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles E. of Cuero
Survey Name: J.P. Lynch, A-704
Acres: 40
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34261
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Gonzo North
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.77 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T. Barnes, A-112
Acres: 686.30
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33503
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Big Bend
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of Fayetteville
Survey Name: L. Kerr, A-61
Acres: 1,895.84
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36756
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: CEF-Crews A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 705.65
API No.: 42-255-36751
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: CEF-Crews B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 710.78
API No.: 42-255-36798
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01
Well No.: 5HR
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Acres: 595.96
API No.: 42-255-36796
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Witte-Spahn-Miller SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 773.05
API No.: 42-255-36795
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Mikkelson-Witte SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 617.28
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34458
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Lentz
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eloise
Total Depth: 7,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 3 miles S.W. of Placedo
Survey Name: A. Talbott, A-336
Acres: 1,089.68
API No.: 42-469-34457
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Big Lake Corp.
Lease Name: Sandhop
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Witte
Total Depth: 6,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.E. of Inez
Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-45
Acres: 265
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-33899
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Metting Neutzler 01
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,363 barrels per day
Gas: 9,078,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,571 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,967 psi
Total Depth: 18,069 feet
Perforations: 13,924-17,884 feet
API No.: 42-123-34059
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Metting Neutzler 01
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,317 barrels per day
Gas: 7,944,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,230 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,110 psi
Total Depth: 18,021 feet
Perforations: 13,882-17,835 feet
API No.: 42-123-34060
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Metting Neutzler 01
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.69 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,377 barrels per day
Gas: 8,303,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,279 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,606 psi
Total Depth: 17,475 feet
Perforations: 13,270-17,264 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-33952
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Taylor Unit B
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.W. Hunter, A-233
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 403 barrels per day
Gas: 498,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,203 psi
Total Depth: 19,347 feet
Perforations: 18,360-19,228 feet
API No.: 42-177-34111
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: T.P. Crosby, A-150
Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 461 barrels per day
Gas: 182,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 960 psi
Total Depth: 15,349 feet
Perforations: 9,896-15,183 feet
API No.: 42-177-34110
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: N. Mixon, A-346
Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 532 barrels per day
Gas: 177,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,300 psi
Total Depth: 16,890 feet
Perforations: 9,650-16,708 feet
API No.: 42-177-34112
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: T.P. Crosby, A-150
Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 508 barrels per day
Gas: 174,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 900 psi
Total Depth: 15,400 feet
Perforations: 9,880-15,222 feet
API No.: 42-177-34107
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: N. Mixon, A-346
Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 526 barrels per day
Gas: 180,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,300 psi
Total Depth: 16,715 feet
Perforations: 9,589-16,522 feet
API No.: 42-177-34109
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: N. Mixon, A-346
Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 530 barrels per day
Gas: 153,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,118 feet
Perforations: 9,610-16,932 feet
API No.: 42-177-34108
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: N. Mixon, A-346
Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 640 barrels per day
Gas: 251,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,060 psi
Total Depth: 16,999 feet
Perforations: 9,480-16,822 feet
API No.: 42-177-34113
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Pen Ranch Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: T.P. Crosby, A-150
Direction and Miles: 25.95 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 404 barrels per day
Gas: 169,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 800 psi
Total Depth: 15,345 feet
Perforations: 9,903-15,169 feet
API No.: 42-177-34132
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Pinyon Pine F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: S.H. Gates, A-228
Direction and Miles: 8 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 2,131 barrels per day
Gas: 965,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,005 psi
Total Depth: 19,155 feet
Perforations: 9,818-19,070 feet
API No.: 42-177-34131
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Pinyon Pine E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: S.H. Gates, A-228
Direction and Miles: 8 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,805 barrels per day
Gas: 914,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 823 psi
Total Depth: 19,338 feet
Perforations: 9,790-19,253 feet
API No.: 42-177-34130
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Pinyon Pine D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: S.H. Gates, A-228
Direction and Miles: 8 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,508 barrels per day
Gas: 650,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 834 psi
Total Depth: 19,342 feet
Perforations: 9,770-19,251 feet
API No.: 42-177-33845
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Addax Hunter
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Strode, A-69
Direction and Miles: 14.98 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 953 barrels per day
Gas: 381,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,429 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,150 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,661-15,989 feet
API No.: 42-177-33844
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Addax Hunter
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Strode, A-69
Direction and Miles: 14.98 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 770 barrels per day
Gas: 326,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,541 psi
Total Depth: 16,200 feet
Perforations: 10,581-16,103 feet
API No.: 42-177-33843
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Addax Hunter
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Strode, A-69
Direction and Miles: 14.98 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 712 barrels per day
Gas: 322,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,015 psi
Total Depth: 16,674 feet
Perforations: 10,555-16,515 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33483
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Jasper
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: A. Baker, A-8
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Round Top
Oil: 1 barrel per day
Gas: 240,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 215 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,215 psi
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,660 feet
Perforations: 11,815-13,787 feet
API No.: 42-149-33478
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Five Mile Creek EandB A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: T H Harris, A-208
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles W. of Flatonia
Oil: 850 barrels per day
Gas: 431,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,750 psi
Total Depth: 22,886 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,929 feet
Perforations: 9,515-16,829 feet
API No.: 42-149-33479
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Five Mile Creek EandB B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: T H Harris, A-208
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles W. of Flatonia
Oil: 1,165 barrels per day
Gas: 656,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 862 psi
Total Depth: 22,171 feet
Perforations: 9,672-22,056 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-32303
Well Classification: Field Development and Re-Entry
Operator: Decker Operating
Lease Name: Sample
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Bright Falcon (Yegua 9,900)
Survey Name: W.M. Bridges, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3 miles N. of Edna
Oil: 31 barrels per day
Gas: 5,548,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,615 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,918 psi
Total Depth: 10,242 feet
Plug Back Depth: 10,203 feet
Perforations: 9,951-10,096 feet
API No.: 42-239-33927
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2022
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 85 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 276 psi
Total Depth: 6,542 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,480 feet
Perforations: 6,129-6,219 feet
API No.: 42-239-33837
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2016
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 52 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,177 psi
Total Depth: 6,520 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,796 feet
Perforations: 5,776-5,844 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36094
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Edith Gray – Schendel USW G
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Helena
Oil: 1,690 barrels per day
Gas: 2,979,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,906 psi
Total Depth: 22,875 feet
Perforations: 12,710-22,713 feet
API No.: 42-255-36093
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Edith Gray – Schendel USW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Helena
Oil: 2,096 barrels per day
Gas: 3,991,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,810 psi
Total Depth: 22,963 feet
Perforations: 12,903-22,629 feet
API No.: 42-255-36202
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Blanc L
Well No.: 111H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 2,638 barrels per day
Gas: 3,153,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,881 psi
Total Depth: 15,400 feet
Perforations: 11,081-15,340 feet
API No.: 42-255-36201
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Blanc J
Well No.: 109H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 3,129 barrels per day
Gas: 4,167,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,427 psi
Total Depth: 15,145 feet
Perforations: 10,965-15,090 feet
API No.: 42-255-36484
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Blanc K
Well No.: 110H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: J A King, A-415
Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,960 barrels per day
Gas: 2,523,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,043 psi
Total Depth: 20,610 feet
Perforations: 10,803-20,547 feet
API No.: 42-255-36359
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,500 barrels per day
Gas: 1,036,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,652 psi
Total Depth: 13,785 feet
Perforations: 10,515-13,607 feet
API No.: 42-255-36358
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,426 barrels per day
Gas: 1,033,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,050 psi
Total Depth: 14,307 feet
Perforations: 10,558-14,163 feet
API No.: 42-255-36357
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 871 barrels per day
Gas: 558,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,725 psi
Total Depth: 14,960 feet
Perforations: 10,611-14,811 feet
API No.: 42-255-36356
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,308 barrels per day
Gas: 587,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,069 psi
Total Depth: 14,522 feet
Perforations: 10,900-14,378 feet
API No.: 42-255-36354
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,152 barrels per day
Gas: 564,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,000 psi
Total Depth: 14,969 feet
Perforations: 10,871-14,824 feet
API No.: 42-255-36352
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,170 barrels per day
Gas: 777,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,841 psi
Total Depth: 13,880 feet
Perforations: 10,856-13,727 feet
API No.: 42-255-36351
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,163 barrels per day
Gas: 1,024,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,770 psi
Total Depth: 13,987 feet
Perforations: 10,831-13,843 feet
API No.: 42-255-36350
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,059 barrels per day
Gas: 512,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,944 psi
Total Depth: 13,889 feet
Perforations: 10,819-13,734 feet
API No.: 42-255-36349
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,176 barrels per day
Gas: 640,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,600 psi
Total Depth: 15,217 feet
Perforations: 10,912-15,027 feet
API No.: 42-255-36348
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,152 barrels per day
Gas: 652,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,150 psi
Total Depth: 15,125 feet
Perforations: 10,865-14,980 feet
API No.: 42-255-36496
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Carpenter-Kellner Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles N.E. of Fashing
Oil: 1,272 barrels per day
Gas: 1,396,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,998 psi
Total Depth: 15,392 feet
Perforations: 11,199-15,236 feet
