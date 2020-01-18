Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location ReportsRecent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34937
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Ulrich A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.W. of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 703.86
API No.: 42-123-34944
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Peebles A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 649.05
API No.: 42-123-34939
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Peebles A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 649.05
API No.: 42-123-34940
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Peebles A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 649.05
API No.: 42-123-34941
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Peebles A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 649.05
API No.: 42-123-34942
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Peebles A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 649.05
API No.: 42-123-34943
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Peebles A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 649.05
API No.: 42-123-34936
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B
Well No.: 2
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 604.32
API No.: 42-123-34947
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B
Well No.: 3
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 604.32
API No.: 42-123-34945
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 604.32
API No.: 42-123-34946
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B
Well No.: 5
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 604.32
API No.: 42-123-34948
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B
Well No.: 6
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 604.32
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34256
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Nichols Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Acres: 702.79
API No.: 42-177-34255
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Nichols Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Acres: 702.79
API No.: 42-177-34258
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Glacier F
Well No.: 6HR
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Acres: 1,551.71
API No.: 42-177-34257
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Antarctic A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Acres: 1,250.19
API No.: 42-177-34254
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283
Acres: 700.33
API No.: 42-177-34253
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283
Acres: 700.33
API No.: 42-177-34252
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283
Acres: 700.33
API No.: 42-177-34260
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Gonzo North
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.77 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T. Barnes, A-112
Acres: 686.30
API No.: 42-177-34259
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Gonzo North
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.77 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T. Barnes, A-112
Acres: 686.30
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33502
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Constantine
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 0.25 miles S.E. of Ledbetter
Survey Name: G. DeWitt, A-165
Acres: 427.64
API No.: 42-149-33501
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Affirmed Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of Fayetteville
Survey Name: L. Kerr, A-61
Acres: 1,095.84
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36742
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: CEF-Crews B AC SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 710.78
API No.: 42-255-36741
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: CEF-Crews B AC SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 710.78
API No.: 42-255-36743
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: CEF-Crisp A AC SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 705.65
API No.: 42-255-36753
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Yanta A-Bodden Unit SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 744.92
API No.: 42-255-36752
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Yanta A-Crisp A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 520.22
API No.: 42-255-36744
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crisp A AC SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 520.22
API No.: 42-255-36740
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crews B AC SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.56 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 998.34
API No.: 42-255-36739
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crews B AC SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 998.34
API No.: 42-255-36738
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crews B AC SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.56 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 998.34
API No.: 42-255-36749
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Yanta A-Crews B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.56 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 998.34
API No.: 42-255-36750
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Yanta A-Crews B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 998.34
API No.: 42-255-36737
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crisp B AC-Crews A AC SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 899.79
API No.: 42-255-36736
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crisp B AC-Crews A AC SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 899.79
API No.: 42-255-36735
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crisp B AC-Crews A AC SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 899.79
API No.: 42-255-36747
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crisp B-Crews A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 899.79
API No.: 42-255-36748
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crisp B-Crews A SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.56 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227
Acres: 899.79
API No.: 42-255-36733
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crisp A AC-Crews A AC SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 971.56
API No.: 42-255-36746
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crisp A-Crews A SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 971.56
API No.: 42-255-36745
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crisp A-Crews A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,275 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 971.56
API No.: 42-255-36792
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 407.04
API No.: 42-255-36777
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-31
Acres: 502.63
API No.: 42-255-36776
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-31
Acres: 502.63
API No.: 42-255-36775
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-31
Acres: 502.63
API No.: 42-255-34308
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-31
Acres: 502.63
API No.: 42-255-36797
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 25HR
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Erasmo Seguin Grant, A-10
Acres: 640
API No.: 42-255-36791
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Endurance A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53
Acres: 1,669.83
API No.: 42-255-36794
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Chris Craft B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53
Acres: 1,090.65
API No.: 42-255-36793
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Chris Craft A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53
Acres: 1,090.65
API No.: 42-255-36762
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Eckert Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S. of Nixon
Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111
Acres: 312.15
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34137
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: Matocha
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.96 miles W. of Moulton
Survey Name: M. Lewis, A-289
Acres: 949.22
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33220
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: P.H. Rooke
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Refugio New
Total Depth: 7,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 3 miles W. of Refugio
Survey Name: T. Mullen, A-47
Acres: 845.43
API No.: 42-391-00442
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 Sd) Fld. Unit
Well No.: Q834
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 5,919 feet
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: T.H. Webb, A-298
Acres: 14,500
API No.: 42-391-32794
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 Sd) Fld. Unit
Well No.: P214
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 9,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 7, A-398
Acres: 14,500
API No.: 42-391-33196
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: M.E. O’Connor
Well No.: D 1
Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor (Stray 5,150)
Total Depth: 7,008 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: Town of Refugio, A-345
Acres: 9,522.65
Oil and Gas CompletionRecent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34157
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46
Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,250 barrels per day
Gas: 1,082,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,509 psi
Total Depth: 16,920 feet
Perforations: 11,033-16,761 feet
API No.: 42-177-34072
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Shiner Ranch-S Hunter SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: F. Hubert, A-519
Direction and Miles: 13.43 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 2,341 barrels per day
Gas: 1,658,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,408 psi
Total Depth: 18,700 feet
Perforations: 11,847-18,518 feet
API No.: 42-177-34071
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Shiner Ranch-S Hunter SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: F. Hubert, A-519
Direction and Miles: 13.43 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,973 barrels per day
Gas: 1,475,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,706 psi
Total Depth: 19,924 feet
Perforations: 11,628-19,738 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33466
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Frank Ranch Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: J.R. Phillips, A-83
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles N.E. of La Grange
Oil: 815 barrels per day
Gas: 3,565,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,254 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,263 psi
Total Depth: 16,178 feet
Perforations: 10,907-16,050 feet
API No.: 42-149-33465
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Flying Kyte
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: S. Jones, A-60
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W of La Grange
Oil: 225 barrels per day
Gas: 358,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,232 psi
Total Depth: 16,605 feet
Perforations: 11,759-16,197 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33842
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit
Well No.: 2127
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: Ramon Musquez, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 5 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 231 psi
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,380 feet
Perforations: 6,219-6,237 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36092
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Edith Gray-Schendel USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Helena
Oil: 2,023 barrels per day
Gas: 4,069,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,942 psi
Total Depth: 22,061 feet
Perforations: 12,712-21,950 feet
API No.: 42-255-36091
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Edith Gray-Schendel USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Helena
Oil: 1,945 barrels per day
Gas: 3,736,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,161 psi
Total Depth: 22,935 feet
Perforations: 12,947-22,779 feet
API No.: 42-255-36440
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Petoskey C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W of Hobson
Oil: 2,233 barrels per day
Gas: 1,728,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,067 psi
Total Depth: 19,215 feet
Perforations: 11,296-19,149 feet
API No.: 42-255-36439
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Petoskey B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W of Hobson
Oil: 2,087 barrels per day
Gas: 1,635,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,008 psi
Total Depth: 19,124 feet
Perforations: 11,326-19,046 feet
API No.: 42-255-36438
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Petoskey A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W of Hobson
Oil: 2,096 barrels per day
Gas: 1,635,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,024 psi
Total Depth: 19,346 feet
Perforations: 11,428-19,275 feet
API No.: 42-255-36506
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Luna Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles N.W of Kenedy
Oil: 1,941.4 barrels per day
Gas: 4,686,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,599 psi
Total Depth: 19,484 feet
Perforations: 12,422-19,359 feet
API No.: 42-255-36524
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Gross-Robert-Luna PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles N.W of Kenedy
Oil: 2,239.6 barrels per day
Gas: 4,436,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,898 psi
Total Depth: 21,009 feet
Perforations: 12,167-20,885 feet
API No.: 42-255-36508
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Gross-Robert PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles N.W of Kenedy
Oil: 1,827 barrels per day
Gas: 3,757,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,681 psi
Total Depth: 21,220 feet
Perforations: 12,129-20,994 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34100
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Armadillo C (SA)
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Toby, A-466
Direction and Miles: 5.37 miles S.W of Moulton
Oil: 1,202 barrels per day
Gas: 1,683,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,020 psi
Total Depth: 22,094 feet
Perforations: 12,132-21,901 feet
API No.: 42-285-34099
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Armadillo B (SA)
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Toby, A-466
Direction and Miles: 5.37 miles S.W of Moulton
Oil: 1,106 barrels per day
Gas: 1,352,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,623 psi
Total Depth: 20,597 feet
Perforations: 12,099-20,442 feet
API No.: 42-285-34098
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Armadillo A (SA)
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Toby, A-466
Direction and Miles: 5.37 miles S.W of Moulton
Oil: 1,563 barrels per day
Gas: 1,962,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,777 psi
Total Depth: 22,332 feet
Perforations: 12,106-22,135 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33215
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 83
Field Name: Huff (5,250)
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 51 barrels per day
Gas: 115,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 610 psi
Total Depth: 5,917 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,240 feet
Perforations: 5,227-5,231 feet
