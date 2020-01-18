Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location ReportsRecent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34937

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Ulrich A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.W. of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 703.86

API No.: 42-123-34944

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Peebles A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 649.05

API No.: 42-123-34939

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Peebles A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 649.05

API No.: 42-123-34940

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Peebles A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 649.05

API No.: 42-123-34941

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Peebles A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 649.05

API No.: 42-123-34942

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Peebles A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 649.05

API No.: 42-123-34943

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Peebles A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 649.05

API No.: 42-123-34936

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B

Well No.: 2

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 604.32

API No.: 42-123-34947

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B

Well No.: 3

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 604.32

API No.: 42-123-34945

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 604.32

API No.: 42-123-34946

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B

Well No.: 5

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 604.32

API No.: 42-123-34948

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B

Well No.: 6

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 604.32

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34256

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Nichols Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Acres: 702.79

API No.: 42-177-34255

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Nichols Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Acres: 702.79

API No.: 42-177-34258

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Glacier F

Well No.: 6HR

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Acres: 1,551.71

API No.: 42-177-34257

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Antarctic A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Acres: 1,250.19

API No.: 42-177-34254

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283

Acres: 700.33

API No.: 42-177-34253

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283

Acres: 700.33

API No.: 42-177-34252

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Bongo Hunter Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 17.66 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283

Acres: 700.33

API No.: 42-177-34260

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Gonzo North

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.77 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T. Barnes, A-112

Acres: 686.30

API No.: 42-177-34259

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Gonzo North

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.77 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T. Barnes, A-112

Acres: 686.30

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33502

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Constantine

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 0.25 miles S.E. of Ledbetter

Survey Name: G. DeWitt, A-165

Acres: 427.64

API No.: 42-149-33501

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Affirmed Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of Fayetteville

Survey Name: L. Kerr, A-61

Acres: 1,095.84

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36742

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: CEF-Crews B AC SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 710.78

API No.: 42-255-36741

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: CEF-Crews B AC SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 710.78

API No.: 42-255-36743

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: CEF-Crisp A AC SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 705.65

API No.: 42-255-36753

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Yanta A-Bodden Unit SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 744.92

API No.: 42-255-36752

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Yanta A-Crisp A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 520.22

API No.: 42-255-36744

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crisp A AC SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 520.22

API No.: 42-255-36740

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crews B AC SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.56 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 998.34

API No.: 42-255-36739

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crews B AC SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 998.34

API No.: 42-255-36738

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crews B AC SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.56 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 998.34

API No.: 42-255-36749

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Yanta A-Crews B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.56 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 998.34

API No.: 42-255-36750

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Yanta A-Crews B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 998.34

API No.: 42-255-36737

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crisp B AC-Crews A AC SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 899.79

API No.: 42-255-36736

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crisp B AC-Crews A AC SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 899.79

API No.: 42-255-36735

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crisp B AC-Crews A AC SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 899.79

API No.: 42-255-36747

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crisp B-Crews A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 899.79

API No.: 42-255-36748

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crisp B-Crews A SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.56 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: J J Picket, A-227

Acres: 899.79

API No.: 42-255-36733

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crisp A AC-Crews A AC SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 971.56

API No.: 42-255-36746

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crisp A-Crews A SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 971.56

API No.: 42-255-36745

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crisp A-Crews A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,275 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 971.56

API No.: 42-255-36792

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 407.04

API No.: 42-255-36777

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-31

Acres: 502.63

API No.: 42-255-36776

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-31

Acres: 502.63

API No.: 42-255-36775

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-31

Acres: 502.63

API No.: 42-255-34308

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-31

Acres: 502.63

API No.: 42-255-36797

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 25HR

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Erasmo Seguin Grant, A-10

Acres: 640

API No.: 42-255-36791

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Endurance A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53

Acres: 1,669.83

API No.: 42-255-36794

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Chris Craft B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53

Acres: 1,090.65

API No.: 42-255-36793

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Chris Craft A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53

Acres: 1,090.65

API No.: 42-255-36762

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Eckert Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S. of Nixon

Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111

Acres: 312.15

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34137

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: Matocha

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.96 miles W. of Moulton

Survey Name: M. Lewis, A-289

Acres: 949.22

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33220

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: P.H. Rooke

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Refugio New

Total Depth: 7,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 3 miles W. of Refugio

Survey Name: T. Mullen, A-47

Acres: 845.43

API No.: 42-391-00442

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 Sd) Fld. Unit

Well No.: Q834

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 5,919 feet

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: T.H. Webb, A-298

Acres: 14,500

API No.: 42-391-32794

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 Sd) Fld. Unit

Well No.: P214

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 9,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 7, A-398

Acres: 14,500

API No.: 42-391-33196

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: M.E. O’Connor

Well No.: D 1

Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor (Stray 5,150)

Total Depth: 7,008 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: Town of Refugio, A-345

Acres: 9,522.65

Oil and Gas CompletionRecent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34157

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46

Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,250 barrels per day

Gas: 1,082,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,509 psi

Total Depth: 16,920 feet

Perforations: 11,033-16,761 feet

API No.: 42-177-34072

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Shiner Ranch-S Hunter SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: F. Hubert, A-519

Direction and Miles: 13.43 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 2,341 barrels per day

Gas: 1,658,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,408 psi

Total Depth: 18,700 feet

Perforations: 11,847-18,518 feet

API No.: 42-177-34071

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Shiner Ranch-S Hunter SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: F. Hubert, A-519

Direction and Miles: 13.43 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,973 barrels per day

Gas: 1,475,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,706 psi

Total Depth: 19,924 feet

Perforations: 11,628-19,738 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33466

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Frank Ranch Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: J.R. Phillips, A-83

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles N.E. of La Grange

Oil: 815 barrels per day

Gas: 3,565,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,254 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,263 psi

Total Depth: 16,178 feet

Perforations: 10,907-16,050 feet

API No.: 42-149-33465

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Flying Kyte

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: S. Jones, A-60

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W of La Grange

Oil: 225 barrels per day

Gas: 358,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,232 psi

Total Depth: 16,605 feet

Perforations: 11,759-16,197 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33842

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit

Well No.: 2127

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: Ramon Musquez, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 5 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 231 psi

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,380 feet

Perforations: 6,219-6,237 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36092

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Edith Gray-Schendel USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Helena

Oil: 2,023 barrels per day

Gas: 4,069,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,942 psi

Total Depth: 22,061 feet

Perforations: 12,712-21,950 feet

API No.: 42-255-36091

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Edith Gray-Schendel USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Helena

Oil: 1,945 barrels per day

Gas: 3,736,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,161 psi

Total Depth: 22,935 feet

Perforations: 12,947-22,779 feet

API No.: 42-255-36440

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Petoskey C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W of Hobson

Oil: 2,233 barrels per day

Gas: 1,728,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,067 psi

Total Depth: 19,215 feet

Perforations: 11,296-19,149 feet

API No.: 42-255-36439

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Petoskey B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W of Hobson

Oil: 2,087 barrels per day

Gas: 1,635,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,008 psi

Total Depth: 19,124 feet

Perforations: 11,326-19,046 feet

API No.: 42-255-36438

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Petoskey A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W of Hobson

Oil: 2,096 barrels per day

Gas: 1,635,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,024 psi

Total Depth: 19,346 feet

Perforations: 11,428-19,275 feet

API No.: 42-255-36506

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Luna Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles N.W of Kenedy

Oil: 1,941.4 barrels per day

Gas: 4,686,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,599 psi

Total Depth: 19,484 feet

Perforations: 12,422-19,359 feet

API No.: 42-255-36524

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Gross-Robert-Luna PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles N.W of Kenedy

Oil: 2,239.6 barrels per day

Gas: 4,436,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,898 psi

Total Depth: 21,009 feet

Perforations: 12,167-20,885 feet

API No.: 42-255-36508

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Gross-Robert PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles N.W of Kenedy

Oil: 1,827 barrels per day

Gas: 3,757,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,681 psi

Total Depth: 21,220 feet

Perforations: 12,129-20,994 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34100

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Armadillo C (SA)

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Toby, A-466

Direction and Miles: 5.37 miles S.W of Moulton

Oil: 1,202 barrels per day

Gas: 1,683,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,020 psi

Total Depth: 22,094 feet

Perforations: 12,132-21,901 feet

API No.: 42-285-34099

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Armadillo B (SA)

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Toby, A-466

Direction and Miles: 5.37 miles S.W of Moulton

Oil: 1,106 barrels per day

Gas: 1,352,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,623 psi

Total Depth: 20,597 feet

Perforations: 12,099-20,442 feet

API No.: 42-285-34098

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Armadillo A (SA)

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Toby, A-466

Direction and Miles: 5.37 miles S.W of Moulton

Oil: 1,563 barrels per day

Gas: 1,962,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,777 psi

Total Depth: 22,332 feet

Perforations: 12,106-22,135 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33215

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 83

Field Name: Huff (5,250)

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 51 barrels per day

Gas: 115,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 610 psi

Total Depth: 5,917 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,240 feet

Perforations: 5,227-5,231 feet

