Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34961
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Guevara B-Ulrich A SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000’
Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: K.W. Barton, A-3
Acres: 1,390.13
API No.: 42-123-34960
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Guevara B-Ulrich A SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000’
Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: K.W. Barton, A-3
Acres: 1,390.13
API No.: 42-123-34957
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Thiele Unit A
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000’
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194
Acres: 355.90
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33721
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Blonde Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500’
Direction and Miles: 4.26 miles N.W. of Shiner
Survey Name: W.K. Estill, A-160
Acres: 660.34
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34117
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Yosemite D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,069 barrels per day
Gas: 410,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 794 psi
Total Depth: 22,336 feet
Perforations: 9,188-22,247 feet
API No.: 42-177-34116
County: Gonzales
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Yosemite C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,348 barrels per day
Gas: 479,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 844 psi
Total Depth: 22,474 feet
Perforations: 9,122-22,399 feet
API No.: 42-177-34115
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Yosemite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,584 barrels per day
Gas: 613,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 874 psi
Total Depth: 22,554 feet
Perforations: 9,174-22,4644 feet
API No.: 42-177-34114
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Yosemite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,833 barrels per day
Gas: 677,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 862 psi
Total Depth: 22,675 feet
Perforations: 9,280-22,587 feet
API No.: 42-177-34198
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cronin C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 2,032 barrels per day
Gas: 674,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,220 psi
Total Depth: 16,874 feet
Perforations: 9,642-16,791 feet
API No.: 42-177-34197
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cronin B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 2,069 barrels per day
Gas: 821,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,025 psi
Total Depth: 20,108 feet
Perforations: 9,686-20,022 feet
API No.: 42-177-34196
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cronin A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,984 barrels per day
Gas: 777,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,099 psi
Total Depth: 20,370 feet
Perforations: 9,798-20,286 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36073
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Oryx D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.R. Baker, A-34
Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles N.E. of Campbellton
Oil: 1,593 barrels per day
Gas: 1,349,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 676 psi
Total Depth: 19,296 feet
Perforations: 10,674-19,228 feet
API No.: 42-255-36072
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Oryx C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.R. Baker, Section 125, A-34
Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles N.E. of Campbellton
Oil: 1,450 barrels per day
Gas: 1,116,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 605 psi
Total Depth: 19,334 feet
Perforations: 10,385-19,271 feet
API No.: 42-255-36471
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Stieren Ranch C
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: E. Cox, A-73
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles N.E. of Gillett
Oil: 556 barrels per day
Gas: 225,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 451 psi
Total Depth: 13,916 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,847 feet
Perforations: 8,740-13,814 feet
API No.: 42-255-36459
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Stieren Ranch D
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: E. Cox, A-73
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles N.E. of Gillett
Oil: 521 barrels per day
Gas: 244,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 467 psi
Total Depth: 14,371 feet
Plug Back Depth: 14,112 feet
Perforations: 8,771-14,099 feet
API No.: 42-255-36563
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: RSW-Mikkelson-Rogers SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,878 barrels per day
Gas: 2,192,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,646 psi
Total Depth: 17,245 feet
Perforations: 12,174-17,122 feet
API No.: 42-255-36562
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rippstein-Mikkelson Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,830 barrels per day
Gas: 2,009,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,244 psi
Total Depth: 16,757 feet
Perforations: 11,843-16,634 feet
API No.: 42-255-36561
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rippstein-Mikkelson Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,445 barrels per day
Gas: 1,726,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,278 psi
Total Depth: 16,663 feet
Perforations: 11,931-16,545 feet
API No.: 42-255-36501
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Carpenter-Thompson Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles N.E. of Fashing
Oil: 1,774 barrels per day
Gas: 1,465,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,108 psi
Total Depth: 15,410 feet
Perforations: 11,058-15,289 feet
API No.: 42-255-36500
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Carpenter-Thompson Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles N.E. of Fashing
Oil: 1,511 barrels per day
Gas: 1,570,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,847 psi
Total Depth: 15,695 feet
Perforations: 11,285-15,575 feet
API No.: 42-255-36499
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Carpenter-Thompson Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles N.E. of Fashing
Oil: 983.4 barrels per day
Gas: 857,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,725 psi
Total Depth: 15,621 feet
Perforations: 11,171-15,494 feet
API No.: 42-255-36498
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Carpenter-Thompson Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles N.E. of Fashing
Oil: 1,547 barrels per day
Gas: 1,704,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,024 psi
Total Depth: 15,480 feet
Perforations: 10,996-15,297 feet
API No.: 42-255-36497
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Carpenter-Thompson Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles N.E. of Fashing
Oil: 1,240 barrels per day
Gas: 1,150,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,927 psi
Total Depth: 15,548 feet
Perforations: 11,140-15,421 feet
API No.: 42-255-36453
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Wingnut Unit ‘B’
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: E. Dale, A-85
Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles N.E. of Runge
Oil: 1,810 barrels per day
Gas: 1,542,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,265 psi
Total Depth: 18,087 feet
Perforations: 12,163-18,087 feet
API No.: 42-255-36452
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Wingnut Unit ‘B’
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: E. Dale, A-85
Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles N.E. of Runge
Oil: 2,441 barrels per day
Gas: 2,434,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,103 psi
Total Depth: 18,185 feet
Perforations: 12,145-18,061 feet
API No.: 42-255-36451
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Wingnut Unit ‘B’
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: E. Dale, A-85
Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles N.E. of Runge
Oil: 2,643.7 barrels per day
Gas: 2,283,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,641 psi
Total Depth: 17,910 feet
Perforations: 12,145-18,012 feet
API No.: 42-255-36450
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Wingnut Unit ‘B’
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: E. Dale, A-85
Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles N.E. of Runge
Oil: 2,500.7 barrels per day
Gas: 2,327,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,851 psi
Total Depth: 18,200 feet
Perforations: 12,195-18,077 feet
API No.: 42-255-36449
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Wingnut Unit ‘B’
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: E. Dale, A-85
Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles N.E. of Runge
Oil: 3,671.8 barrels per day
Gas: 3,372,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,169 psi
Total Depth: 18,225 feet
Perforations: 12,210-18,133 feet
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35450
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Ricochet Energy
Lease Name: W.D. McMillan
Well No.: 1
Field Name: W.D. McMillan (Yegua 9,650)
Survey Name: H. Griffith, A-25
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles N.E. of El Campo
Oil: 192 barrels per day
Gas: 3,089,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,170 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,500 psi
Total Depth: 9,800 feet
Plug Back Depth: 9,678 feet
Perforations: 9,467-9,548 feet
