Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34961

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Guevara B-Ulrich A SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000’

Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: K.W. Barton, A-3

Acres: 1,390.13

API No.: 42-123-34960

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Guevara B-Ulrich A SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000’

Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: K.W. Barton, A-3

Acres: 1,390.13

API No.: 42-123-34957

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Thiele Unit A

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000’

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F. Gonzales, A-194

Acres: 355.90

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33721

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Blonde Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500’

Direction and Miles: 4.26 miles N.W. of Shiner

Survey Name: W.K. Estill, A-160

Acres: 660.34

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34117

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Yosemite D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,069 barrels per day

Gas: 410,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 794 psi

Total Depth: 22,336 feet

Perforations: 9,188-22,247 feet

API No.: 42-177-34116

County: Gonzales

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Yosemite C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,348 barrels per day

Gas: 479,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 844 psi

Total Depth: 22,474 feet

Perforations: 9,122-22,399 feet

API No.: 42-177-34115

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Yosemite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,584 barrels per day

Gas: 613,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 874 psi

Total Depth: 22,554 feet

Perforations: 9,174-22,4644 feet

API No.: 42-177-34114

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Yosemite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,833 barrels per day

Gas: 677,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 862 psi

Total Depth: 22,675 feet

Perforations: 9,280-22,587 feet

API No.: 42-177-34198

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cronin C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 2,032 barrels per day

Gas: 674,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,220 psi

Total Depth: 16,874 feet

Perforations: 9,642-16,791 feet

API No.: 42-177-34197

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cronin B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 2,069 barrels per day

Gas: 821,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,025 psi

Total Depth: 20,108 feet

Perforations: 9,686-20,022 feet

API No.: 42-177-34196

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cronin A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,984 barrels per day

Gas: 777,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,099 psi

Total Depth: 20,370 feet

Perforations: 9,798-20,286 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36073

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Oryx D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.R. Baker, A-34

Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles N.E. of Campbellton

Oil: 1,593 barrels per day

Gas: 1,349,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 676 psi

Total Depth: 19,296 feet

Perforations: 10,674-19,228 feet

API No.: 42-255-36072

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Oryx C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.R. Baker, Section 125, A-34

Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles N.E. of Campbellton

Oil: 1,450 barrels per day

Gas: 1,116,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 605 psi

Total Depth: 19,334 feet

Perforations: 10,385-19,271 feet

API No.: 42-255-36471

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Stieren Ranch C

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: E. Cox, A-73

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles N.E. of Gillett

Oil: 556 barrels per day

Gas: 225,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 451 psi

Total Depth: 13,916 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,847 feet

Perforations: 8,740-13,814 feet

API No.: 42-255-36459

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Stieren Ranch D

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: E. Cox, A-73

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles N.E. of Gillett

Oil: 521 barrels per day

Gas: 244,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 467 psi

Total Depth: 14,371 feet

Plug Back Depth: 14,112 feet

Perforations: 8,771-14,099 feet

API No.: 42-255-36563

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: RSW-Mikkelson-Rogers SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,878 barrels per day

Gas: 2,192,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,646 psi

Total Depth: 17,245 feet

Perforations: 12,174-17,122 feet

API No.: 42-255-36562

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rippstein-Mikkelson Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,830 barrels per day

Gas: 2,009,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,244 psi

Total Depth: 16,757 feet

Perforations: 11,843-16,634 feet

API No.: 42-255-36561

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rippstein-Mikkelson Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,445 barrels per day

Gas: 1,726,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,278 psi

Total Depth: 16,663 feet

Perforations: 11,931-16,545 feet

API No.: 42-255-36501

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Carpenter-Thompson Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles N.E. of Fashing

Oil: 1,774 barrels per day

Gas: 1,465,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,108 psi

Total Depth: 15,410 feet

Perforations: 11,058-15,289 feet

API No.: 42-255-36500

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Carpenter-Thompson Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles N.E. of Fashing

Oil: 1,511 barrels per day

Gas: 1,570,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,847 psi

Total Depth: 15,695 feet

Perforations: 11,285-15,575 feet

API No.: 42-255-36499

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Carpenter-Thompson Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles N.E. of Fashing

Oil: 983.4 barrels per day

Gas: 857,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,725 psi

Total Depth: 15,621 feet

Perforations: 11,171-15,494 feet

API No.: 42-255-36498

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Carpenter-Thompson Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles N.E. of Fashing

Oil: 1,547 barrels per day

Gas: 1,704,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,024 psi

Total Depth: 15,480 feet

Perforations: 10,996-15,297 feet

API No.: 42-255-36497

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Carpenter-Thompson Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles N.E. of Fashing

Oil: 1,240 barrels per day

Gas: 1,150,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,927 psi

Total Depth: 15,548 feet

Perforations: 11,140-15,421 feet

API No.: 42-255-36453

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Wingnut Unit ‘B’

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: E. Dale, A-85

Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles N.E. of Runge

Oil: 1,810 barrels per day

Gas: 1,542,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,265 psi

Total Depth: 18,087 feet

Perforations: 12,163-18,087 feet

API No.: 42-255-36452

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Wingnut Unit ‘B’

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: E. Dale, A-85

Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles N.E. of Runge

Oil: 2,441 barrels per day

Gas: 2,434,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,103 psi

Total Depth: 18,185 feet

Perforations: 12,145-18,061 feet

API No.: 42-255-36451

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Wingnut Unit ‘B’

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: E. Dale, A-85

Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles N.E. of Runge

Oil: 2,643.7 barrels per day

Gas: 2,283,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,641 psi

Total Depth: 17,910 feet

Perforations: 12,145-18,012 feet

API No.: 42-255-36450

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Wingnut Unit ‘B’

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: E. Dale, A-85

Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles N.E. of Runge

Oil: 2,500.7 barrels per day

Gas: 2,327,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,851 psi

Total Depth: 18,200 feet

Perforations: 12,195-18,077 feet

API No.: 42-255-36449

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Wingnut Unit ‘B’

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: E. Dale, A-85

Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles N.E. of Runge

Oil: 3,671.8 barrels per day

Gas: 3,372,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,169 psi

Total Depth: 18,225 feet

Perforations: 12,210-18,133 feet

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35450

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Ricochet Energy

Lease Name: W.D. McMillan

Well No.: 1

Field Name: W.D. McMillan (Yegua 9,650)

Survey Name: H. Griffith, A-25

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles N.E. of El Campo

Oil: 192 barrels per day

Gas: 3,089,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,170 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,500 psi

Total Depth: 9,800 feet

Plug Back Depth: 9,678 feet

Perforations: 9,467-9,548 feet

