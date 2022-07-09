Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34227

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Square Mile Energy

Lease Name: Cotton

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 4,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles SW of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Muldoon, M, A-33

Acres: 80

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31772

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 69

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 4,605 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Acres: 1,136.28

Fayette County

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32867

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: River Ranch -D-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Huff (5,100)

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli

Oil: 913 barrels per day

Gas: 421,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,139 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,902 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,250 ft.

Perforations: 5,237–5,248 ft.

