Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34227
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Square Mile Energy
Lease Name: Cotton
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 4,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles SW of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Muldoon, M, A-33
Acres: 80
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31772
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 69
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 4,605 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Acres: 1,136.28
Fayette County
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32867
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: River Ranch -D-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Huff (5,100)
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli
Oil: 913 barrels per day
Gas: 421,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,139 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,902 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,250 ft.
Perforations: 5,237–5,248 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.