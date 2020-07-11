Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
DeWitt County
District: 2
API #: 42-123-35003
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: HALL, J, A-217
Acres: 666.46
District: 2
API #: 42- 123-35004
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: HALL, J, A-217
Acres: 666.46
District: 2
API #: 42- 123-35005
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: HALL, J, A-217
Acres: 666.46
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API #: 42-255-36587
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 784 barrels per day
Gas: 911,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,300 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,352 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,583-13,842 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36588
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Kyes Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: CLOVER, I, A-62
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 999 barrels per day
Gas: 2,364,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,555 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,226 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,452-13,744 ft.
API #: 42-255-36589
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: CLOVER, I, A-62
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1247 barrels per day
Gas: 612,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,810 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,134 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,450-13,712 ft.
