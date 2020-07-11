Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition

Location reports

DeWitt County

District: 2

API #: 42-123-35003

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: HALL, J, A-217

Acres: 666.46

District: 2

API #: 42- 123-35004

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: HALL, J, A-217

Acres: 666.46

District: 2

API #: 42- 123-35005

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: HALL, J, A-217

Acres: 666.46

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API #: 42-255-36587

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 784 barrels per day

Gas: 911,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,300 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,352 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,583-13,842 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36588

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Kyes Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: CLOVER, I, A-62

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 999 barrels per day

Gas: 2,364,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,555 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,226 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,452-13,744 ft.

API #: 42-255-36589

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: CLOVER, I, A-62

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1247 barrels per day

Gas: 612,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,810 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,134 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,450-13,712 ft.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.