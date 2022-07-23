Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-32147

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Fletcher Operating

Lease Name: Voelkel

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Nordheim (Pettus)

Total Depth: 9,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SE of Nordheim

Survey Name: Prather, S, A-385

Acres: 158.79

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33961

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Decker Operating Co.

Lease Name: Sample

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Bright Falcon (YEGUA 9,900)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Edna

Survey Name: Bridger, W B, A-9

Acres: 355.75

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37530

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Carmody — Franke May A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35

Acres: 1,375.24

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37541

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Grasshopper Thiele A2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 943.94

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33268

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Clement, ET AL

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Acres: 158.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33269

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor -H-

Well No.: H 39

Field Name: McFaddin (3,900)

Total Depth: 4,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 536.0

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34504

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Frio Resources

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 45

Field Name: Koontz (4,750)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74

Acres: 881.69

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34518

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Flane

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.19 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46

Acres: 980.18

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33551

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Laina Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles S of Ellinger

Survey Name: Petty, J, A-80

Acres: 920.2

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33551

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Fletcher Operating

Lease Name: Rioux Properties

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Jones Creek (Cook MTN. 8,480)

Total Depth: 13,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of New Talton

Survey Name: H&TC RR CO/WM Bernard, A-801

Acres: 320

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-31804

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Daboval

Well No.: A 3

Field Name: Daboval (Frio No.2-5,200)

Total Depth: 7,350 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Hillje

Survey Name: ET RR CO, A-495

Acres: 160

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31824

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kebo Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Double Down

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Long Mott, East (7,450)

Survey Name: Tilly, J P, A-146

Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles SW of Port Lavaca

Oil: 43 barrels per day

Gas: 55,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 315 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,500 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 7,338 ft.

Perforations: 7,267–7,281 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37349

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Panozzo E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 1,479 barrels per day

Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,227 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,653 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,931–18,653 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37350

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Panozzo F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 1,621 barrels per day

Gas: 1,176,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,175 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,606 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,945–18,606 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37351

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Panozzo G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 1,806 barrels per day

Gas: 1,296,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,307 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,710 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,969–18,710 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37352

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Panozzo H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 1,800 barrels per day

Gas: 1,248,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,451 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,600 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,861–18,600 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34498

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McFaddin-Fagan B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255

Direction and Miles: 10.6 miles S of Bloomington

Oil: 392 barrels per day

Gas: 139,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 218 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,485 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,133–7,485 ft.

Tags

