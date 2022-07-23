Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-32147
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Fletcher Operating
Lease Name: Voelkel
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Nordheim (Pettus)
Total Depth: 9,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SE of Nordheim
Survey Name: Prather, S, A-385
Acres: 158.79
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33961
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Decker Operating Co.
Lease Name: Sample
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Bright Falcon (YEGUA 9,900)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Edna
Survey Name: Bridger, W B, A-9
Acres: 355.75
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37530
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Carmody — Franke May A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35
Acres: 1,375.24
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37541
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Grasshopper Thiele A2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 943.94
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33268
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Clement, ET AL
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Acres: 158.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33269
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor -H-
Well No.: H 39
Field Name: McFaddin (3,900)
Total Depth: 4,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 536.0
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34504
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Frio Resources
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 45
Field Name: Koontz (4,750)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74
Acres: 881.69
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34518
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Flane
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.19 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46
Acres: 980.18
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33551
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Laina Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles S of Ellinger
Survey Name: Petty, J, A-80
Acres: 920.2
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33551
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Fletcher Operating
Lease Name: Rioux Properties
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Jones Creek (Cook MTN. 8,480)
Total Depth: 13,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of New Talton
Survey Name: H&TC RR CO/WM Bernard, A-801
Acres: 320
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-31804
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Daboval
Well No.: A 3
Field Name: Daboval (Frio No.2-5,200)
Total Depth: 7,350 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Hillje
Survey Name: ET RR CO, A-495
Acres: 160
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31824
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kebo Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Double Down
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Long Mott, East (7,450)
Survey Name: Tilly, J P, A-146
Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles SW of Port Lavaca
Oil: 43 barrels per day
Gas: 55,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 315 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,500 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 7,338 ft.
Perforations: 7,267–7,281 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37349
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Panozzo E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 1,479 barrels per day
Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,227 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,653 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,931–18,653 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37350
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Panozzo F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 1,621 barrels per day
Gas: 1,176,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,175 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,606 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,945–18,606 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37351
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Panozzo G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 1,806 barrels per day
Gas: 1,296,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,307 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,710 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,969–18,710 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37352
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Panozzo H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 1,800 barrels per day
Gas: 1,248,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,451 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,600 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,861–18,600 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34498
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McFaddin-Fagan B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255
Direction and Miles: 10.6 miles S of Bloomington
Oil: 392 barrels per day
Gas: 139,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 218 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,485 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,133–7,485 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.