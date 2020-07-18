Gushers and Dusters
Location reports

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42- 123-35007

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 666.46

District: 2

API No.: 42- 123-35008

Well Classification:Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Stanchos Unit

Well No.: 8

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 666.46

District: 2

API No.: 42- 123-35006

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 666.46

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-33434

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Golden Rod

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident city NE Area

Total Depth: 15,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 22.6 miles NW of Hallettsville

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co / Allen, G T, Section 12, A-567

Acres: 546.59

Wharton County

API No.: 42-481-35461

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Co.

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 205

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman,S, Section 5, A-12

Acres: 2,510.41

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35460

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Co.

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 206

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman, S, Section 5, A-12

Acres: 2510.41

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35462

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Co,.

Lease Name: Franz, J. H.

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman, S, Section 5, A-12

Acres: 80

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35463

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Co,

Lease Name: Franz, J. H.

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman, S, Section 5, A-12

Acres: 80

Bee CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-025-33999

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Dynamic Production Inc.

Lease Name: Fox

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Blanconia (4,000 Sinton)

Survey Name: O’Donnell, M., A-50

Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SE. of Refugio

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 517,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,315 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,365 psi

Total Depth: 5,200 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 3,982-3,984 ft.

Karnes CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-255-36681

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Whitefield West Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: PICKET, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 689 barrels per day

Gas: 28,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 669 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,237

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,975-17,047 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36679

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Whitefield West Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 898 barrels per day

Gas: 54,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 906 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,150 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,213-16,927 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36678

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Whitefield West Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 628 barrels per day

Gas: 21,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 529 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,164 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,063-16,997 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36754

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Atzger Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 614 barrels per day

Gas: 532,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,327 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,215 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,853-17,056 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36755

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Atzger Unit A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 458 barrels per day

Gas: 417,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 425 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,870 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,761-16,702 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36522

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord South I

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 1,213 barrels per day

Gas: 653,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,279 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,648 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,596 ft.

Perforations: 10,340-16,553 ft.

Gonzales CountyDistrict: 1

API No.: 42-177-34189

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Bowie

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-244

Direction and Miles: 11.69 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,022 barrels per day

Gas: 532,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 970 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,170 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,502-17,228 ft.

