Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42- 123-35007
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 666.46
District: 2
API No.: 42- 123-35008
Well Classification:Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Stanchos Unit
Well No.: 8
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 666.46
District: 2
API No.: 42- 123-35006
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 666.46
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-33434
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Golden Rod
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident city NE Area
Total Depth: 15,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 22.6 miles NW of Hallettsville
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co / Allen, G T, Section 12, A-567
Acres: 546.59
Wharton County
API No.: 42-481-35461
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Co.
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 205
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman,S, Section 5, A-12
Acres: 2,510.41
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35460
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Co.
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 206
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman, S, Section 5, A-12
Acres: 2510.41
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35462
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Co,.
Lease Name: Franz, J. H.
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman, S, Section 5, A-12
Acres: 80
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35463
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Co,
Lease Name: Franz, J. H.
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman, S, Section 5, A-12
Acres: 80
Bee CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-025-33999
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Dynamic Production Inc.
Lease Name: Fox
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Blanconia (4,000 Sinton)
Survey Name: O’Donnell, M., A-50
Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SE. of Refugio
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 517,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,315 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,365 psi
Total Depth: 5,200 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 3,982-3,984 ft.
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-255-36681
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Whitefield West Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: PICKET, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 689 barrels per day
Gas: 28,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 669 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,237
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,975-17,047 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36679
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Whitefield West Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 898 barrels per day
Gas: 54,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 906 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,150 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,213-16,927 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36678
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Whitefield West Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 628 barrels per day
Gas: 21,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 529 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,164 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,063-16,997 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36754
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Atzger Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 614 barrels per day
Gas: 532,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,327 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,215 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,853-17,056 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36755
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Atzger Unit A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 458 barrels per day
Gas: 417,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 425 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,870 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,761-16,702 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36522
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord South I
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 1,213 barrels per day
Gas: 653,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,279 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,648 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,596 ft.
Perforations: 10,340-16,553 ft.
Gonzales CountyDistrict: 1
API No.: 42-177-34189
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Bowie
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-244
Direction and Miles: 11.69 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,022 barrels per day
Gas: 532,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 970 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,170 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,502-17,228 ft.
