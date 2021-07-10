Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33572

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: 2S Resources LLC

Lease Name: Wolff Et Al

Well No.: 1

Field Name: El Toro, South (5500)

Total Depth: 5,700

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Linn, JJ, A-213

Acres: 80

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37202

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.

Lease Name: Moy North PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,740

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Poitevent, J/ Ammons, H R, A-379

Acres: 654.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37203

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 626.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37204

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 626.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37205

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 626.07

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34194

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Rise Petroleum Investments LLC

Lease Name: Rise Roden

Well No.: 3A

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 17.7 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Brown, C, A-81

Acres: 99.78

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33237

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Rooke

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Refugio New

Total Depth: 6,900

Direction and Miles: 3 miles W of Refugio

Survey Name: Mullen, T, A-47

Acres: 845.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33239

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: Braman -F-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Braman

Total Depth: 9200

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NE of Bayside

Survey Name: Tuttle, A, A-290

Acres: 40

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33240

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 89

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Power J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Acres: 4,450.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34275

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hart Petroleum Services, Inc

Lease Name: Hart-Keeran

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Keeran (7400)

Total Depth: 8,000

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74

Acres: 189.49

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35541

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Direction and Miles: 15.5 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,054 barrels per day

Gas: 1,357,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,605 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,575 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,534 ft.

Perforations: 11,371 ft.–18,488 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36637

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 722 barrels per day

Gas: 2,809,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,962 psi

Total Depth: 18,907 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,790 ft.

Perforations: 13,376 ft.–18,621 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36638

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,340 barrels per day

Gas: 4,674,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,017 psi

Total Depth: 19,341 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,221 ft.

Perforations: 13,487 ft.–19,050 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36639

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,207 barrels per day

Gas: 3,947,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,567 psi

Total Depth: 19,208 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,092 ft.

Perforations: 13,526 ft.–18,918 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36683

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 962 barrels per day

Gas: 4,669,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,800 psi

Total Depth: 19,692 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,574 ft.

Perforations: 13,321 ft.–19,400 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36684

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,267 barrels per day

Gas: 4,208,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,221 psi

Total Depth: 19,095 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,980 ft.

Perforations: 13,448 ft.–18,589 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36685

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,081 barrels per day

Gas: 4,000,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,695 psi

Total Depth: 18,654 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,537 ft.

Perforations: 13,417 ft.–18,361 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36767

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E of Runge

Oil: 1,384 barrels per day

Gas: 6,865,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,001 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,814 psi

Total Depth: 19,804 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,399 ft.–19,619 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36768

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E of Runge

Oil: 1,377 barrels per day

Gas: 6,694,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,961 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,805 psi

Total Depth: 19,509 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,344 ft.–19,325 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36769

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E of Runge

Oil: 1,412 barrels per day

Gas: 6,801,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,005 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6748 psi

Total Depth: 19,509 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,422 ft.–19,174 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36825

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,004 barrels per day

Gas: 706,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,441 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,722 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,294 ft.–16,551 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36922

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Direction and Miles: 15.5 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,327 barrels per day

Gas: 3,503,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,548 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,539 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,503 ft.

Perforations: 11,477 ft.–17,456 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37081

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,278.24 barrels per day

Gas: 1,502,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,520.54 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,378 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,664 ft.–16,361 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37082

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,825.92 barrels per day

Gas: 1,130,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,313.92 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,838 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,862 ft.–16,890 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37083

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,835.76 barrels per day

Gas: 1,301,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,549.58 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,862 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,614 ft.–16,844 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33229

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom OConnor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit

Well No.: Q122

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)

Survey Name: Hewitson, J SR, A-35

Direction and Miles:

Oil: 138 barrels per day

Gas: 426,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 81 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,750 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,740 ft.

Perforations: 6,320 ft.–6,578 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34329

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,165 barrels per day

Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,308 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,256 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,225 ft.–18,189 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34330

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook K

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,500 barrels per day

Gas: 528,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,429 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,032 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,094 ft.–17,966 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34331

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook L

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,450 barrels per day

Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,371 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,663 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,050 ft.–17,594 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34332

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook M

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,620 barrels per day

Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,681 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,265 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,020 ft.–17,197 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34347

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,210 barrels per day

Gas: 528,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,374 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,376 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,893 ft.–18,314 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34348

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cinco J. Ranch Ltd Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mc Clure, B D, A-41

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 788 barrels per day

Gas: 563,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 298 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,936 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,742 ft.–16,734 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34349

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: L & J Lee Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mc Clure, B D, A-41

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 702 barrels per day

Gas: 372,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 171 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,005 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,732 ft.–14,817 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34350

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Garnet

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mc Clure, B D, A-41

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 935 barrels per day

Gas: 499,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 216 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,413 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,770 ft.–15,226 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.