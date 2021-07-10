Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33572
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: 2S Resources LLC
Lease Name: Wolff Et Al
Well No.: 1
Field Name: El Toro, South (5500)
Total Depth: 5,700
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles NW of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Linn, JJ, A-213
Acres: 80
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37202
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.
Lease Name: Moy North PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,740
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Poitevent, J/ Ammons, H R, A-379
Acres: 654.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37203
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 626.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37204
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 626.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37205
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 626.07
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34194
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Rise Petroleum Investments LLC
Lease Name: Rise Roden
Well No.: 3A
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 17.7 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Brown, C, A-81
Acres: 99.78
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33237
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Rooke
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Refugio New
Total Depth: 6,900
Direction and Miles: 3 miles W of Refugio
Survey Name: Mullen, T, A-47
Acres: 845.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33239
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: Braman -F-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Braman
Total Depth: 9200
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NE of Bayside
Survey Name: Tuttle, A, A-290
Acres: 40
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33240
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 89
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Power J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Acres: 4,450.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34275
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hart Petroleum Services, Inc
Lease Name: Hart-Keeran
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Keeran (7400)
Total Depth: 8,000
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74
Acres: 189.49
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35541
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Direction and Miles: 15.5 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,054 barrels per day
Gas: 1,357,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,605 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,575 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,534 ft.
Perforations: 11,371 ft.–18,488 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36637
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 722 barrels per day
Gas: 2,809,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,962 psi
Total Depth: 18,907 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,790 ft.
Perforations: 13,376 ft.–18,621 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36638
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,340 barrels per day
Gas: 4,674,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,017 psi
Total Depth: 19,341 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,221 ft.
Perforations: 13,487 ft.–19,050 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36639
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,207 barrels per day
Gas: 3,947,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,567 psi
Total Depth: 19,208 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,092 ft.
Perforations: 13,526 ft.–18,918 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36683
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 962 barrels per day
Gas: 4,669,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,800 psi
Total Depth: 19,692 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,574 ft.
Perforations: 13,321 ft.–19,400 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36684
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,267 barrels per day
Gas: 4,208,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,221 psi
Total Depth: 19,095 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,980 ft.
Perforations: 13,448 ft.–18,589 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36685
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,081 barrels per day
Gas: 4,000,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,695 psi
Total Depth: 18,654 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,537 ft.
Perforations: 13,417 ft.–18,361 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36767
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E of Runge
Oil: 1,384 barrels per day
Gas: 6,865,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,001 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,814 psi
Total Depth: 19,804 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,399 ft.–19,619 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36768
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E of Runge
Oil: 1,377 barrels per day
Gas: 6,694,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,961 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,805 psi
Total Depth: 19,509 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,344 ft.–19,325 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36769
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E of Runge
Oil: 1,412 barrels per day
Gas: 6,801,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,005 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6748 psi
Total Depth: 19,509 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,422 ft.–19,174 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36825
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,004 barrels per day
Gas: 706,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,441 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,722 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,294 ft.–16,551 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36922
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Direction and Miles: 15.5 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,327 barrels per day
Gas: 3,503,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,548 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,539 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,503 ft.
Perforations: 11,477 ft.–17,456 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37081
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,278.24 barrels per day
Gas: 1,502,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,520.54 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,378 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,664 ft.–16,361 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37082
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,825.92 barrels per day
Gas: 1,130,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,313.92 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,838 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,862 ft.–16,890 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37083
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,835.76 barrels per day
Gas: 1,301,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,549.58 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,862 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,614 ft.–16,844 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33229
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom OConnor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit
Well No.: Q122
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)
Survey Name: Hewitson, J SR, A-35
Direction and Miles:
Oil: 138 barrels per day
Gas: 426,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 81 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,750 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,740 ft.
Perforations: 6,320 ft.–6,578 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34329
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,165 barrels per day
Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,308 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,256 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,225 ft.–18,189 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34330
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook K
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,500 barrels per day
Gas: 528,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,429 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,032 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,094 ft.–17,966 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34331
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook L
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,450 barrels per day
Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,371 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,663 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,050 ft.–17,594 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34332
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook M
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,620 barrels per day
Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,681 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,265 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,020 ft.–17,197 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34347
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,210 barrels per day
Gas: 528,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,374 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,376 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,893 ft.–18,314 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34348
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cinco J. Ranch Ltd Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mc Clure, B D, A-41
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 788 barrels per day
Gas: 563,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 298 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,936 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,742 ft.–16,734 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34349
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: L & J Lee Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mc Clure, B D, A-41
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 702 barrels per day
Gas: 372,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 171 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,005 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,732 ft.–14,817 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34350
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Garnet
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mc Clure, B D, A-41
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 935 barrels per day
Gas: 499,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 216 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,413 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,770 ft.–15,226 ft.
