Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34036
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee
Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174
Acres: 674.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34037
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee
Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174
Acres: 674.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34038
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee
Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174
Acres: 674.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34039
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee
Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174
Acres: 674.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34040
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee
Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174
Acres: 674.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34041
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee
Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174
Acres: 674.74
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33704
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 1024
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)
Total Depth: 6,533 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Ramon Musquez, A-59
Acres: 6,209
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33967
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Jarratt
Well No.: 1
Field Name: El Toro (5,250)
Total Depth: 6,775 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Edna
Survey Name: Lazo, C, A-40
Acres: 78.87
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37815
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: May-Ryan ABC-Atlas SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 867
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37816
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Pawlik Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10
Acres: 622
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37817
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Pawlik Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10
Acres: 622
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01551
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Tom O'Connor (5,800 SD) Fld. Unit
Well No.: Q084 E
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 5,919 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.1 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-394
Acres: 14,500 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01564
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor, Thomas -C-
Well No.: 14
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,770 U, South)
Total Depth: 5,948 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-394
Acres: 1,076
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-30174
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude Etal -A
Well No.: D 41
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 4,646 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Acres: 4,074.99
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33315
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor
Well No.: 123
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Acres: 1,136.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33316
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor
Well No.: 124
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 1,136.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33317
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor
Well No.: 125
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 1,136.28
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34228
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Americo energy Resources
Lease Name: McFaddin -A-
Well No.: 78
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles SW of Bloomington
Survey Name: Vairin, J, A-123
Acres: 1,619
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34518
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 219H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 4,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles SW of Bloomington
Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255
Acres: 2,500
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35009
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: LP Butler B
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1884 barrels per day
Gas: 6,806,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,391 psi
Total Depth: 18,576 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,502 ft.
Perforations: 13,437-18,456 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35112
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D2
Well No.: D 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,114 barrels per day
Gas: 13,762,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 239 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 74 psi
Total Depth: 21,726 ft.
Perforations: 14,053 -21,620 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35113
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Royal B-Halepeska-Smith (SA) D1
Well No.: D 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,123 barrels per day
Gas: 13,592,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,949 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,053 psi
Total Depth: 20,851 ft.
Perforations: 14,035-20,709 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35114
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D3
Well No.: D 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,123 barrels per day
Gas: 12,569,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,597 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,757 psi
Total Depth: 21,560 ft.
Perforations: 13,939-21,455 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35115
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D4
Well No.: D 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,194 barrels per day
Gas: 13,486,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,848 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,452 psi
Total Depth: 22,125 ft.
Perforations: 13,853-22,016 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35116
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Royal B-Halepeska-Smith (SA) D5
Well No.: D 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,162 barrels per day
Gas: 1,004,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,703 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,531 psi
Total Depth: 22,016 ft.
Perforations: 13,845-21,914 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35117
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D6
Well No.: D 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,249 barrels per day
Gas: 10,700,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,024 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,532 psi
Total Depth: 21,940 ft.
Perforations: 13,822-21,853 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35197
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: LP Butler B
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 2,053 barrels per day
Gas: 7,085,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,456 psi
Total Depth: 19,105 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,032
Perforations: 13,486-18,991 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35198
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: LP Butler B
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,979 barrels per day
Gas: 6,410,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,967 psi
Total Depth: 19,050 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,978 ft.
Perforations: 13,321-18,941 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35199
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: LP Butler B
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,979 barrels per day
Gas: 6,410,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,967 psi
Total Depth: 19,032 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,958 ft.
Perforations: 13,350 -18,911 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37451
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA
Lease Name: Jog East Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,405 barrels per day
Gas: 1,066,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,288 psi
Total Depth: 14,601 ft.
Perforations: 11,254-14,016 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37467
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA
Lease Name: Jog East Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 2,228 barrels per day
Gas: 1,782,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,891 psi
Total Depth: 16,890 ft.
Perforations: 11,221-16,736 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37468
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA
Lease Name: Jog East Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 2,143 barrels per day
Gas: 1,530,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,752 psi
Total Depth: 16,945 ft.
Perforations: 11,297-16,790 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37610
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 7HA
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,139 barrels per day
Gas: 1,056,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Total Depth: 15,059 ft.
Perforations: 11,595-15,059 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37611
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,725 barrels per day
Gas: 1,368,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Total Depth: 15,635 ft.
Perforations: 11,757 -15,635 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37612
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,685 barrels per day
Gas: 1,320,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Total Depth: 16,168 ft.
Perforations: 11,685-16,168 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37613
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 2,031 barrels per day
Gas: 1,464,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Total Depth: 16,681 ft.
Perforations: 11,733 -16,681 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37614
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,394 barrels per day
Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Total Depth: 16,886 ft.
Perforations: 11,678-16,886 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37615
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 639 barrels per day
Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,246 psi
Total Depth: 19,561 ft.
Perforations: 11,863 -19,561 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37616
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 966 barrels per day
Gas: 648,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,581 psi
Total Depth: 14,542 ft.
Perforations: 11,436-14,542 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37617
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,081 barrels per day
Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,360 psi
Total Depth: 15,344 ft.
Perforations: 11,381-15,344 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37618
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,337 barrels per day
Gas: 768,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,220 psi
Total Depth: 15,498 ft.
Perforations: 11,523-15,498 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34240
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Jake Berger Jr. Cattle Co.
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96
Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles S of Moulton
Oil: 786 barrels per day
Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 96/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 18,872 ft.
Perforations: 11,423-18,689 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34241
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Carly A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96
Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles W of Moulton
Oil: 1,865 barrels per day
Gas: 1,587,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 23,341 ft.
Perforations: 11,406-23,147 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34242
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Carly B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96
Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles W of Moulton
Oil: 2,426 barrels per day
Gas: 1,692,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 24,640 ft.
Perforations: 11,391-24,442 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33306
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor
Well No.: 120
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 14.5 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 49.60 barrels per day
Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 180 psi
Total Depth: 4,699 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,445 ft.
Perforations: 4,434-4,444 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33309
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor
Well No.: 101
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 18.6 barrels per day
Gas: 45,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 125 psi
Total Depth: 5,930 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,828 ft.
Perforations: 4,426-4,432 ft.