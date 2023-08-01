Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34036

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee

Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174

Acres: 674.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34037

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee

Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174

Acres: 674.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34038

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee

Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174

Acres: 674.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34039

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee

Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174

Acres: 674.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34040

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee

Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174

Acres: 674.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34041

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Karen Kennedy Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N of Pawnee

Survey Name: Hatton, W T, A-174

Acres: 674.74

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33704

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 1024

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)

Total Depth: 6,533 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Ramon Musquez, A-59

Acres: 6,209

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33967

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Jarratt

Well No.: 1

Field Name: El Toro (5,250)

Total Depth: 6,775 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Edna

Survey Name: Lazo, C, A-40

Acres: 78.87

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37815

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: May-Ryan ABC-Atlas SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 867

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37816

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Pawlik Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10

Acres: 622

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37817

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Pawlik Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10

Acres: 622

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01551

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Tom O'Connor (5,800 SD) Fld. Unit

Well No.: Q084 E

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 5,919 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.1 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-394

Acres: 14,500 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01564

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor, Thomas -C-

Well No.: 14

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,770 U, South)

Total Depth: 5,948 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-394

Acres: 1,076

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-30174

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude Etal -A

Well No.: D 41

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 4,646 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Acres: 4,074.99

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33315

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor

Well No.: 123

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Acres: 1,136.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33316

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor

Well No.: 124

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 1,136.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33317

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor

Well No.: 125

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 1,136.28

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34228

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Americo energy Resources

Lease Name: McFaddin -A-

Well No.: 78

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles SW of Bloomington

Survey Name: Vairin, J, A-123

Acres: 1,619

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34518

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 219H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 4,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles SW of Bloomington

Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255

Acres: 2,500

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35009

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: LP Butler B

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1884 barrels per day

Gas: 6,806,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,391 psi

Total Depth: 18,576 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,502 ft.

Perforations: 13,437-18,456 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35112

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D2

Well No.: D 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,114 barrels per day

Gas: 13,762,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 239 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 74 psi

Total Depth: 21,726 ft.

Perforations: 14,053 -21,620 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35113

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Royal B-Halepeska-Smith (SA) D1

Well No.: D 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,123 barrels per day

Gas: 13,592,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,949 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,053 psi

Total Depth: 20,851 ft.

Perforations: 14,035-20,709 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35114

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D3

Well No.: D 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,123 barrels per day

Gas: 12,569,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,597 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,757 psi

Total Depth: 21,560 ft.

Perforations: 13,939-21,455 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35115

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D4

Well No.: D 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,194 barrels per day

Gas: 13,486,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,848 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,452 psi

Total Depth: 22,125 ft.

Perforations: 13,853-22,016 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35116

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Royal B-Halepeska-Smith (SA) D5

Well No.: D 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,162 barrels per day

Gas: 1,004,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,703 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,531 psi

Total Depth: 22,016 ft.

Perforations: 13,845-21,914 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35117

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D6

Well No.: D 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Treude, J, A-552

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,249 barrels per day

Gas: 10,700,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,024 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,532 psi

Total Depth: 21,940 ft.

Perforations: 13,822-21,853 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35197

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: LP Butler B

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 2,053 barrels per day

Gas: 7,085,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,456 psi

Total Depth: 19,105 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,032

Perforations: 13,486-18,991 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35198

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: LP Butler B

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,979 barrels per day

Gas: 6,410,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,967 psi

Total Depth: 19,050 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,978 ft.

Perforations: 13,321-18,941 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35199

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: LP Butler B

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,979 barrels per day

Gas: 6,410,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,967 psi

Total Depth: 19,032 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,958 ft.

Perforations: 13,350 -18,911 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37451

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA

Lease Name: Jog East Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,405 barrels per day

Gas: 1,066,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,288 psi

Total Depth: 14,601 ft.

Perforations: 11,254-14,016 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37467

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA

Lease Name: Jog East Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 2,228 barrels per day

Gas: 1,782,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,891 psi

Total Depth: 16,890 ft.

Perforations: 11,221-16,736 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37468

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA

Lease Name: Jog East Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 2,143 barrels per day

Gas: 1,530,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,752 psi

Total Depth: 16,945 ft.

Perforations: 11,297-16,790 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37610

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 7HA

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,139 barrels per day

Gas: 1,056,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Total Depth: 15,059 ft.

Perforations: 11,595-15,059 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37611

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,725 barrels per day

Gas: 1,368,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Total Depth: 15,635 ft.

Perforations: 11,757 -15,635 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37612

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,685 barrels per day

Gas: 1,320,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Total Depth: 16,168 ft.

Perforations: 11,685-16,168 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37613

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 2,031 barrels per day

Gas: 1,464,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Total Depth: 16,681 ft.

Perforations: 11,733 -16,681 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37614

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,394 barrels per day

Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Total Depth: 16,886 ft.

Perforations: 11,678-16,886 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37615

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 639 barrels per day

Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,246 psi

Total Depth: 19,561 ft.

Perforations: 11,863 -19,561 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37616

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 966 barrels per day

Gas: 648,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,581 psi

Total Depth: 14,542 ft.

Perforations: 11,436-14,542 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37617

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,081 barrels per day

Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,360 psi

Total Depth: 15,344 ft.

Perforations: 11,381-15,344 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37618

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,337 barrels per day

Gas: 768,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,220 psi

Total Depth: 15,498 ft.

Perforations: 11,523-15,498 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34240

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Jake Berger Jr. Cattle Co.

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96

Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles S of Moulton

Oil: 786 barrels per day

Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 96/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 18,872 ft.

Perforations: 11,423-18,689 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34241

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Carly A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96

Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles W of Moulton

Oil: 1,865 barrels per day

Gas: 1,587,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 23,341 ft.

Perforations: 11,406-23,147 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34242

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Carly B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96

Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles W of Moulton

Oil: 2,426 barrels per day

Gas: 1,692,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 24,640 ft.

Perforations: 11,391-24,442 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33306

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor

Well No.: 120

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 14.5 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 49.60 barrels per day

Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 180 psi

Total Depth: 4,699 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,445 ft.

Perforations: 4,434-4,444 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33309

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor

Well No.: 101

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 18.6 barrels per day

Gas: 45,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 125 psi

Total Depth: 5,930 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,828 ft.

Perforations: 4,426-4,432 ft.

