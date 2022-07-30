Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35206
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Harold Gohmert 01 — Hay 01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 22,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO/Wilson, J E, A-557
Acres: 1,338.91
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35207
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Harold Gohmert 01 — Hay 01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 22,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NE of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO/Wilson, J E, A-557
Acres: 1,338.91
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35208
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Harold Gohmert 01 — W01 — H01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO/Wilson, J E, A-557
Acres: 2,031.51
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35209
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Linder Etal Gu
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Total Depth: 10,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.41 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Acres: 312.9
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33701
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: ,1022
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)
Total Depth: 6,475 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Acres: 6,209.81
Karnes County
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34343
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Vandenberg & Hill
Well No.: 50
Field Name: Placedo, East
Total Depth: 7,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5
Acres: 318.68
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35160
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: McCabe ETAL GU
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R A-307
Direction and Miles: 6.03 miles SE of Yoakum
Oil: 246.47 barrels per day
Gas: 930,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,384 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,274 psi
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,508–10,538 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-30881
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: First Rock
Lease Name: Muenzler Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Mag (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Williams, E, A-81
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles N of Cost
Oil: 20 barrels per day
Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 25 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,523 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 8,523 ft.
Perforations: 6,488–8,523 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33535
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Gum Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: Ewing, A, A-43
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NW of Fayetteville
Oil: 304 barrels per day
Gas: 5,428,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,115 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,190 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,545–19,996 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35424
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating
Lease Name: Hardin
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Magnet Withers (Miocene 3,450)
Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Lane City
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 300,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 700 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 560 psi
Total Depth: 5,926 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,470 ft.
Perforations: 3,446–3,452 ft.
