Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35206

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Harold Gohmert 01 — Hay 01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 22,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO/Wilson, J E, A-557

Acres: 1,338.91

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35207

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Harold Gohmert 01 — Hay 01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 22,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NE of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO/Wilson, J E, A-557

Acres: 1,338.91

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35208

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Harold Gohmert 01 — W01 — H01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO/Wilson, J E, A-557

Acres: 2,031.51

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35209

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Linder Etal Gu

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Total Depth: 10,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.41 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Acres: 312.9

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33701

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: ,1022

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)

Total Depth: 6,475 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Acres: 6,209.81

Karnes County

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34343

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Vandenberg & Hill

Well No.: 50

Field Name: Placedo, East

Total Depth: 7,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5

Acres: 318.68

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35160

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: McCabe ETAL GU

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R A-307

Direction and Miles: 6.03 miles SE of Yoakum

Oil: 246.47 barrels per day

Gas: 930,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,384 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,274 psi

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,508–10,538 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-30881

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: First Rock

Lease Name: Muenzler Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Mag (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Williams, E, A-81

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles N of Cost

Oil: 20 barrels per day

Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 25 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,523 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 8,523 ft.

Perforations: 6,488–8,523 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33535

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Gum Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: Ewing, A, A-43

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NW of Fayetteville

Oil: 304 barrels per day

Gas: 5,428,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,115 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,190 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,545–19,996 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35424

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating

Lease Name: Hardin

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Magnet Withers (Miocene 3,450)

Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Lane City

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 300,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 700 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 560 psi

Total Depth: 5,926 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,470 ft.

Perforations: 3,446–3,452 ft.

