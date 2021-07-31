Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-32290
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Staples, James W. Prod. Co.
Lease Name: Stoltzfus
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Tuleta (Catahoula “A” 1230)
Total Depth: 1,200
Direction and Miles: 1.05 miles SW of Tuleta
Survey Name: Urange, J M, A-68
Acres: 40
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37207
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Wess 6-Wess 1 ECRR (SA) D3
Well No.: D 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 15,000
Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,874.01
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37209
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Wessendorff GU 4-ECRR (SA) D6
Well No.: D 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 15,000
Direction and Miles: 3.63 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,366.38
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37211
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 16,000
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62
Acres: 418.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37215
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Clapton Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Acres: 639.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37222
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 9
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 1,537.02
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37223
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 8
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 1,537.02
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37224
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 7
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 1,537.02
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37225
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62
Acres: 418.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37226
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Endurance B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254
Acres: 1,669.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37227
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Darlene Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 768.65
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37228
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Darlene Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 768.65
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37229
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Darlene Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 768.65
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37230
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Darlene Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 768.65
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37231
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Endurance C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254
Acres: 1,669.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37232
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,068.33
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37233
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Endurance D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254
Acres: 1,669.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37234
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Endurance E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254
Acres: 1,669.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37237
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 1,000
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,068.33
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37238
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,068.33
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37239
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,068.33
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37240
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,068.33
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37241
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Beam-Hedtke-Meyer Felix SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 982.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37242
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Felix Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 502.2
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37243
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 69
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Acres: 3,737.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37244
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 70
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Acres: 3,737.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37245
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Kempe-Laubach Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 256.81
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37252
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Felix Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 502.2
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37253
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 1AC
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,068.33
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37254
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 2AC
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,068.33
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37255
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 3AC
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,068.33
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37256
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62
Acres: 418.43
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33028
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 80
Field Name: McFaddin (5250)
Total Depth: 5,625
Direction and Miles: 10 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Acres: 5,251
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33123
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio
Well No.: 34
Field Name: Refugio-Fox (6220)
Total Depth: 7,400
Direction and Miles: 3 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Brien, Y, A-6
Acres: 2,164.94
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34462
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Palo Alto (6220)
Total Depth: 7,200
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria
Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146
Acres: 1,798.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34474
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Allegiant Resources, LLC
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 217H
Field Name: McFaddin (4400)
Total Depth: 4,500
Direction and Miles: 10 miles S of Bloomington
Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255
Acres: 2,500
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36612
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,115 barrels per day
Gas: 3,553,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 7,214 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,234 psi
Total Depth: 18,373 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,575 ft.–18,365 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34894
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 11
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 815 barrels per day
Gas: 2,847,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,243 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,525 ft.–20,124 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34333
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,155 barrels per day
Gas: 2,520,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,269 ft.
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,943 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,063 ft.–19,833 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34334
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray D, A-517
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,939 barrels per day
Gas: 2,784,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,626 ft.
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,966 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,061 ft.–19,579 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34335
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray D, A-517
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,377 barrels per day
Gas: 2,016,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,588 ft.
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,001 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,096 ft.–19,950 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34336
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,909 barrels per day
Gas: 3,264,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,720 ft.
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,035 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,163 ft.–19,968 ft.
