Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-32290

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Staples, James W. Prod. Co.

Lease Name: Stoltzfus

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Tuleta (Catahoula “A” 1230)

Total Depth: 1,200

Direction and Miles: 1.05 miles SW of Tuleta

Survey Name: Urange, J M, A-68

Acres: 40

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37207

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Wess 6-Wess 1 ECRR (SA) D3

Well No.: D 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 15,000

Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,874.01

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37209

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Wessendorff GU 4-ECRR (SA) D6

Well No.: D 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 15,000

Direction and Miles: 3.63 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,366.38

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37211

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 16,000

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62

Acres: 418.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37215

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Clapton Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Acres: 639.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37222

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 9

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 1,537.02

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37223

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 8

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 1,537.02

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37224

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 7

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 1,537.02

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37225

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62

Acres: 418.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37226

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Endurance B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254

Acres: 1,669.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37227

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Darlene Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 768.65

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37228

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Darlene Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 768.65

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37229

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Darlene Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 768.65

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37230

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Darlene Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 768.65

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37231

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Endurance C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254

Acres: 1,669.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37232

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,068.33

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37233

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Endurance D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254

Acres: 1,669.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37234

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Endurance E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254

Acres: 1,669.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37237

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 1,000

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,068.33

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37238

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,068.33

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37239

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,068.33

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37240

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,068.33

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37241

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Beam-Hedtke-Meyer Felix SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 982.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37242

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Felix Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 502.2

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37243

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 69

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Acres: 3,737.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37244

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 70

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Acres: 3,737.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37245

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Kempe-Laubach Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 256.81

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37252

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Felix Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 502.2

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37253

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 1AC

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,068.33

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37254

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 2AC

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,068.33

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37255

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 3AC

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,068.33

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37256

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62

Acres: 418.43

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33028

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 80

Field Name: McFaddin (5250)

Total Depth: 5,625

Direction and Miles: 10 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Acres: 5,251

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33123

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio

Well No.: 34

Field Name: Refugio-Fox (6220)

Total Depth: 7,400

Direction and Miles: 3 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Brien, Y, A-6

Acres: 2,164.94

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34462

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Palo Alto (6220)

Total Depth: 7,200

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria

Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146

Acres: 1,798.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34474

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Allegiant Resources, LLC

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 217H

Field Name: McFaddin (4400)

Total Depth: 4,500

Direction and Miles: 10 miles S of Bloomington

Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255

Acres: 2,500

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36612

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,115 barrels per day

Gas: 3,553,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 7,214 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,234 psi

Total Depth: 18,373 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,575 ft.–18,365 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34894

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 11

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 815 barrels per day

Gas: 2,847,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,243 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,525 ft.–20,124 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34333

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,155 barrels per day

Gas: 2,520,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,269 ft.

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,943 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,063 ft.–19,833 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34334

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray D, A-517

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,939 barrels per day

Gas: 2,784,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,626 ft.

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,966 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,061 ft.–19,579 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34335

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray D, A-517

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,377 barrels per day

Gas: 2,016,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,588 ft.

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,001 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,096 ft.–19,950 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34336

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,909 barrels per day

Gas: 3,264,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,720 ft.

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,035 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,163 ft.–19,968 ft.

