Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33270
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 97
Field Name: Huff (5,000)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Acres: 5251
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34506
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Palo Alto (6,220)
Total Depth: 7,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria
Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146
Acres: 1,798.8
Gonzales County
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Atascosa County
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35059
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: M Gohlke-Burge-Koop ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 799 barrels per day
Gas: 1,563,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,307 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,932–18,346 ft.
Karnes County
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33258
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Braman -G-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Braman (8,700)
Survey Name: Young, D, A-327
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles NE of Bayside
Oil: 69 barrels per day
Gas: 1,785,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12.5/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,878 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,100 psi
Total Depth: 9,108 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 9,012 ft.
Perforations: 8,953–8,968 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34463
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating
Lease Name: Lacourse Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pridham Lake (Catahoula)
Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341
Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles W of Victoria
Oil: 57 barrels per day
Gas:
Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 228 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 2,963 ft.
Perforations: 2,950–2,954 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.