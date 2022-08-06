Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33270

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 97

Field Name: Huff (5,000)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Acres: 5251

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34506

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Palo Alto (6,220)

Total Depth: 7,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria

Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146

Acres: 1,798.8

Gonzales County

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Atascosa County

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35059

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: M Gohlke-Burge-Koop ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 799 barrels per day

Gas: 1,563,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,307 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,932–18,346 ft.

Karnes County

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33258

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Braman -G-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Braman (8,700)

Survey Name: Young, D, A-327

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles NE of Bayside

Oil: 69 barrels per day

Gas: 1,785,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12.5/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,878 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,100 psi

Total Depth: 9,108 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 9,012 ft.

Perforations: 8,953–8,968 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34463

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating

Lease Name: Lacourse Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pridham Lake (Catahoula)

Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341

Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles W of Victoria

Oil: 57 barrels per day

Gas:

Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 228 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 2,963 ft.

Perforations: 2,950–2,954 ft.

