Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API #: 42-255-36954
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well NO.: 13
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 473.90
District: 2
API #: 42-255-36953
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well NO.: 12
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 473.90
District: 2
API #: 42-255-36952
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well NO.: 11
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 473.90
API #: 42-255-36951
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 473.90
API #: 42-255-36950
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well #: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 473.90
API #: 42-255-36949
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Natho Unit A
Well NO.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 473.90
Oil and Gas CompletionRecent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API #: 42-255-36521
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord South H
Well NO.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW. of Falls City
Oil: 1,012 barrels per day
Gas: 454,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 inches
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 768 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,727 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,674 feet
Perforations: 10,368-16,661 feet
API #: 42-255-36583
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well NO.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 884 barrels per day
Gas: 671,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 inches
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,320 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,673 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,940-14,319 feet
API #: 42-255-36584
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well NO.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,327 barrels per day
Gas: 1,184,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 inches
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,447 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,711 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,847-14,308 feet
API #: 42-255-36585
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well NO.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,129 barrels per day
Gas: 1,100,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 inches
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,820 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,610 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,780-14,258 feet
API #: 42-255-36586
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well NO.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,351 barrels per day
Gas: 1,369,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 inches
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,020 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,605 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,719-14,131 feet
API #: 42-255-36686
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well NO.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,257 barrels per day
Gas: 1,320,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 inches
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,130 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,509 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,747-14,159 feet
API #: 42-255-36682
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Gallo Rojo A Joseph PSA
Well NO.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW. of Helena
Oil: 1,251 barrels per day
Gas: 1,305,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 inches
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,209 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,675 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,485-16,439 feet
