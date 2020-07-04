Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Karnes CountyDistrict: 2

API #: 42-255-36954

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well NO.: 13

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 473.90

District: 2

API #: 42-255-36953

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well NO.: 12

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 473.90

District: 2

API #: 42-255-36952

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well NO.: 11

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 473.90

API #: 42-255-36951

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 473.90

API #: 42-255-36950

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well #: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 473.90

API #: 42-255-36949

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Natho Unit A

Well NO.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 473.90

Oil and Gas CompletionRecent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes CountyDistrict: 2

API #: 42-255-36521

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord South H

Well NO.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW. of Falls City

Oil: 1,012 barrels per day

Gas: 454,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 inches

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 768 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,727 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,674 feet

Perforations: 10,368-16,661 feet

API #: 42-255-36583

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well NO.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 884 barrels per day

Gas: 671,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 inches

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,320 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,673 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,940-14,319 feet

API #: 42-255-36584

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well NO.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,327 barrels per day

Gas: 1,184,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 inches

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,447 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,711 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,847-14,308 feet

API #: 42-255-36585

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well NO.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,129 barrels per day

Gas: 1,100,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 inches

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,820 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,610 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,780-14,258 feet

API #: 42-255-36586

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well NO.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,351 barrels per day

Gas: 1,369,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 inches

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,020 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,605 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,719-14,131 feet

API #: 42-255-36686

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well NO.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,257 barrels per day

Gas: 1,320,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 inches

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,130 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,509 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,747-14,159 feet

API #: 42-255-36682

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Gallo Rojo A Joseph PSA

Well NO.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW. of Helena

Oil: 1,251 barrels per day

Gas: 1,305,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 inches

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,209 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,675 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,485-16,439 feet

