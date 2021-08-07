Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37235
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruckman-Schendel USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Acres: 4,057.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37236
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruckman-Schendel USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Acres: 4,057.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37250
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Carter Holm-Yanta SA 502
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.03 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 497.01
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37251
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Salge-Yanta SA
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 406.76
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37257
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 110H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62
Acres: 418.43
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32949
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor -H-
Well No.: H 32
Field Name: Anaqua (2960)
Total Depth: 3,299 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 461.75
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34412
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley
Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334
Acres: 760.44
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34413
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley
Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334
Acres: 760.44
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34857
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Ecleto
Oil: 853 barrels per day
Gas: 1,099,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,137 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,457 ft.–19,016 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34858
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Ecleto
Oil: 949 barrels per day
Gas: 1,072,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,905 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,167 ft.–17,784 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34859
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Ecleto
Oil: 1,012 barrels per day
Gas: 1,121,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,616 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,460 ft.–17,497 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34860
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NW of Ecleto
Oil: 900 barrels per day
Gas: 1,020,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,344 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,173 ft.–17,222 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34861
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NW of Ecleto
Oil: 760 barrels per day
Gas: 853,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,280 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,525 ft.–17,158 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34862
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Ecleto
Oil: 864 barrels per day
Gas: 1,051,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,039 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,134 ft.–18,919 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34893
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 10
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,767 barrels per day
Gas: 4,832,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,080 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,426 ft.–19,962 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34895
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 12
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,233 barrels per day
Gas: 3,578,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,577 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,263 ft.–19,465 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34896
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 13
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,186 barrels per day
Gas: 3,487,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,138 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,477 ft.–20,014 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36827
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,122 barrels per day
Gas: 603,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,205 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,619 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,168 ft.–16,396 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36831
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,084 barrels per day
Gas: 911,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 952 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,825 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,311 ft.–16,656 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33028
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 80
Field Name: McFaddin (5250)
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles NW of Tivoli
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 262,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 610 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 870 psi
Total Depth: 5,799 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,609 ft.
Perforations: 5,234 ft.–5,240 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.