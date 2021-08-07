Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37235

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruckman-Schendel USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Acres: 4,057.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37236

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruckman-Schendel USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Acres: 4,057.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37250

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Carter Holm-Yanta SA 502

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.03 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 497.01

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37251

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Salge-Yanta SA

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 406.76

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37257

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 110H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62

Acres: 418.43

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32949

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor -H-

Well No.: H 32

Field Name: Anaqua (2960)

Total Depth: 3,299 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 461.75

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34412

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley

Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334

Acres: 760.44

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34413

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley

Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334

Acres: 760.44

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34857

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Ecleto

Oil: 853 barrels per day

Gas: 1,099,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,137 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,457 ft.–19,016 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34858

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Ecleto

Oil: 949 barrels per day

Gas: 1,072,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,905 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,167 ft.–17,784 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34859

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Ecleto

Oil: 1,012 barrels per day

Gas: 1,121,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,616 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,460 ft.–17,497 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34860

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NW of Ecleto

Oil: 900 barrels per day

Gas: 1,020,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,344 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,173 ft.–17,222 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34861

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NW of Ecleto

Oil: 760 barrels per day

Gas: 853,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,280 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,525 ft.–17,158 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34862

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Blair, E J, A-84

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Ecleto

Oil: 864 barrels per day

Gas: 1,051,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,039 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,134 ft.–18,919 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34893

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 10

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,767 barrels per day

Gas: 4,832,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,080 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,426 ft.–19,962 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34895

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 12

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,233 barrels per day

Gas: 3,578,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,577 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,263 ft.–19,465 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34896

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 13

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,186 barrels per day

Gas: 3,487,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,138 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,477 ft.–20,014 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36827

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,122 barrels per day

Gas: 603,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,205 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,619 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,168 ft.–16,396 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36831

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,084 barrels per day

Gas: 911,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 952 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,825 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,311 ft.–16,656 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33028

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 80

Field Name: McFaddin (5250)

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles NW of Tivoli

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 262,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 610 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 870 psi

Total Depth: 5,799 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,609 ft.

Perforations: 5,234 ft.–5,240 ft.

