Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Karnes County

API No.: 42-255-36956

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 919.97

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36955

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 1,901.58

Oil and gas completions

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36543

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: A. Banduch C

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 3,420 barrels per day

Gas: 2,708,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 193/250 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 770 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,937

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10788-16887 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36547

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: A. Banduch C AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 4,591 barrels per day

Gas: 5,469,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 457/500 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 961 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,018 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,869-16,899 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36546

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: A. Banduch C AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 3,441 barrels per day

Gas: 3,561,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 339/500 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,279 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,220

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,788-17,094 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36545

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: A. Banduch C

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 5,973 barrels per day

Gas: 4,509,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 851/1000 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 886 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,890 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10794-16763 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36703

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 27H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Oil: 417 barrels per day

Gas: 1,361,540 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 45/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 252 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 252 psi

Total Depth: 17,188 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,172

Perforations: 11,252-17,149 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36705

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 29H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Oil: 462 barrels per day

Gas: 1,395,880 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 45/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 262 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 262 psi

Total Depth: 17,591 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,190 ft.

Perforations: 11229-17543 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36704

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 28H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Oil: 435.85 barrels per day

Gas: 1,453,020 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 45/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 231 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 231 psi

Total Depth: 17,389 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,146 ft.

Perforations: 11,251-17,122 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36701

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,182.40 barrels per day

Gas: 994,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 35/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,173 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,805 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 15,779 ft.

Perforations: 11,220-15,755 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36797

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 25HR

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Erasmo Seguin Grant, A-10

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,170.50 barrels per day

Gas: 999,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 949 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,905 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,896 ft.

Perforations: 11,156-16,874 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34115

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Golden Bear (SA)

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, W, A-55

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of Moulton

Oil: 951 barrels per day

Gas: 1,347,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,360 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,298

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,298-18,989 ft.

Wharton County

District: 2

API No.: 42-481-35457

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Amexco

Lease Name: Diwade

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Hitchins-Kubela (Gilcrease SD.)

Survey Name: I&GN RR Co., A-242

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of El Campo

Oil: 28.40 barrels per day

Gas:

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 145 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,279 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 4689-4691 ft.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.