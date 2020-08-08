Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Karnes County
API No.: 42-255-36956
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 919.97
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36955
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 1,901.58
Oil and gas completions
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36543
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: A. Banduch C
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 3,420 barrels per day
Gas: 2,708,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 193/250 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 770 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,937
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10788-16887 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36547
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: A. Banduch C AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 4,591 barrels per day
Gas: 5,469,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 457/500 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 961 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,018 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,869-16,899 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36546
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: A. Banduch C AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 3,441 barrels per day
Gas: 3,561,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 339/500 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,279 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,220
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,788-17,094 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36545
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: A. Banduch C
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 5,973 barrels per day
Gas: 4,509,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 851/1000 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 886 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,890 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10794-16763 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36703
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 27H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Oil: 417 barrels per day
Gas: 1,361,540 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 45/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 252 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 252 psi
Total Depth: 17,188 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,172
Perforations: 11,252-17,149 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36705
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 29H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Oil: 462 barrels per day
Gas: 1,395,880 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 45/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 262 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 262 psi
Total Depth: 17,591 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,190 ft.
Perforations: 11229-17543 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36704
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 28H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Oil: 435.85 barrels per day
Gas: 1,453,020 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 45/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 231 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 231 psi
Total Depth: 17,389 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,146 ft.
Perforations: 11,251-17,122 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36701
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,182.40 barrels per day
Gas: 994,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 35/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,173 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,805 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 15,779 ft.
Perforations: 11,220-15,755 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36797
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 25HR
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Erasmo Seguin Grant, A-10
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,170.50 barrels per day
Gas: 999,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 949 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,905 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,896 ft.
Perforations: 11,156-16,874 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34115
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Golden Bear (SA)
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, W, A-55
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of Moulton
Oil: 951 barrels per day
Gas: 1,347,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,360 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,298
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,298-18,989 ft.
Wharton County
District: 2
API No.: 42-481-35457
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Amexco
Lease Name: Diwade
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Hitchins-Kubela (Gilcrease SD.)
Survey Name: I&GN RR Co., A-242
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of El Campo
Oil: 28.40 barrels per day
Gas:
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 145 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,279 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 4689-4691 ft.
