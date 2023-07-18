Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-37813
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Carmody-Bishop-Danysh SA A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35
Acres: 1,097.11
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33419
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Dickson Foundation GU
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 9,100)
Total Depth: 13,054 ft.
Direction and Miles: 22 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Noble, B, A-346
Acres: 666.45
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33302
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor
Well No.: 117
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 14.5 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 7 barrels per day
Gas: 50,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 260 psi
Total Depth: 4,717 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,432 ft.
Perforations: 4,425-4,430 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34506
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Modern Exploration
Lease Name: Huseman
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: McClure J, A-3457
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles S of Gonzales
Oil: 478 barrels per day
Gas: 150,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,756 psi
Total Depth: 18,500 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,500 ft.
Perforations: 8,256-18,500 ft.