Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-37813

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Carmody-Bishop-Danysh SA A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35

Acres: 1,097.11

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33419

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Dickson Foundation GU

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 9,100)

Total Depth: 13,054 ft.

Direction and Miles: 22 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Noble, B, A-346

Acres: 666.45

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

 Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33302

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor

Well No.: 117

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 14.5 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 7 barrels per day

Gas: 50,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 260 psi

Total Depth: 4,717 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,432 ft.

Perforations: 4,425-4,430 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34506

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Modern Exploration

Lease Name: Huseman

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: McClure J, A-3457

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles S of Gonzales

Oil: 478 barrels per day

Gas: 150,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,756 psi

Total Depth: 18,500 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,500 ft.

Perforations: 8,256-18,500 ft.

Tags