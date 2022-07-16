Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Location Reports

Karnes County

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33219

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 87

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 1 barrels per day

Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,415 ft.

Perforations: 4,400–4,414 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33264

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 111

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 66 barrels per day

Gas: 50,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 380 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,707 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,470 ft.

Perforations: 4,460–4,469 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34476

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 218H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S of Bloomington

Oil: 1,084 barrels per day

Gas: 285,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 73 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,271 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,163–7,271 ft.

