Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Location Reports
Karnes County
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33219
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 87
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 1 barrels per day
Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,415 ft.
Perforations: 4,400–4,414 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33264
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 111
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 66 barrels per day
Gas: 50,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 380 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,707 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,470 ft.
Perforations: 4,460–4,469 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34476
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 218H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S of Bloomington
Oil: 1,084 barrels per day
Gas: 285,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 73 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,271 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,163–7,271 ft.
