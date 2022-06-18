Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-33171

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Seidel Unit

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.6 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67

Acres: 701.16

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33564

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1

Well No.: 19

Field Name: Wes Ranch, S. (98-A)

Total Depth: 8,373 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Vander

Survey Name: Ramon Musquez, A-59

Acres: 793.06

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

