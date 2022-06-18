Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-33171
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Seidel Unit
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.6 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67
Acres: 701.16
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33564
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1
Well No.: 19
Field Name: Wes Ranch, S. (98-A)
Total Depth: 8,373 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Vander
Survey Name: Ramon Musquez, A-59
Acres: 793.06
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
