Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33236
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Double Play Oil & Gas Inc.
Lease Name: Jimmie C Morgan
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Bonnie View
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Woodsboro
Survey Name: Lopez, E, A-44
Acres: 290
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00842
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Clement Heard
Well No.: 5
Field Name: GRETA (L- 3)
Total Depth: 5,935 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Ximenes, M J, A-324
Acres: 256.9
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33951
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC
Lease Name: Weber-Rose
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Stewart
Total Depth: 5,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75
Acres: 320
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33952
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC
Lease Name: Weber-Maurtiz
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Stewart
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75
Acres: 320
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34186
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Scully SA1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Kellett, E R R, A-275
Acres: 1,055.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34187
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Scully SA2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Kellett, E R R, A-275
Acres: 1,055.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34188
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Shiner-Scully SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000
Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Kellett, E R R, A-275
Acres: 1,335.52
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33523
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC
Lease Name: Ellinger Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Ellinger
Survey Name: Petty, J, A-80
Acres: 1,006.35
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-33012
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Grand Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Zalman
Well No.: 1
Field Name: El Campo (Yegua)
Total Depth: 10,138
Direction and Miles: 1 mile E of El Campo
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-251
Acres: 106.88
Oil and Gas Completions
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34452
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Vanderberg & Hill
Well No.: 57
Field Name: Placedo, East (6910 Sand)
Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Placedo
Oil: 59 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 115 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,233 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 6,840 ft.–6,843 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33089
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Refugio Old (6200)
Survey Name: T C Lambert & W H Allen, A-391
Direction and Miles: 3 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 199,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 215 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 340 psi
Total Depth: 7,400 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,390 ft.
Perforations: 6,268 ft.–6,276 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34152
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Inland Ocean, Inc.
Lease Name: Schulte
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Campbell Creek (9300)
Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.08 miles NW of Hallettsville
Oil: 3 barrels per day
Gas: 661,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,150 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,100 psi
Total Depth: 10,200 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 8,300 ft.
Perforations: 7,342 ft.–7,344 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37115
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Whiteside Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,291 barrels per day
Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,523 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,385 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,234 ft.–15,271 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37114
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Whiteside Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,268 barrels per day
Gas: 432,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,294 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,247 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,227 ft.–15,136 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37113
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Whiteside Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,268 barrels per day
Gas: 456,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,496 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,050 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,213 ft.–15,846 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37112
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Whiteside Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,491 barrels per day
Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,105 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,509 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,279 ft.–17,398 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37097
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Panozzo D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 2,293 barrels per day
Gas: 1,776,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,884 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,696 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,975 ft.–18,595 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37096
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Panozzo C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 1,764 barrels per day
Gas: 1,416,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,608 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,810 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,971 ft.–17,734 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37095
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Panozzo B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 1,623 barrels per day
Gas: 1,392,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,534 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,204 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,889 ft.–18,139 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37094
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Panozzo A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 1,903 barrels per day
Gas: 1,536,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,517 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,112 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,028 ft.–18,041 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37068
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: G. Cazadores Henke-O. Witte SA7
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,244.76 barrels per day
Gas: 1,295,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,484.08 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,439 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,493 ft.–19,418 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37067
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: G. Cazadores Henke-O. Witte SA6
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1933.48 barrels per day
Gas: 838,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,289.46 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,374 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,544 ft.–19,354 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37066
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Gideon Cazadores Henke-Oxford SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,432.72 barrels per day
Gas: 559,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,323.67 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,447 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,479 ft.–17,431 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37065
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Gideon Cazadores Henke Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,910.61 barrels per day
Gas: 758,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,405.33 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,454 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,544 ft.–19,437 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37039
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Maurer-Swize McFarland SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,275.14 barrels per day
Gas: 729,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,318.17 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,805 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,153 ft.–16,857 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37038
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,682.96 barrels per day
Gas: 1,278,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,997.83 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,530 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,831 ft.–16,605 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37037
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,622.22 barrels per day
Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 iof an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,451.33 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,585 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,079 ft.–16,634 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37036
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,661.81 barrels per day
Gas: 1,075,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,583.42 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,488 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,983 ft.–16,538 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37035
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,456.60 barrels per day
Gas: 882,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,492.96 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,441 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,937 ft.–16,510 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36716
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 32H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kenedy
Oil: 994 barrels per day
Gas: 3,464,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,886 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,886 psi
Total Depth: 17,147 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,127 ft.
Perforations: 12,558 ft.–17,105 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34904
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: G Klein D-Weisch A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-65
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Ecleto
Oil: 1,688 barrels per day
Gas: 2,198,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,709 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,296 ft.–22,591 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.