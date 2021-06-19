Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33236

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Double Play Oil & Gas Inc.

Lease Name: Jimmie C Morgan

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Bonnie View

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Woodsboro

Survey Name: Lopez, E, A-44

Acres: 290

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00842

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Clement Heard

Well No.: 5

Field Name: GRETA (L- 3)

Total Depth: 5,935 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Ximenes, M J, A-324

Acres: 256.9

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33951

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC

Lease Name: Weber-Rose

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Stewart

Total Depth: 5,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75

Acres: 320

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33952

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC

Lease Name: Weber-Maurtiz

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Stewart

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75

Acres: 320

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34186

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Scully SA1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Kellett, E R R, A-275

Acres: 1,055.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34187

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Scully SA2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Kellett, E R R, A-275

Acres: 1,055.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34188

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Shiner-Scully SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000

Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Kellett, E R R, A-275

Acres: 1,335.52

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33523

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC

Lease Name: Ellinger Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Ellinger

Survey Name: Petty, J, A-80

Acres: 1,006.35

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-33012

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Grand Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Zalman

Well No.: 1

Field Name: El Campo (Yegua)

Total Depth: 10,138

Direction and Miles: 1 mile E of El Campo

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-251

Acres: 106.88

Oil and Gas Completions

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34452

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Vanderberg & Hill

Well No.: 57

Field Name: Placedo, East (6910 Sand)

Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Placedo

Oil: 59 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 115 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,233 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 6,840 ft.–6,843 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33089

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Refugio Old (6200)

Survey Name: T C Lambert & W H Allen, A-391

Direction and Miles: 3 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 199,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 215 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 340 psi

Total Depth: 7,400 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,390 ft.

Perforations: 6,268 ft.–6,276 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34152

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Inland Ocean, Inc.

Lease Name: Schulte

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Campbell Creek (9300)

Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.08 miles NW of Hallettsville

Oil: 3 barrels per day

Gas: 661,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,150 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,100 psi

Total Depth: 10,200 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 8,300 ft.

Perforations: 7,342 ft.–7,344 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37115

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Whiteside Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,291 barrels per day

Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,523 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,385 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,234 ft.–15,271 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37114

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Whiteside Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,268 barrels per day

Gas: 432,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,294 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,247 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,227 ft.–15,136 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37113

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Whiteside Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,268 barrels per day

Gas: 456,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,496 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,050 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,213 ft.–15,846 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37112

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Whiteside Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,491 barrels per day

Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,105 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,509 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,279 ft.–17,398 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37097

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Panozzo D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 2,293 barrels per day

Gas: 1,776,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,884 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,696 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,975 ft.–18,595 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37096

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Panozzo C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 1,764 barrels per day

Gas: 1,416,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,608 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,810 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,971 ft.–17,734 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37095

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Panozzo B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 1,623 barrels per day

Gas: 1,392,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,534 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,204 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,889 ft.–18,139 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37094

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Panozzo A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 1,903 barrels per day

Gas: 1,536,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,517 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,112 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,028 ft.–18,041 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37068

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: G. Cazadores Henke-O. Witte SA7

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,244.76 barrels per day

Gas: 1,295,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,484.08 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,439 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,493 ft.–19,418 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37067

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: G. Cazadores Henke-O. Witte SA6

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1933.48 barrels per day

Gas: 838,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,289.46 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,374 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,544 ft.–19,354 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37066

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Gideon Cazadores Henke-Oxford SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,432.72 barrels per day

Gas: 559,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,323.67 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,447 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,479 ft.–17,431 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37065

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Gideon Cazadores Henke Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,910.61 barrels per day

Gas: 758,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,405.33 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,454 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,544 ft.–19,437 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37039

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Maurer-Swize McFarland SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,275.14 barrels per day

Gas: 729,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,318.17 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,805 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,153 ft.–16,857 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37038

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,682.96 barrels per day

Gas: 1,278,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,997.83 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,530 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,831 ft.–16,605 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37037

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,622.22 barrels per day

Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 iof an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,451.33 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,585 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,079 ft.–16,634 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37036

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,661.81 barrels per day

Gas: 1,075,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,583.42 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,488 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,983 ft.–16,538 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37035

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,456.60 barrels per day

Gas: 882,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,492.96 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,441 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,937 ft.–16,510 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36716

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 32H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kenedy

Oil: 994 barrels per day

Gas: 3,464,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,886 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,886 psi

Total Depth: 17,147 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,127 ft.

Perforations: 12,558 ft.–17,105 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34904

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: G Klein D-Weisch A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-65

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Ecleto

Oil: 1,688 barrels per day

Gas: 2,198,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,709 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,296 ft.–22,591 ft.

