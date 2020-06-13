Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34751

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,111 barrels per day

Gas: 3,571,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,594 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,852 psi

Total Depth: 19,086 feet

Perforations: 13,283-18,957 feet

API No.: 42-123-34752

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,387 barrels per day

Gas: 4,213,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,862 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,850 psi

Total Depth: 19,250 feet

Perforations: 13,476-19,121 feet

API No.: 42-123-34753

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,174 barrels per day

Gas: 3,535,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,780 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,932 psi

Total Depth: 19,284 feet

Perforations: 13,455-19,179 feet

API No.: 42-123-34806

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Hooks 4-Hardesty A USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: MEPandP RR Co, A-360

Direction and Miles: 10 miles N. of Cuero

Oil: 1,858 barrels per day

Gas: 8,584,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,604 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,733 psi

Total Depth: 23,370 feet

Perforations: 13,433-23,263 feet

API No.: 42-123-34805

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Hooks 4-Hardesty A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: MEPandP RR Co, A-360

Direction and Miles: 10 miles N. of Cuero

Oil: 1,352 barrels per day

Gas: 4,788,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,386 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,033 psi

Total Depth: 23,137 feet

Perforations: 13,308-23,021 feet

API No.: 42-123-34804

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Hooks 4-Hardesty A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: MEPandP RR Co, A-360

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N. of Cuero

Oil: 1,697 barrels per day

Gas: 7,306,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,967 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,757 psi

Total Depth: 23,328 feet

Perforations: 13,154-23,210 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34065

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Raab-Fojtik (SA) Unit 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: P. Soy, A-411

Direction and Miles: 2.88 miles S.E. of Moulton

Oil: 790 barrels per day

Gas: 1,240,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,470 psi

Total Depth: 20,234 feet

Perforations: 12,318-19,452 feet

API No.: 42-285-34064

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Raab-Fojtik (SA) Unit 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: P. Soy, A-411

Direction and Miles: 2.88 miles S.E. of Moulton

Oil: 910 barrels per day

Gas: 1,435,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,176 psi

Total Depth: 19,872 feet

Perforations: 12,396-19,726 feet

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35334

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Amexco

Lease Name: Duson

Well No.: A3

Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela (Frio 4,380)

Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, Section 23, A-241

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.E. of El Campo

Oil: 13.2 barrels per day

Gas: 20,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 200 psi

Total Depth: 4,775 feet

Plug Back Depth: 4,365 feet

Perforations: 4,338-4,340 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.