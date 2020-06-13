Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34751
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,111 barrels per day
Gas: 3,571,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,594 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,852 psi
Total Depth: 19,086 feet
Perforations: 13,283-18,957 feet
API No.: 42-123-34752
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,387 barrels per day
Gas: 4,213,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,862 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,850 psi
Total Depth: 19,250 feet
Perforations: 13,476-19,121 feet
API No.: 42-123-34753
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,174 barrels per day
Gas: 3,535,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,780 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,932 psi
Total Depth: 19,284 feet
Perforations: 13,455-19,179 feet
API No.: 42-123-34806
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Hooks 4-Hardesty A USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: MEPandP RR Co, A-360
Direction and Miles: 10 miles N. of Cuero
Oil: 1,858 barrels per day
Gas: 8,584,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,604 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,733 psi
Total Depth: 23,370 feet
Perforations: 13,433-23,263 feet
API No.: 42-123-34805
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Hooks 4-Hardesty A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: MEPandP RR Co, A-360
Direction and Miles: 10 miles N. of Cuero
Oil: 1,352 barrels per day
Gas: 4,788,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,386 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,033 psi
Total Depth: 23,137 feet
Perforations: 13,308-23,021 feet
API No.: 42-123-34804
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Hooks 4-Hardesty A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: MEPandP RR Co, A-360
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N. of Cuero
Oil: 1,697 barrels per day
Gas: 7,306,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,967 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,757 psi
Total Depth: 23,328 feet
Perforations: 13,154-23,210 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34065
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Raab-Fojtik (SA) Unit 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: P. Soy, A-411
Direction and Miles: 2.88 miles S.E. of Moulton
Oil: 790 barrels per day
Gas: 1,240,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,470 psi
Total Depth: 20,234 feet
Perforations: 12,318-19,452 feet
API No.: 42-285-34064
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Raab-Fojtik (SA) Unit 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: P. Soy, A-411
Direction and Miles: 2.88 miles S.E. of Moulton
Oil: 910 barrels per day
Gas: 1,435,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,176 psi
Total Depth: 19,872 feet
Perforations: 12,396-19,726 feet
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35334
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Amexco
Lease Name: Duson
Well No.: A3
Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela (Frio 4,380)
Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, Section 23, A-241
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.E. of El Campo
Oil: 13.2 barrels per day
Gas: 20,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 200 psi
Total Depth: 4,775 feet
Plug Back Depth: 4,365 feet
Perforations: 4,338-4,340 feet
