Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35305
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Pecan A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.35 miles NE of Nordheim
Survey Name: I RR Co/Burow, A, A-607
Acres: 1,520
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35306
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Pecan B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.35 miles NE of Nordheim
Survey Name: I RR Co/Burow, A, A-607
Acres: 1,520
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35307
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Pecan C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.35 miles NE of Nordheim
Survey Name: I RR Co/Burow, A, A-607
Acres: 1,520
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34990
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korth Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,226 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243
Acres: 666.56
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33311
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Charro Operating
Lease Name: Welder Heirs Trigger
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Dudley Campbell
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Power & Hewitson, A-54
Acres: 162.55
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33313
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude Etal -A
Well No.: D225
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 4,074.99
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33314
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude Etal -A
Well No.: D232
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 4,074.99
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34515
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Frio Resources
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 48
Field Name: Koontz (4,750)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74
Acres: 881.69
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34631
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Wrangell A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Acres: 1,746.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34632
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voyageurs E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 1,892.74
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34633
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voyageurs F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles NE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 1,892.74
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34634
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voyageurs G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles NE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 1,746.8
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34635
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voyageurs H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles NE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 1,746.8
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33663
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 2,052
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A CONS.)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Vanderbilt
Oil: 47 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 983 psi
Total Depth: 6,405 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,920 ft.
Perforations: 5,701–5,721 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36861
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337
Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,515 barrels per day
Gas: 5,168,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,030 ft.
Total Depth: 18,432 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,361 ft.
Perforations: 13,200–18,314 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36862
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337
Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 769 barrels per day
Gas: 3,809,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,451 ft.
Total Depth: 18,531 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,455 ft.
Perforations: 13,173–18,408 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36863
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337
Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,156 barrels per day
Gas: 4,278,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,635 ft.
Total Depth: 18,605 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,536 ft.
Perforations: 13,280–18,489 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36864
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337
Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 877 barrels per day
Gas: 5,076,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,525 ft.
Total Depth: 18,760 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,688 ft.
Perforations: 13,231–18,643 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36867
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337
Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 748 barrels per day
Gas: 2,591,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,015 ft.
Total Depth: 18,559 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,489 ft.
Perforations: 13,374 –18,442
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36868
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: White, J M, A-288
Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,604 barrels per day
Gas: 5,942,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,363 ft.
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,515 ft.
Total Depth: 17,923 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,852 ft.
Perforations: 13,341–17,806 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37023
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: White, J M, A-288
Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,689 barrels per day
Gas: 7,887,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,015 ft.
Total Depth: 17,815 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,746 ft.
Perforations: 13,320–17,699 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37024
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: White, J M, A-288
Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 2,052 barrels per day
Gas: 7,707,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,148 ft.
Total Depth: 17,485 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,414 ft.
Perforations: 13,334–17,367 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37642
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Rudd-Green A (SA) A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15
Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,052 barrels per day
Gas: 7,707,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,148 ft.
Total Depth: 21,115 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,069 ft.
Perforations: 11,738–21,046 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34540
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Tethys A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112
Direction and Miles: 15.74 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 844 barrels per day
Gas: 318,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Total Depth: 2,1760 ft.
Perforations: 10,170 –20,837 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34541
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Tethys B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112
Direction and Miles: 15.75 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,040 barrels per day
Gas: 362,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 22,211 ft.
Perforations: 10,224 -21,632 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34542
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Tethys C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112
Direction and Miles: 15.74 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,095 barrels per day
Gas: 534,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Total Depth: 2,1676 ft.
Perforations: 10,360–21,491 ft.