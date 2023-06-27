Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35305

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Pecan A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.35 miles NE of Nordheim

Survey Name: I RR Co/Burow, A, A-607

Acres: 1,520

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35306

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Pecan B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.35 miles NE of Nordheim

Survey Name: I RR Co/Burow, A, A-607

Acres: 1,520

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35307

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Pecan C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.35 miles NE of Nordheim

Survey Name: I RR Co/Burow, A, A-607

Acres: 1,520

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34990

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korth Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,226 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243

Acres: 666.56

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33311

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Charro Operating

Lease Name: Welder Heirs Trigger

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Dudley Campbell

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Power & Hewitson, A-54

Acres: 162.55

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33313

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude Etal -A

Well No.: D225

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 4,074.99

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33314

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude Etal -A

Well No.: D232

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 4,074.99

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34515

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Frio Resources

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 48

Field Name: Koontz (4,750)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74

Acres: 881.69

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34631

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Wrangell A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Acres: 1,746.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34632

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voyageurs E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 1,892.74

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34633

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voyageurs F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles NE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 1,892.74

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34634

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voyageurs G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles NE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 1,746.8

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34635

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voyageurs H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles NE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 1,746.8

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33663

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 2,052

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A CONS.)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Vanderbilt

Oil: 47 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 983 psi

Total Depth: 6,405 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,920 ft.

Perforations: 5,701–5,721 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36861

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337

Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,515 barrels per day

Gas: 5,168,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,030 ft.

Total Depth: 18,432 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,361 ft.

Perforations: 13,200–18,314 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36862

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337

Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 769 barrels per day

Gas: 3,809,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,451 ft.

Total Depth: 18,531 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,455 ft.

Perforations: 13,173–18,408 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36863

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337

Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,156 barrels per day

Gas: 4,278,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,635 ft.

Total Depth: 18,605 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,536 ft.

Perforations: 13,280–18,489 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36864

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337

Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 877 barrels per day

Gas: 5,076,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,525 ft.

Total Depth: 18,760 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,688 ft.

Perforations: 13,231–18,643 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36867

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337

Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 748 barrels per day

Gas: 2,591,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,015 ft.

Total Depth: 18,559 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,489 ft.

Perforations: 13,374 –18,442

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36868

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: White, J M, A-288

Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,604 barrels per day

Gas: 5,942,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,363 ft.

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,515 ft.

Total Depth: 17,923 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,852 ft.

Perforations: 13,341–17,806 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37023

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: White, J M, A-288

Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,689 barrels per day

Gas: 7,887,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,015 ft.

Total Depth: 17,815 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,746 ft.

Perforations: 13,320–17,699 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37024

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: White, J M, A-288

Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 2,052 barrels per day

Gas: 7,707,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,148 ft.

Total Depth: 17,485 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,414 ft.

Perforations: 13,334–17,367 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37642

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Rudd-Green A (SA) A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15

Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,052 barrels per day

Gas: 7,707,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,148 ft.

Total Depth: 21,115 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,069 ft.

Perforations: 11,738–21,046 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34540

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Tethys A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112

Direction and Miles: 15.74 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 844 barrels per day

Gas: 318,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Total Depth: 2,1760 ft.

Perforations: 10,170 –20,837 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34541

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Tethys B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112

Direction and Miles: 15.75 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,040 barrels per day

Gas: 362,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 22,211 ft.

Perforations: 10,224 -21,632 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34542

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Tethys C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112

Direction and Miles: 15.74 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,095 barrels per day

Gas: 534,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Total Depth: 2,1676 ft.

Perforations: 10,360–21,491 ft.

