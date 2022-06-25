Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34020

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Dahco Operating,

Lease Name: Shirley

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Mineral, East (Hockley, Upper)

Total Depth: 3,620 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Mineral

Survey Name: Heirs of Henry Coley, A-138

Acres: 200

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-32444

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Jacobs A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,203 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.03 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10

Acres: 505.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35182

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Keach-Halepaska (SA) D5

Well No.: D 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.48 miles NE of Nordheim

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-253

Acres: 1397.44

Jackson County

District: 2

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33538

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1

Well No.: 17

Field Name: West Ranch, S. (Greta)

Total Depth: 8,317 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Acres: 793.06

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37500

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch Adams-Brysch Jonas SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87

Acres: 695.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37523

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Begot-Gust_Eyhorn (SA) F6

Well No.: F 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SE of Runge

Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234

Acres: 2107.73

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34223

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Cinnabar A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Acres: 991.68

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34224

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Cinnabar B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Acres: 1,631.68

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34225

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.

Lease Name: Bertha Anderson Gas Unit

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,900)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles S of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Ashby, J M, A-1

Acres: 687

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34226

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Matrix Petroleum

Lease Name: Trinity Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.82 miles SE of Moulton

Survey Name: Daniels, W, A-11

Acres: 861.62

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00374

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 31

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 4,650 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Acres: 1,136.28

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34512

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Willis Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lavaca, CSL, A-321

Acres: 683.46

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34511

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Willis Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Smiley (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 13,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lavaca, CSL, A-321

Acres: 683.46

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34513

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sooner A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lavaca, CSL, A-321

Acres: 1,725.64

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34514

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sooner B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lavaca, CSL, A-321

Acres: 1,725.64

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34515

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sooner C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lavaca, CSL, A-321

Acres: 1,725.64

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35480

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: J2R Energy

Lease Name: J2R

Well No.: 4V

Field Name: Hillje, South

Total Depth: 5,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.8 miles SE of Louise

Survey Name: M&C/Miller, LL, A-529

Acres: 160

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35482

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MB Energy

Lease Name: CML Trust

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Shanghai (5,600 Frio)

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NE of El Campo

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-241

Acres: 80

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35481

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Maxwell Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Menefee (Frio 4,180)

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles N of Louise

Survey Name: Bridges, J, A-73

Acres: 121

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34828

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 427 barrels per day

Gas: 86,194,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,700 psi

Total Depth: 19,965 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 9,641 ft.

Perforations: 13,728–19,759 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34829

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 735 barrels per day

Gas: 5,803,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,939 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,592 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 9,573 ft.

Perforations: 13,562–19,409 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34830

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 855.33 barrels per day

Gas: 5,525 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,016 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 9,576 ft.

Perforations: 4,172–6,039 ft.

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34271

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Raven Forest Operating

Lease Name: Worley

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM Cons.)

Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80

Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles W of Weesatche

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 178,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 253 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,600 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 4,532–4,536 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37099

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cochran Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 818 barrels per day

Gas: 312,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,286 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,854 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,830–16,854 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37100

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cochran Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 870 barrels per day

Gas: 144,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,318 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,695 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,840–16,695 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37101

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cochran Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 937 barrels per day

Gas: 288,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,452 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,651 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,899–16,651 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37102

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cochran Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 850 barrels per day

Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 751 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,691 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,844–16,691 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37305

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Oryx E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton

Oil: 1,911 barrels per day

Gas: 648,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,467 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,360 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,185–23,240 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37306

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Oryx F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton

Oil: 1,793 barrels per day

Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2519 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,359 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,109–23,269 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37307

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Oryx G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton

Oil: 2,084 barrels per day

Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2743 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,952 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,147–22,863 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37308

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Oryx H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton

Oil: 2,054 barrels per day

Gas: 816,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,458 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,127 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,110–23,039 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37309

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Oryx J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton

Oil: 2,347 barrels per day

Gas: 1,176,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,917 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,654 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,186–23,525 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37363

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull F-Kowalik SA3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,501.89 barrels per day

Gas: 2,378,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,210 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,808 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,706–18,793 of an inch

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37364

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull F-Kowalik SA1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,986 barrels per day

Gas: 2,902,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,175.54 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,159 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,689–21,162 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37365

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,530 barrels per day

Gas: 2,634,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,293 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,734 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,623–17,703 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37366

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,463 barrels per day

Gas: 2,290,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,678 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,648–17,650

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37367

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,500 barrels per day

Gas: 2,513,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,187 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,735 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,653–17,716 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37368

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull F-Imperial-Kowalik SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,681 barrels per day

Gas: 2,770,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,955 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,890 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,790–20,867 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34497

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Henderson-Schneider

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290

Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles NE of Placedo

Oil: 930 barrels per day

Gas: 520,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 375 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,217 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,506–7,217 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34403

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Badlands A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,632 barrels per day

Gas: 1,104,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,302 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,254 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,898–23,178 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34404

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Badlands B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,783 barrels per day

Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,782 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,921 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,908–22,845 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34405

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Badlands C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,157 barrels per day

Gas: 1,296,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,431 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,748 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,935–22,673 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34406

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Badlands D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,942 barrels per day

Gas: 1,296,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,416 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,234 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,836–22,228

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34407

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Badlands E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,560 barrels per day

Gas: 1,632,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,707 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,301 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,836–21,982

