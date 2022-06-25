Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34020
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Dahco Operating,
Lease Name: Shirley
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Mineral, East (Hockley, Upper)
Total Depth: 3,620 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Mineral
Survey Name: Heirs of Henry Coley, A-138
Acres: 200
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-32444
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Jacobs A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,203 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.03 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10
Acres: 505.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35182
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Keach-Halepaska (SA) D5
Well No.: D 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.48 miles NE of Nordheim
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-253
Acres: 1397.44
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33538
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1
Well No.: 17
Field Name: West Ranch, S. (Greta)
Total Depth: 8,317 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Acres: 793.06
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37500
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch Adams-Brysch Jonas SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87
Acres: 695.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37523
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Begot-Gust_Eyhorn (SA) F6
Well No.: F 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SE of Runge
Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234
Acres: 2107.73
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34223
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Cinnabar A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Acres: 991.68
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34224
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Cinnabar B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Acres: 1,631.68
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34225
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.
Lease Name: Bertha Anderson Gas Unit
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,900)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles S of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Ashby, J M, A-1
Acres: 687
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34226
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Matrix Petroleum
Lease Name: Trinity Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.82 miles SE of Moulton
Survey Name: Daniels, W, A-11
Acres: 861.62
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00374
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 31
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 4,650 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Acres: 1,136.28
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34512
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Willis Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lavaca, CSL, A-321
Acres: 683.46
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34511
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Willis Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Smiley (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 13,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lavaca, CSL, A-321
Acres: 683.46
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34513
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sooner A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lavaca, CSL, A-321
Acres: 1,725.64
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34514
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sooner B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lavaca, CSL, A-321
Acres: 1,725.64
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34515
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sooner C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lavaca, CSL, A-321
Acres: 1,725.64
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35480
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: J2R Energy
Lease Name: J2R
Well No.: 4V
Field Name: Hillje, South
Total Depth: 5,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.8 miles SE of Louise
Survey Name: M&C/Miller, LL, A-529
Acres: 160
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35482
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MB Energy
Lease Name: CML Trust
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Shanghai (5,600 Frio)
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NE of El Campo
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-241
Acres: 80
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35481
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Maxwell Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Menefee (Frio 4,180)
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles N of Louise
Survey Name: Bridges, J, A-73
Acres: 121
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34828
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 427 barrels per day
Gas: 86,194,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,700 psi
Total Depth: 19,965 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 9,641 ft.
Perforations: 13,728–19,759 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34829
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 735 barrels per day
Gas: 5,803,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,939 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,592 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 9,573 ft.
Perforations: 13,562–19,409 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34830
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 855.33 barrels per day
Gas: 5,525 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,016 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 9,576 ft.
Perforations: 4,172–6,039 ft.
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34271
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Raven Forest Operating
Lease Name: Worley
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM Cons.)
Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80
Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles W of Weesatche
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 178,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 253 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,600 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 4,532–4,536 ft.
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-255-37099
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cochran Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 818 barrels per day
Gas: 312,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,286 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,854 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,830–16,854 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37100
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cochran Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 870 barrels per day
Gas: 144,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,318 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,695 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,840–16,695 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37101
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cochran Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 937 barrels per day
Gas: 288,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,452 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,651 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,899–16,651 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37102
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cochran Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 850 barrels per day
Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 751 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,691 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,844–16,691 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37305
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Oryx E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton
Oil: 1,911 barrels per day
Gas: 648,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,467 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,360 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,185–23,240 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37306
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Oryx F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton
Oil: 1,793 barrels per day
Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2519 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,359 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,109–23,269 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37307
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Oryx G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton
Oil: 2,084 barrels per day
Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2743 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,952 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,147–22,863 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37308
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Oryx H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton
Oil: 2,054 barrels per day
Gas: 816,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,458 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,127 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,110–23,039 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37309
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Oryx J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton
Oil: 2,347 barrels per day
Gas: 1,176,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,917 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,654 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,186–23,525 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37363
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull F-Kowalik SA3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,501.89 barrels per day
Gas: 2,378,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,210 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,808 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,706–18,793 of an inch
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37364
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull F-Kowalik SA1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,986 barrels per day
Gas: 2,902,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,175.54 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,159 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,689–21,162 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37365
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,530 barrels per day
Gas: 2,634,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,293 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,734 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,623–17,703 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37366
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,463 barrels per day
Gas: 2,290,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,678 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,648–17,650
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37367
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,500 barrels per day
Gas: 2,513,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,187 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,735 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,653–17,716 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37368
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull F-Imperial-Kowalik SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,681 barrels per day
Gas: 2,770,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,955 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,890 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,790–20,867 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34497
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Henderson-Schneider
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290
Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles NE of Placedo
Oil: 930 barrels per day
Gas: 520,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 375 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,217 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,506–7,217 ft.
Gonzales CountyDistrict: 1
API No.: 42-177-34403
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Badlands A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,632 barrels per day
Gas: 1,104,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,302 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,254 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,898–23,178 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34404
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Badlands B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,783 barrels per day
Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,782 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,921 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,908–22,845 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34405
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Badlands C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,157 barrels per day
Gas: 1,296,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,431 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,748 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,935–22,673 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34406
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Badlands D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,942 barrels per day
Gas: 1,296,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,416 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,234 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,836–22,228
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34407
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Badlands E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,560 barrels per day
Gas: 1,632,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,707 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,301 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,836–21,982
