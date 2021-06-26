Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33953
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC
Lease Name: Weber-Rose
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Stewart
Total Depth: 5,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75
Acres: 320
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33954
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC
Lease Name: Weber-Mauritz
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Stewart
Total Depth: 5,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75
Acres: 320
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34189
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Sapphire A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 4.45 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Jones, HRS A/Guthrie, P, A-210
Acres: 1,405.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34190
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Sapphire B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 4.45 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Jones, HRS A/Guthrie, P, A-210
Acres: 1,405.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34191
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Trio Consulting & Management, LLC
Lease Name: Holik-Kaiser
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Foley, JR, A-210
Acres: 40
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34470
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources, LLC
Lease Name: Holik-Kaiser
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,740
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 311.42
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34408
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Big Bend A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426
Acres: 1,768.94
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34410
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Big Bend C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426
Acres: 1,768.94
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34411
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Big Bend D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426
Acres: 1,768.94
Oil and Gas Completions
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34853
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Borch-Wallis-Stein ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,203 barrels per day
Gas: 5,550,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 35/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,444 psi
Total Depth: 22,317 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,237 ft.–22,210 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34854
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Borchardt Steinmann USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 882.06 barrels per day
Gas: 2,984,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,350 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,683 psi
Total Depth: 20,959 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,313 ft.–20,350 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34855
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Borchardt Steinmann USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,191 barrels per day
Gas: 5,853,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,303 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,165 psi
Total Depth: 20,704 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,264 ft.–20,598 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34856
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Borchardt Steinmann USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,276.86 barrels per day
Gas: 5,548,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,444 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,508 psi
Total Depth: 21,628 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,169 ft.–21,503 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34928
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,227 barrels per day
Gas: 2,488,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,289 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,974 ft.–18,147 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34929
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,146 barrels per day
Gas: 2,442,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,075 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,906 ft.–17,961 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34991
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Beveren Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Pate, P, A-386
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,095 barrels per day
Gas: 1,449,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,450 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,460 ft.–17,371 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34992
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Beveren Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Pate, P, A-386
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,088 barrels per day
Gas: 1,387,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,388 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,776 ft.–17,310 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34993
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Beveren Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Pate, P, A-386
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,094 barrels per day
Gas: 1,297,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,193 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,402 ft.–17,081 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34994
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Beveren Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Pate, P, A-386
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,098 barrels per day
Gas: 1,256,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,241 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,659 ft.–17,166 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36813
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ringo Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nesbit, J, A-219
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1,424 barrels per day
Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,549 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,418 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,017 ft.–17,340 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36814
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ringo Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nesbit, J, A-219
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1,424 barrels per day
Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,581 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,455 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,969 ft.–17,364 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36838
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ike Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nesbit, J, A-219
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1,192 barrels per day
Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,304 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,295 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,852 ft.–17,206 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36839
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ike Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nesbit, J, A-219
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1,734 barrels per day
Gas: 1,011,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,433 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,218 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,896 ft.–17,132 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36840
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ike Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nesbit, J, A-219
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1,685 barrels per day
Gas: 930,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,460 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,265 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,852 ft.–17,179 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-00610
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Neuhaus, F.W.
Well No.: 6 L
Field Name: Provident City (Yegua -M-)
Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW of Provident City
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 200,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,000 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,550 psi
Total Depth: 6,508 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,870 ft.
Perforations: 5,688 ft.–5,693 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32067
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Neuhaus, F.W.
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City (Yegua -M-)
Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SE of Sheridan
Oil: 20 barrels per day
Gas: 30,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 350 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,383 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,830 ft.
Perforations: 5,613 ft.–5,617 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34137
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P..
Lease Name: Matocha
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lewis, M, A-289
Direction and Miles: 1.96 miles W of Moulton
Oil: 1,451 barrels per day
Gas: 1,819,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,400 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,540 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,876 ft.–20,456 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34382
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration Co. LLC
Lease Name: Chalk Talk A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seeley, S, A-60
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 209 barrels per day
Gas: 80,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 50 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,166 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,669 ft.–12,166 ft.
