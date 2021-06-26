Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33953

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC

Lease Name: Weber-Rose

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Stewart

Total Depth: 5,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75

Acres: 320

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33954

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC

Lease Name: Weber-Mauritz

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Stewart

Total Depth: 5,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75

Acres: 320

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34189

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Sapphire A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 4.45 miles NW of Shiner

Survey Name: Jones, HRS A/Guthrie, P, A-210

Acres: 1,405.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34190

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Sapphire B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 4.45 miles NW of Shiner

Survey Name: Jones, HRS A/Guthrie, P, A-210

Acres: 1,405.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34191

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Trio Consulting & Management, LLC

Lease Name: Holik-Kaiser

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Foley, JR, A-210

Acres: 40

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34470

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources, LLC

Lease Name: Holik-Kaiser

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,740

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 311.42

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34408

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Big Bend A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426

Acres: 1,768.94

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34410

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Big Bend C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426

Acres: 1,768.94

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34411

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Big Bend D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426

Acres: 1,768.94

Oil and Gas Completions

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34853

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Borch-Wallis-Stein ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,203 barrels per day

Gas: 5,550,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 35/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,444 psi

Total Depth: 22,317 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,237 ft.–22,210 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34854

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Borchardt Steinmann USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 882.06 barrels per day

Gas: 2,984,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,350 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,683 psi

Total Depth: 20,959 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,313 ft.–20,350 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34855

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Borchardt Steinmann USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,191 barrels per day

Gas: 5,853,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,303 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,165 psi

Total Depth: 20,704 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,264 ft.–20,598 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34856

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Borchardt Steinmann USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,276.86 barrels per day

Gas: 5,548,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,444 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,508 psi

Total Depth: 21,628 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,169 ft.–21,503 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34928

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,227 barrels per day

Gas: 2,488,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,289 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,974 ft.–18,147 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34929

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,146 barrels per day

Gas: 2,442,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,075 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,906 ft.–17,961 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34991

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Beveren Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Pate, P, A-386

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,095 barrels per day

Gas: 1,449,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,450 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,460 ft.–17,371 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34992

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Beveren Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Pate, P, A-386

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,088 barrels per day

Gas: 1,387,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,388 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,776 ft.–17,310 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34993

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Beveren Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Pate, P, A-386

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,094 barrels per day

Gas: 1,297,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,193 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,402 ft.–17,081 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34994

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Beveren Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Pate, P, A-386

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,098 barrels per day

Gas: 1,256,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,241 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,659 ft.–17,166 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36813

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ringo Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nesbit, J, A-219

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1,424 barrels per day

Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,549 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,418 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,017 ft.–17,340 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36814

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ringo Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nesbit, J, A-219

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1,424 barrels per day

Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,581 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,455 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,969 ft.–17,364 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36838

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ike Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nesbit, J, A-219

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1,192 barrels per day

Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,304 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,295 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,852 ft.–17,206 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36839

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ike Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nesbit, J, A-219

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1,734 barrels per day

Gas: 1,011,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,433 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,218 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,896 ft.–17,132 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36840

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ike Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nesbit, J, A-219

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1,685 barrels per day

Gas: 930,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,460 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,265 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,852 ft.–17,179 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-00610

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Neuhaus, F.W.

Well No.: 6 L

Field Name: Provident City (Yegua -M-)

Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW of Provident City

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 200,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,000 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,550 psi

Total Depth: 6,508 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,870 ft.

Perforations: 5,688 ft.–5,693 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32067

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Neuhaus, F.W.

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City (Yegua -M-)

Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SE of Sheridan

Oil: 20 barrels per day

Gas: 30,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 350 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,383 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,830 ft.

Perforations: 5,613 ft.–5,617 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34137

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P..

Lease Name: Matocha

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lewis, M, A-289

Direction and Miles: 1.96 miles W of Moulton

Oil: 1,451 barrels per day

Gas: 1,819,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,400 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,540 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,876 ft.–20,456 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34382

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration Co. LLC

Lease Name: Chalk Talk A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seeley, S, A-60

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 209 barrels per day

Gas: 80,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 50 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,166 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,669 ft.–12,166 ft.

