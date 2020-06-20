Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33943
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Millennium Exploration
Lease Name: Trident
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Bright Falcon
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.E. of Edna
Survey Name: N. Clay, A-13
Acres: 80.82
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36948
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Isabelle
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,650 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Gillett
Survey Name: P. Ripley, A-243
Acres: 75.38
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-31897
Well Classification: Field Development and Re-Entry
Operator: Omega Alpha Resources
Lease Name: L.M. Diemer
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Heyser
Total Depth: 7,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Bloomington
Survey Name: J.E. Galban, A-34
Acres: 100
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34406
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: LIMandC , A-567
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,221 barrels per day
Gas: 1,760,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,748 psi
Total Depth: 18,244 feet
Perforations: 13,186-18,127 feet
API No.: 42-123-34405
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: LIMandC , A-567
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,031 barrels per day
Gas: 1,530,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,350 psi
Total Depth: 17,909 feet
Perforations: 12,831-17,793 feet
API No.: 42-123-34404
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: LIMandC , A-567
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,497 barrels per day
Gas: 2,025,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,831 psi
Total Depth: 18,036 feet
Perforations: 12,930-17,919 feet
API No.: 42-123-34403
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: LIMandC , A-567
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,206 barrels per day
Gas: 1,733,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,531 psi
Total Depth: 17,921 feet
Perforations: 12,814-17,802 feet
API No.: 42-123-34400
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: LIMandC , A-567
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,101 barrels per day
Gas: 1,921,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,159 psi
Total Depth: 18,204 feet
Perforations: 13,030-18,043 feet
API No.: 42-123-34398
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: LIM and C , A-567
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,310 barrels per day
Gas: 2,000,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,690 psi
Total Depth: 18,119 feet
Perforations: 13,088-18,000 feet
API No.: 42-123-34807
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Hooks 4-Hardesty A USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: MEP and P RR Co, A-360
Direction and Miles: 10 miles N. of Cuero
Oil: 1,935 barrels per day
Gas: 8,018,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,964 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,723 psi
Total Depth: 23,536 feet
Perforations: 13,360-23,417 feet
API No.: 42-123-34795
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan B
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 857 barrels per day
Gas: 5,111,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,119 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,775 psi
Total Depth: 18,191 feet
Perforations: 13,893-18,077 feet
API No.: 42-123-34796
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan B
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 722 barrels per day
Gas: 4,488,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,995 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,015 psi
Total Depth: 18,062 feet
Perforations: 13,729-17,940 feet
API No.: 42-123-34797
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan B
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 984 barrels per day
Gas: 5,376,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,972 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,737 psi
Total Depth: 18,108 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,036 feet
Perforations: 13,799-17,981 feet
API No.: 42-123-34808
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 579 barrels per day
Gas: 3,701,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,157 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,982 psi
Total Depth: 18,100 feet
Perforations: 13,716-17,973 feet
API No.: 42-123-34794
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 959 barrels per day
Gas: 3,843,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,028 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,682 psi
Total Depth: 19,355 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,299 feet
Perforations: 13,735-19,355 feet
API No.: 42-123-34793
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 895 barrels per day
Gas: 3,173,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,525 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,415 psi
Total Depth: 19,435 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,184 feet
Perforations: 13,862-19,129 feet
API No.: 42-123-34792
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,386 barrels per day
Gas: 4,928,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,882 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,852 psi
Total Depth: 19,344 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,285 feet
Perforations: 13,760-19,225 feet
API No.: 42-123-34791
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 916 barrels per day
Gas: 3,634,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,806 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,532 psi
Total Depth: 19,496 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,434 feet
Perforations: 13,873-19,378 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36103
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Escondido A B USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,314 barrels per day
Gas: 3,191,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,516 psi
Total Depth: 22,536 feet
Perforations: 13,159-22,035 feet
API No.: 42-255-36104
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Escondido A B USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,494 barrels per day
Gas: 3,204,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,703 psi
Total Depth: 22,001 feet
Perforations: 12,998-21,901 feet
API No.: 42-255-36105
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Escondido A B USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,334 barrels per day
Gas: 2,751,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,493 psi
Total Depth: 22,137 feet
Perforations: 13,159-22,035 feet
API No.: 42-255-36106
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Escondido A B USW D
Well No.: 701
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 651 barrels per day
Gas: 1,576,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,395 psi
Total Depth: 21,731 feet
Perforations: 12,796-21,583 feet
