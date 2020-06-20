Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33943

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Millennium Exploration

Lease Name: Trident

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Bright Falcon

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.E. of Edna

Survey Name: N. Clay, A-13

Acres: 80.82

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36948

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Isabelle

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,650 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Gillett

Survey Name: P. Ripley, A-243

Acres: 75.38

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-31897

Well Classification: Field Development and Re-Entry

Operator: Omega Alpha Resources

Lease Name: L.M. Diemer

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Heyser

Total Depth: 7,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Bloomington

Survey Name: J.E. Galban, A-34

Acres: 100

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34406

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: LIMandC , A-567

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,221 barrels per day

Gas: 1,760,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,748 psi

Total Depth: 18,244 feet

Perforations: 13,186-18,127 feet

API No.: 42-123-34405

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: LIMandC , A-567

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,031 barrels per day

Gas: 1,530,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,350 psi

Total Depth: 17,909 feet

Perforations: 12,831-17,793 feet

API No.: 42-123-34404

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: LIMandC , A-567

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,497 barrels per day

Gas: 2,025,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,831 psi

Total Depth: 18,036 feet

Perforations: 12,930-17,919 feet

API No.: 42-123-34403

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: LIMandC , A-567

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,206 barrels per day

Gas: 1,733,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,531 psi

Total Depth: 17,921 feet

Perforations: 12,814-17,802 feet

API No.: 42-123-34400

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: LIMandC , A-567

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,101 barrels per day

Gas: 1,921,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,159 psi

Total Depth: 18,204 feet

Perforations: 13,030-18,043 feet

API No.: 42-123-34398

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: J Rossett Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: LIM and C , A-567

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,310 barrels per day

Gas: 2,000,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,690 psi

Total Depth: 18,119 feet

Perforations: 13,088-18,000 feet

API No.: 42-123-34807

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Hooks 4-Hardesty A USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: MEP and P RR Co, A-360

Direction and Miles: 10 miles N. of Cuero

Oil: 1,935 barrels per day

Gas: 8,018,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,964 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,723 psi

Total Depth: 23,536 feet

Perforations: 13,360-23,417 feet

API No.: 42-123-34795

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan B

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 857 barrels per day

Gas: 5,111,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,119 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,775 psi

Total Depth: 18,191 feet

Perforations: 13,893-18,077 feet

API No.: 42-123-34796

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan B

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 722 barrels per day

Gas: 4,488,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,995 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,015 psi

Total Depth: 18,062 feet

Perforations: 13,729-17,940 feet

API No.: 42-123-34797

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan B

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 984 barrels per day

Gas: 5,376,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,972 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,737 psi

Total Depth: 18,108 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,036 feet

Perforations: 13,799-17,981 feet

API No.: 42-123-34808

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 579 barrels per day

Gas: 3,701,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,157 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,982 psi

Total Depth: 18,100 feet

Perforations: 13,716-17,973 feet

API No.: 42-123-34794

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 959 barrels per day

Gas: 3,843,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,028 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,682 psi

Total Depth: 19,355 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,299 feet

Perforations: 13,735-19,355 feet

API No.: 42-123-34793

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 895 barrels per day

Gas: 3,173,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,525 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,415 psi

Total Depth: 19,435 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,184 feet

Perforations: 13,862-19,129 feet

API No.: 42-123-34792

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,386 barrels per day

Gas: 4,928,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,882 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,852 psi

Total Depth: 19,344 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,285 feet

Perforations: 13,760-19,225 feet

API No.: 42-123-34791

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 9.31 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 916 barrels per day

Gas: 3,634,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,806 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,532 psi

Total Depth: 19,496 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,434 feet

Perforations: 13,873-19,378 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36103

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Escondido A B USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,314 barrels per day

Gas: 3,191,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,516 psi

Total Depth: 22,536 feet

Perforations: 13,159-22,035 feet

API No.: 42-255-36104

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Escondido A B USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,494 barrels per day

Gas: 3,204,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,703 psi

Total Depth: 22,001 feet

Perforations: 12,998-21,901 feet

API No.: 42-255-36105

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Escondido A B USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,334 barrels per day

Gas: 2,751,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,493 psi

Total Depth: 22,137 feet

Perforations: 13,159-22,035 feet

API No.: 42-255-36106

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Escondido A B USW D

Well No.: 701

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 651 barrels per day

Gas: 1,576,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,395 psi

Total Depth: 21,731 feet

Perforations: 12,796-21,583 feet

