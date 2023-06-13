Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35302

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Hickory A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.14 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Galletty, R, A-195

Acres: 787

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35303

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Hickory B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14, 500ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.14 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Galletty, R, A-195

Acres: 787

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35304

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Hickory C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.14 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Galletty, R, A-195

Acres: 787

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-33009

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paleo Oil Co.

Lease Name: Scarborough

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Ray (Vicksburg-Hockley)

Total Depth: 6,916 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Pettus

Survey Name: Tally, E, A-227

Acres: 331.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37794

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull A-D-E-R. Grande SA4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 2,304

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37796

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79

Acres: 978

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37797

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit AC

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin-Chalk)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79

Acres: 978

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37798

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79

Acres: 978

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33434

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Golden Rod Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 9970)

Total Depth: 15,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 22.6 miles NW of Hallettsville

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co./Allen GT, A-567

Acres: 546

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01328

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 72

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-400

Acres: 4,884

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01347

Well Classification: Field Development & Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 65

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,m150 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-400

Acres: 4,884

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01349

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 73

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,882 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-400

Acres: 4,884

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-30343

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 137

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,012 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-400

Acres: 4,884

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34513

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 28H

Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)

Total Depth: 4,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington

Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93

Acres: 748

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35244

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Silverbow Resources Oper.

Lease Name: Hoermann-Kolm

Well No.: 201H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin-Chalk)

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co., A-450

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NW of Yoakum

Oil: 672 barrels per day

Gas: 1,656,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,169 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,386 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,770–20,333 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37454

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Moy Unit PSA 3H

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 953 barrels per day

Gas: 1,251,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,395 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,773 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,562–16,631 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37636

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Rudd Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15

Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,148 barrels per day

Gas: 970,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 970 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,182 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,120 ft.

Perforations: 11,661–21,098 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37640

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Rudd Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15

Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,010 barrels per day

Gas: 885,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 950 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,201 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,154 ft.

Perforations: 11,816–21,128 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32894

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: L. Kaskie Gas Unit

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 10,800)

Survey Name: HE&WT RR Co./MJerecka, J, A-715

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles SE of Hallettsville

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 43,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 105 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,646 psi

Total Depth: 14,047 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 11 760 ft.

Perforations: 10,763–10,796 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33292

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams Maude etal -A-

Well No.: D223

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 35 barrels per day

Gas: 16,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 220 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,065 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 4,576–4,592 ft.

Tags