Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35302
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Hickory A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.14 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Galletty, R, A-195
Acres: 787
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35303
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Hickory B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14, 500ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.14 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Galletty, R, A-195
Acres: 787
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35304
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Hickory C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.14 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Galletty, R, A-195
Acres: 787
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-33009
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paleo Oil Co.
Lease Name: Scarborough
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Ray (Vicksburg-Hockley)
Total Depth: 6,916 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Pettus
Survey Name: Tally, E, A-227
Acres: 331.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37794
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull A-D-E-R. Grande SA4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 2,304
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37796
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79
Acres: 978
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37797
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit AC
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin-Chalk)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79
Acres: 978
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37798
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79
Acres: 978
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33434
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Golden Rod Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 9970)
Total Depth: 15,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 22.6 miles NW of Hallettsville
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co./Allen GT, A-567
Acres: 546
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01328
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 72
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-400
Acres: 4,884
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01347
Well Classification: Field Development & Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 65
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,m150 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-400
Acres: 4,884
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01349
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 73
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,882 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-400
Acres: 4,884
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-30343
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 137
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,012 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-400
Acres: 4,884
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34513
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 28H
Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)
Total Depth: 4,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington
Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93
Acres: 748
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35244
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Silverbow Resources Oper.
Lease Name: Hoermann-Kolm
Well No.: 201H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin-Chalk)
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co., A-450
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NW of Yoakum
Oil: 672 barrels per day
Gas: 1,656,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,169 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,386 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,770–20,333 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37454
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Moy Unit PSA 3H
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 953 barrels per day
Gas: 1,251,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,395 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,773 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,562–16,631 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37636
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Rudd Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15
Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,148 barrels per day
Gas: 970,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 970 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,182 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,120 ft.
Perforations: 11,661–21,098 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37640
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Rudd Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15
Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,010 barrels per day
Gas: 885,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 950 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,201 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,154 ft.
Perforations: 11,816–21,128 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32894
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: L. Kaskie Gas Unit
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 10,800)
Survey Name: HE&WT RR Co./MJerecka, J, A-715
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles SE of Hallettsville
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 43,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 105 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,646 psi
Total Depth: 14,047 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 11 760 ft.
Perforations: 10,763–10,796 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33292
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams Maude etal -A-
Well No.: D223
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 35 barrels per day
Gas: 16,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 220 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,065 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 4,576–4,592 ft.