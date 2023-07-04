Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34035
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Brinkoeter
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Mosca (Vicksburg)
Total Depth: 2,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Pettus
Survey Name: Martin, F, A-234
Acres: 80
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35290
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Gano-Dlugosch-Matejek (SA) A6
Well No.: A 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,275 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 1,738.26
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37799
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Krawietz Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5
Acres: 1,043.94
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37800
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Krawietz Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14 000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5
Acres: 1,043.94
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37801
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Krawietz Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Falls City
Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5
Acres: 1,043.94
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37802
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Krawietz Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Falls City
Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5
Acres: 1,043.94
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37803
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Krawietz Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Falls City
Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5
Acres: 1,043.94
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37804
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Krawietz Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Falls City
Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5
Acres: 1,043.94
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33312
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Total Depth: 4,421 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Acres: 5,251
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35489
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MB Energy
Lease Name: Wright
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of El Campo
Survey Name: I&GN RR Co., A-241
Acres: 109.1
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35489
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MB Energy
Lease Name: CML Trust
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of El Campo
Survey Name: I&GN RR Co., A-241
Acres: 80
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37533
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Scheele Huth A-Hedtke SA
Well No.: 1HR
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, Hrs R C, A-27
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,978 barrels per day
Gas: 1,443,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,328 psi
Total Depth: 1,7430 ft.
Perforations: 12,185–17,477 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37535
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: H. Anzaldua-Hedtke SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, Hrs R C, A-27
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,972 barrels per day
Gas: 1,091,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,260 psi
Total Depth: 22,880 ft.
Perforations: 11,807 ft.–22,854 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37536
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Martinez-H.Henke-Hedtke SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, Hrs R C, A-27
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 2,246 barrels per day
Gas: 1,544,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,505 psi
Total Depth: 22,909 ft.
Perforations: 11,826–22,892 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37537
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hedtke-H.Henke-Davenport SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, Hrs R C, A-27
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 2,166 barrels per day
Gas: 1,447,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,584 psi
Total Depth: 20,969 ft.
Perforations: 12,611–20,952 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37602
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Yosko-Salge-Kinkler Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,076 barrels per day
Gas: 1,364,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,559 psi
Total Depth: 19,050 ft.
Perforations: 13,658–19,039 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37603
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch Jonas B-Yosko Kinkler SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,972 barrels per day
Gas: 1,280,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,557 psi
Total Depth: 17,795 ft.
Perforations: 13,693–17,788 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37621
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-Janysek Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 735 barrels per day
Gas: 341,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,510 psi
Total Depth: 1,4764 ft.
Perforations: 11,205–14,755 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37622
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister 541 A-B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,373 barrels per day
Gas: 727,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,748 psi
Total Depth: 17,517 ft.
Perforations: 11,499–17,507 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34244
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Eros A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-455
Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles NE of Shiner
Oil: 1,611 barrels per day
Gas: 2,327,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 21,430 ft.
Perforations: 12,460–20,525 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34245
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Eros B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-455
Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles NE of Shiner
Oil: 1,820 barrels per day
Gas: 2,410,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 24,070 ft.
Perforations: 12,486–23,800 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33300
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor, Dennis, etal -L-
Well No.: L 98
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 15.2 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 5 barrels per day
Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 180 psi
Total Depth: 4,737 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,462 ft.
Perforations: 4,453–4,457 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34528
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: LP Operating
Lease Name: City of Gonzales
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Town of Gonzales, A-25
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SE of Gonzales
Oil: 15 barrels per day
Total Depth: 7,625 ft.
Perforations: 7,435–7,490 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34560
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway K
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 705 barrels per day
Gas: 360,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 621 psi
Total Depth: 20,654 ft.
Perforations: 9,608–20,654 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34561
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway L
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 708 barrels per day
Gas: 240,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,294 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,024 ft.
Perforations: 9,610–21,024 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34562
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway M
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 708 barrels per day
Gas: 240,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 968 psi
Total Depth: 14,634 ft.
Perforations: 9,656–14,634 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34563
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway N
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 814 barrels per day
Gas: 432,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 618 psi
Total Depth: 21,271 ft.
Perforations: 9,711–21,271 ft.