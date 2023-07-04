Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34035

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Brinkoeter

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Mosca (Vicksburg)

Total Depth: 2,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Pettus

Survey Name: Martin, F, A-234

Acres: 80

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35290

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Gano-Dlugosch-Matejek (SA) A6

Well No.: A 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,275 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 1,738.26

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37799

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Krawietz Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5

Acres: 1,043.94

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37800

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Krawietz Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14 000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5

Acres: 1,043.94

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37801

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Krawietz Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Falls City

Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5

Acres: 1,043.94

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37802

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Krawietz Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Falls City

Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5

Acres: 1,043.94

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37803

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Krawietz Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Falls City

Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5

Acres: 1,043.94

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37804

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Krawietz Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Falls City

Survey Name: Menchaca, Hrs L, A-5

Acres: 1,043.94

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33312

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Total Depth: 4,421 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Acres: 5,251

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35489

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MB Energy

Lease Name: Wright

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of El Campo

Survey Name: I&GN RR Co., A-241

Acres: 109.1

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35489

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MB Energy

Lease Name: CML Trust

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of El Campo

Survey Name: I&GN RR Co., A-241

Acres: 80

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37533

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Scheele Huth A-Hedtke SA

Well No.: 1HR

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, Hrs R C, A-27

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,978 barrels per day

Gas: 1,443,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,328 psi

Total Depth: 1,7430 ft.

Perforations: 12,185–17,477 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37535

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: H. Anzaldua-Hedtke SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, Hrs R C, A-27

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,972 barrels per day

Gas: 1,091,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,260 psi

Total Depth: 22,880 ft.

Perforations: 11,807 ft.–22,854 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37536

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Martinez-H.Henke-Hedtke SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, Hrs R C, A-27

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 2,246 barrels per day

Gas: 1,544,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,505 psi

Total Depth: 22,909 ft.

Perforations: 11,826–22,892 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37537

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hedtke-H.Henke-Davenport SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, Hrs R C, A-27

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 2,166 barrels per day

Gas: 1,447,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,584 psi

Total Depth: 20,969 ft.

Perforations: 12,611–20,952 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37602

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Yosko-Salge-Kinkler Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,076 barrels per day

Gas: 1,364,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,559 psi

Total Depth: 19,050 ft.

Perforations: 13,658–19,039 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37603

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch Jonas B-Yosko Kinkler SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,972 barrels per day

Gas: 1,280,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,557 psi

Total Depth: 17,795 ft.

Perforations: 13,693–17,788 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37621

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-Janysek Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 735 barrels per day

Gas: 341,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,510 psi

Total Depth: 1,4764 ft.

Perforations: 11,205–14,755 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37622

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister 541 A-B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,373 barrels per day

Gas: 727,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,748 psi

Total Depth: 17,517 ft.

Perforations: 11,499–17,507 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34244

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Eros A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-455

Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles NE of Shiner

Oil: 1,611 barrels per day

Gas: 2,327,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 21,430 ft.

Perforations: 12,460–20,525 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34245

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Eros B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-455

Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles NE of Shiner

Oil: 1,820 barrels per day

Gas: 2,410,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 24,070 ft.

Perforations: 12,486–23,800 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33300

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor, Dennis, etal -L-

Well No.: L 98

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 15.2 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 5 barrels per day

Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 180 psi

Total Depth: 4,737 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,462 ft.

Perforations: 4,453–4,457 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34528

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: LP Operating

Lease Name: City of Gonzales

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Town of Gonzales, A-25

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SE of Gonzales

Oil: 15 barrels per day

Total Depth: 7,625 ft.

Perforations: 7,435–7,490 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34560

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway K

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 705 barrels per day

Gas: 360,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 621 psi

Total Depth: 20,654 ft.

Perforations: 9,608–20,654 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34561

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway L

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 708 barrels per day

Gas: 240,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,294 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,024 ft.

Perforations: 9,610–21,024 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34562

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway M

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 708 barrels per day

Gas: 240,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 968 psi

Total Depth: 14,634 ft.

Perforations: 9,656–14,634 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34563

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway N

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 814 barrels per day

Gas: 432,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 618 psi

Total Depth: 21,271 ft.

Perforations: 9,711–21,271 ft.

