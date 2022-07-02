Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35200
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Adams Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: I RR CO/Hunter, D, A-563
Acres: 532.66
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35201
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Adams Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: I RR CO/Hunter, D, A-563
Acres: 532.66
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35202
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Adams Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: I RR CO/Hunter, D, A-563
Acres: 532.66
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35203
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Adams Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: I RR CO/Hunter, D, A-563
Acres: 532.66
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35204
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Adams Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: I RR CO/Hunter, D, A-563
Acres: 532.66
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35205
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Operating
Lease Name: Thompson
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Helen Gohlke (Middle Wilcox)
Total Depth: 9,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.2 miles E of Cuero
Survey Name: Peck, N, A-383
Acres: 40
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37528
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 267.42
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37529
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth B Unit
Well No.: 25H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 634.26
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-30423
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-
Well No.: D 87
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,860 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 4,000
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32867
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: River Ranch -D-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Huff (5,250)
Total Depth: 5,902 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Acres: 299.45
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33219
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 87
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24
Acres: 5,251
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34516
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Azurite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.92 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Taylor, F, A-71
Acres: 765.9
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34517
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Azurite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.92 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Taylor, F, A-71
Acres: 12,800
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31823
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: B&L Resources
Lease Name: Welder M
Well No.: 62H
Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.2)
Survey Name: Rios, J M, A-32
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington
Oil: 189 barrels per day
Gas: 99,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: Open
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,698 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,084 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 6,252–8,072 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34831
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,025 barrels per day
Gas: 5,325 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 7,427 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,894 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 4,159–5,998 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34832
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 602.3 barrels per day
Gas: 4,285 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,972 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,024 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,590–19,537 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34833
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,140.96 barrels per day
Gas: 5,732 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,518 psi
Total Depth: 19,735 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,630–17,843 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37212
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Clapton Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett
Oil: 1,248 barrels per day
Gas: 1,128,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,301 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,864 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,673–19,793 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37300
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,713 barrels per day
Gas: 280,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,344 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,326 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,429–21,261 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37301
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,527 barrels per day
Gas: 792,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,332 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,393 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,405–21,293 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37302
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,774 barrels per day
Gas: 888,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,085 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,497 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,422–21,413 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37303
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,774 barrels per day
Gas: 1,152,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 985 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,628 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,431–21,563 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37304
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Gamera K
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,929 barrels per day
Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,121 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,689 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,499–21,611 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37320
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Horse Thief A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,548 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 654 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,187 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,360–18,853 ft.
