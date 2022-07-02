Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35200

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Adams Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: I RR CO/Hunter, D, A-563

Acres: 532.66

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35201

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Adams Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: I RR CO/Hunter, D, A-563

Acres: 532.66

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35202

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Adams Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: I RR CO/Hunter, D, A-563

Acres: 532.66

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35203

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Adams Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: I RR CO/Hunter, D, A-563

Acres: 532.66

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35204

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Adams Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: I RR CO/Hunter, D, A-563

Acres: 532.66

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35205

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Operating

Lease Name: Thompson

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Helen Gohlke (Middle Wilcox)

Total Depth: 9,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.2 miles E of Cuero

Survey Name: Peck, N, A-383

Acres: 40

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37528

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 267.42

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37529

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth B Unit

Well No.: 25H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 634.26

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-30423

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-

Well No.: D 87

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,860 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 4,000

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32867

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: River Ranch -D-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Huff (5,250)

Total Depth: 5,902 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Acres: 299.45

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33219

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 87

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24

Acres: 5,251

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34516

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Azurite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.92 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Taylor, F, A-71

Acres: 765.9

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34517

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Azurite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.92 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Taylor, F, A-71

Acres: 12,800

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31823

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: B&L Resources

Lease Name: Welder M

Well No.: 62H

Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.2)

Survey Name: Rios, J M, A-32

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington

Oil: 189 barrels per day

Gas: 99,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: Open

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,698 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,084 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 6,252–8,072 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34831

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,025 barrels per day

Gas: 5,325 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 7,427 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,894 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 4,159–5,998 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34832

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 602.3 barrels per day

Gas: 4,285 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,972 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,024 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,590–19,537 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34833

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,140.96 barrels per day

Gas: 5,732 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,518 psi

Total Depth: 19,735 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,630–17,843 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37212

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Clapton Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett

Oil: 1,248 barrels per day

Gas: 1,128,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,301 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,864 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,673–19,793 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37300

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,713 barrels per day

Gas: 280,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,344 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,326 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,429–21,261 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37301

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,527 barrels per day

Gas: 792,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,332 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,393 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,405–21,293 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37302

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,774 barrels per day

Gas: 888,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,085 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,497 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,422–21,413 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37303

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,774 barrels per day

Gas: 1,152,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 985 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,628 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,431–21,563 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37304

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Gamera K

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,929 barrels per day

Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,121 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,689 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,499–21,611 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37320

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Horse Thief A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,548 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 654 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,187 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,360–18,853 ft.

