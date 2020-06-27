Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33508

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Lawless-AC-1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 9,950’

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles W. of La Grange

Survey Name: A. Castleman, A-30

Acres: 875.43

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34747

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Butler D – Gohlke A USW

Well No.: 701

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,035 barrels per day

Gas: 5,370,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,005 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,864 psi

Total Depth: 22,071 feet

Perforations: 13,647-21,705 feet

API No.: 42-123-34745

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Butler D – Gohlke A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,687 barrels per day

Gas: 7,154,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,836 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,089 psi

Total Depth: 22,192 feet

Perforations: 13,410-21,928 feet

API No.: 42-123-34701

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Adix Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 20, A-737

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,071 barrels per day

Gas: 4,791,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,429 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,626 psi

Total Depth: 18,409 feet

Perforations: 13,436-17,996 feet

API No.: 42-123-34700

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Adix Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 20, A-737

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 971 barrels per day

Gas: 4,106,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,742 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,710 psi

Total Depth: 18,110 feet

Perforations: 13,626-17,842 feet

API No.: 42-123-34699

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Adix Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 20, A-737

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 329 barrels per day

Gas: 4,560,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,891 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,573 psi

Total Depth: 18,270 feet

Perforations: 13,656-18,150 feet

API No.: 42-123-34782

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan A – Jordan B SA 4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Wright, A-478

Direction and Miles: 5.45 miles NW. of Nordheim

Oil: 960 barrels per day

Gas: 3,591,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,072 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,732 psi

Total Depth: 22,686 feet

Plug Back Depth: 22,563 feet

Perforations: 13,613-22,513 feet

API No.: 42-123-34787

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan A – Jordan B SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Wright, A-478

Direction and Miles: 5.45 miles NW. of Nordheim

Oil: 990 barrels per day

Gas: 4,429,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,427 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,579 psi

Total Depth: 22,462 feet

Plug Back Depth: 22,312 feet

Perforations: 13,476-22,262 feet

API No.: 42-123-34786

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan A – Jordan B SA 6

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Wright, A-478

Direction and Miles: 5.45 miles NW. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,078 barrels per day

Gas: 4,418,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,363 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,817 psi

Total Depth: 22,506 feet

Plug Back Depth: 22,386 feet

Perforations: 13,548-22,335 feet

API No.: 42-123-34785

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan A – Jordan B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Wright, A-478

Direction and Miles: 5.45 miles NW. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,157 barrels per day

Gas: 4,792,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,701 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,035 psi

Total Depth: 22,438 feet

Plug Back Depth: 22,323 feet

Perforations: 13,527-22,272 feet

API No.: 42-123-34784

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Jordan A – Jordan B SA 5

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Wright, A-478

Direction and Miles: 5.45 miles NW. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,070 barrels per day

Gas: 4,024,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,599 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,550 psi

Total Depth: 22,580 feet

Plug Back Depth: 22,454 feet

Perforations: 13,578-22,406 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36520

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord South G

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW. of Falls City

Oil: 945 barrels per day

Gas: 462,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 641 psi

Total Depth: 15,994 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,938 feet

Perforations: 10,380-15,895 feet

API No.: 42-255-36519

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord South F

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW. of Falls City

Oil: 995 barrels per day

Gas: 358,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 768 psi

Total Depth: 16,001 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,957 feet

Perforations: 10,346-15,926 feet

API No.: 42-255-36513

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord South E

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW. of Falls City

Oil: 762 barrels per day

Gas: 325,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 600 psi

Total Depth: 15,992 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,936 feet

Perforations: 10,386-15,906 feet

API No.: 42-255-36512

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord South D

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW. of Falls City

Oil: 703 barrels per day

Gas: 235,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 816 psi

Total Depth: 15,996 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,940 feet

Perforations: 10,425-15,910 feet

API No.: 42-255-36582

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 771 barrels per day

Gas: 573,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 486 psi

Total Depth: 14,629 feet

Perforations: 10,871-14,165 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33947

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Hippo Hunter

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.12 miles NW. of Moulton

Oil: 960 barrels per day

Gas: 703,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,050 psi

Total Depth: 17,840 feet

Perforations: 11,240-17,650 feet

API No.: 42-285-33948

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Hippo Hunter

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.12 miles NW. of Moulton

Oil: 750 barrels per day

Gas: 488,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,376 psi

Total Depth: 19,963 feet

Perforations: 11,710-16,770 feet

API No.: 42-285-34136

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: Svatek

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. J.S. Wilder, A-497

Direction and Miles: 3.33 miles W. of Moulton

Oil: 808 barrels per day

Gas: 462,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,029 psi

Total Depth: 18,880 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,779 feet

Perforations: 12,254-18,732 feet

