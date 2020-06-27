Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33508
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Lawless-AC-1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 9,950’
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles W. of La Grange
Survey Name: A. Castleman, A-30
Acres: 875.43
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34747
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Butler D – Gohlke A USW
Well No.: 701
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,035 barrels per day
Gas: 5,370,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,005 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,864 psi
Total Depth: 22,071 feet
Perforations: 13,647-21,705 feet
API No.: 42-123-34745
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Butler D – Gohlke A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,687 barrels per day
Gas: 7,154,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,836 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,089 psi
Total Depth: 22,192 feet
Perforations: 13,410-21,928 feet
API No.: 42-123-34701
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Adix Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 20, A-737
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,071 barrels per day
Gas: 4,791,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,429 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,626 psi
Total Depth: 18,409 feet
Perforations: 13,436-17,996 feet
API No.: 42-123-34700
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Adix Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 20, A-737
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 971 barrels per day
Gas: 4,106,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,742 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,710 psi
Total Depth: 18,110 feet
Perforations: 13,626-17,842 feet
API No.: 42-123-34699
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Adix Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 20, A-737
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 329 barrels per day
Gas: 4,560,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,891 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,573 psi
Total Depth: 18,270 feet
Perforations: 13,656-18,150 feet
API No.: 42-123-34782
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan A – Jordan B SA 4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Wright, A-478
Direction and Miles: 5.45 miles NW. of Nordheim
Oil: 960 barrels per day
Gas: 3,591,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,072 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,732 psi
Total Depth: 22,686 feet
Plug Back Depth: 22,563 feet
Perforations: 13,613-22,513 feet
API No.: 42-123-34787
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan A – Jordan B SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Wright, A-478
Direction and Miles: 5.45 miles NW. of Nordheim
Oil: 990 barrels per day
Gas: 4,429,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,427 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,579 psi
Total Depth: 22,462 feet
Plug Back Depth: 22,312 feet
Perforations: 13,476-22,262 feet
API No.: 42-123-34786
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan A – Jordan B SA 6
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Wright, A-478
Direction and Miles: 5.45 miles NW. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,078 barrels per day
Gas: 4,418,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,363 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,817 psi
Total Depth: 22,506 feet
Plug Back Depth: 22,386 feet
Perforations: 13,548-22,335 feet
API No.: 42-123-34785
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan A – Jordan B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Wright, A-478
Direction and Miles: 5.45 miles NW. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,157 barrels per day
Gas: 4,792,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,701 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,035 psi
Total Depth: 22,438 feet
Plug Back Depth: 22,323 feet
Perforations: 13,527-22,272 feet
API No.: 42-123-34784
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Jordan A – Jordan B SA 5
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Wright, A-478
Direction and Miles: 5.45 miles NW. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,070 barrels per day
Gas: 4,024,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,599 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,550 psi
Total Depth: 22,580 feet
Plug Back Depth: 22,454 feet
Perforations: 13,578-22,406 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36520
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord South G
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW. of Falls City
Oil: 945 barrels per day
Gas: 462,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 641 psi
Total Depth: 15,994 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,938 feet
Perforations: 10,380-15,895 feet
API No.: 42-255-36519
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord South F
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW. of Falls City
Oil: 995 barrels per day
Gas: 358,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 768 psi
Total Depth: 16,001 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,957 feet
Perforations: 10,346-15,926 feet
API No.: 42-255-36513
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord South E
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW. of Falls City
Oil: 762 barrels per day
Gas: 325,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 600 psi
Total Depth: 15,992 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,936 feet
Perforations: 10,386-15,906 feet
API No.: 42-255-36512
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord South D
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW. of Falls City
Oil: 703 barrels per day
Gas: 235,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 816 psi
Total Depth: 15,996 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,940 feet
Perforations: 10,425-15,910 feet
API No.: 42-255-36582
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 771 barrels per day
Gas: 573,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 486 psi
Total Depth: 14,629 feet
Perforations: 10,871-14,165 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33947
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Hippo Hunter
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.12 miles NW. of Moulton
Oil: 960 barrels per day
Gas: 703,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,050 psi
Total Depth: 17,840 feet
Perforations: 11,240-17,650 feet
API No.: 42-285-33948
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Hippo Hunter
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.12 miles NW. of Moulton
Oil: 750 barrels per day
Gas: 488,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,376 psi
Total Depth: 19,963 feet
Perforations: 11,710-16,770 feet
API No.: 42-285-34136
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: Svatek
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. J.S. Wilder, A-497
Direction and Miles: 3.33 miles W. of Moulton
Oil: 808 barrels per day
Gas: 462,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,029 psi
Total Depth: 18,880 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,779 feet
Perforations: 12,254-18,732 feet
