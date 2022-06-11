Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31825

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: B&L Resources, L.L.C.

Lease Name: Welder

Well No.: 66H

Field Name: Heyser (5400 No.2)

Total Depth: 5,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington

Survey Name: Rios, J M, A-32

Acres: 3073.71

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33960

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Terry-Pridgen Unit

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 7,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Solis, R, A-73

Acres: 130

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37507

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Anzaldua Oxford Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196

Acres: 325.31

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37508

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Anzaldua Oxford Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196

Acres: 325.31

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37511

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37512

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37513

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37514

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 640

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31798

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-

Well No.: D136

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 SAND)

Total Depth: 4,665 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: CEPI&M CO, A-333

Acres: 4000

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34506

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Modern Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Huseman

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles S of Gonzales

Survey Name: McClure, J, A-357

Acres: 2112.6

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34502

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Acres: 658.72

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36969

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: Speary A- A Vaughn USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1177.44 barrels per day

Gas: 3,588,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6565 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7582 psi

Total Depth: 19,827 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,002–19,738 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36970

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: Speary A — A Vaughn USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1177.44 barrels per day

Gas: 3,588,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6565 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7582 psi

Total Depth: 20,035 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,370–19,950 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36971

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,242.91 barrels per day

Gas: 3,794,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 7214 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7894 psi

Total Depth: 22,402 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,123–22,314 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36975

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,129.84 barrels per day

Gas: 3,515,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6882 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7853 psi

Total Depth: 21,383 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,052–21,308 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36976

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,215.3 barrels per day

Gas: 3,974,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 7244 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7918 psi

Total Depth: 21,654 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,156–21,565 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36977

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,393 barrels per day

Gas: 4,207,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6714 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6281 psi

Total Depth: 20,882 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,062–20,794 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37241

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Beam-Hedtke-Meyer-Felix SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,366 barrels per day

Gas: 1,198,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2505 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,404 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,348–17,390 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37242

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Felix Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,895 barrels per day

Gas: 988,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2066 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,353 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,357–17,342 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37252

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Felix Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,211.34 barrels per day

Gas: 1,125,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2183 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,277 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,315–17,266 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34452

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Explortation Co. LLC

Lease Name: Lewis & Clark ‘S’

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Patrick, J B, A-55

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 320 barrels per day

Gas: 40,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 820 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 11,340 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,313–11,340 ft.

