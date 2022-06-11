Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31825
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: B&L Resources, L.L.C.
Lease Name: Welder
Well No.: 66H
Field Name: Heyser (5400 No.2)
Total Depth: 5,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington
Survey Name: Rios, J M, A-32
Acres: 3073.71
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33960
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Terry-Pridgen Unit
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 7,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Solis, R, A-73
Acres: 130
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37507
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Anzaldua Oxford Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196
Acres: 325.31
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37508
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Anzaldua Oxford Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196
Acres: 325.31
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37511
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37512
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37513
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37514
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 640
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31798
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-
Well No.: D136
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 SAND)
Total Depth: 4,665 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: CEPI&M CO, A-333
Acres: 4000
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34506
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Modern Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Huseman
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles S of Gonzales
Survey Name: McClure, J, A-357
Acres: 2112.6
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34502
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Acres: 658.72
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36969
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: Speary A- A Vaughn USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1177.44 barrels per day
Gas: 3,588,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6565 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7582 psi
Total Depth: 19,827 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,002–19,738 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36970
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: Speary A — A Vaughn USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1177.44 barrels per day
Gas: 3,588,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6565 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7582 psi
Total Depth: 20,035 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,370–19,950 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36971
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,242.91 barrels per day
Gas: 3,794,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 7214 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7894 psi
Total Depth: 22,402 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,123–22,314 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36975
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,129.84 barrels per day
Gas: 3,515,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6882 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7853 psi
Total Depth: 21,383 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,052–21,308 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36976
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,215.3 barrels per day
Gas: 3,974,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 7244 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7918 psi
Total Depth: 21,654 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,156–21,565 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36977
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,393 barrels per day
Gas: 4,207,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6714 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6281 psi
Total Depth: 20,882 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,062–20,794 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37241
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Beam-Hedtke-Meyer-Felix SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,366 barrels per day
Gas: 1,198,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2505 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,404 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,348–17,390 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37242
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Felix Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,895 barrels per day
Gas: 988,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2066 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,353 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,357–17,342 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37252
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Felix Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,211.34 barrels per day
Gas: 1,125,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2183 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,277 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,315–17,266 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34452
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Explortation Co. LLC
Lease Name: Lewis & Clark ‘S’
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Patrick, J B, A-55
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 320 barrels per day
Gas: 40,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 820 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 11,340 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,313–11,340 ft.
